A1_Rickman_Queen_W Pic_MB.jpg

Local senior Jenna Rickman, left, is crowned the 2020 Stockton High School homecoming queen prior to the opening ceremonies and the Tiger’s homecoming game against the Clever Blue Jays. 

Rickman smiled with emotion as last year’s SHS homecoming queen, Taryn Taylor, right, honored the 2020 homecoming court winner in front of the Tiger’s homecoming crowd the evening of Friday, Oct. 9, at Joe Price Stadium, Stockton. 

