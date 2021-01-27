Revisiting Circle of Hope

When Enos Gingerich bought property on east Route N in Humansville, Cedar County, at the tail end of 2020, he had only heard a few comments surrounding the land’s controversy.
As it turns out, Gingerich had purchased the property of the now-closed Circle of Hope Girls’ Ranch and Boarding School ranch, a private religious boarding school that came under national scrutiny in 2020 for allegations of sexual, emotional and physical abuse from former students.
“I was looking for land, and my realtor pulled it up,” Gingerich said, speaking on how he came across the eventual purchase. “[The ranch] was called a group home … It really stuck with me.”
Although a few people had warned him about the alleged abuse that occured on the property by former owners Boyd and Stephanie Householder, Gingerich said he had a simple response: “the only way to change that is to buy it.”
“I saw a lot of trashy stuff, but I also saw huge potential for change,” Gingerich said.
Indeed, a lot of change will be needed in time to come as Gingerich continues renovating the buildings on the property, which include the two-story dormitory, a brick house, a barn and a total of 35 acres of land.
“I plan on making this a completely different place,” Gingerich said. “There is a lot of work to do.”
Gingerich did not know how long it would take to finish renovating and fixing up the property, but he said he will keep his work going “one day at a time” — and for good reason.
“My plan is to make this a refuge for Amish people,” Gingerich noted. “A lot of people don’t realize the abuse that goes on in Amish communities.”
As somebody who grew up in an Amish community himself, Gingerich said he was the black sheep of his family and suffered daily physical abuse; additionally, he said sexual assault and rape often goes unpunished in Amish communities, so he would like to provide a safe place for survivors to recoup from their abuse and get back on their feet.
Gingerich noted there were cameras all over the dormitory, as well as mattresses, bed frames and around twenty tarps out on the lawn, to name a few of the various items left behind.
Additionally, in the property’s online realtor listing — which was first listed for sale in September — dog hair can be seen all over the floor of the dormitory’s kitchen in a photo; indeed, Gingerich said the dog hair was still on the kitchen floor when he arrived, as well as over much of the building.
Not only was dog hair covered on the floors of the school when he arrived, but an actual dog was locked up in a cage on the ranch, as well.
“He didn’t even know how to walk out of the gate,” Gingerich said, speaking about the dog. “It looked like he had been locked up for months.”
Gingerich said the dog’s name had originally been Tarzan, but his daughter fondly changed Tarzan’s name to “Skillet,” and the dog is now a much-loved member of his family.
Speaking on his message to former students of Circle of Hope, Gingerich said, “I'm sorry what they've been through and my vision is to turn it into a beautiful place for abused people to come spend a month or two at — to regain balance and to enjoy the beautiful view and serene countryside and place that I'm turning it into.”
Gingerich said there will be nothing left of Circle of Hope that former students remember it as.
About Circle of Hope Girls’ Ranch and Boarding School
While Circle of Hope has been closed since mid-2020, Boyd and Stephanie Householder are currently facing four personal injury lawsuits in Cedar County Circuit Court. The petitioners are listed as Jane Does for anonymity and allege physical, sexual and emotional abuse.
In all four suits, the petitions allege in their general allegations that Boyd and Stephanie lacked the minimum education and training requirements exemplified by the Missouri Department of Social Services and were “unqualified to act as the administrators of Circle of Hope,” as well as not holding any training, degrees or experience in child or adolescent care, psychiatry, welfare, child development, safety or security, nor discipline or any other related field, and did not qualify to operate a residential placement facility for young girls.
Circle of Hope’s “treatment” program consisted of an abusive and strictly regimented bootcamp environment where “every detail of the residents’ lives were monitored, manipulated and controlled, and the abusive policies at the school were designed to physically intimidate, terrorize and mentally break the residents, the petitions allege.
The abusive policies and procedures listed in the petitions include preventing residents from speaking to one another except in strictly regulated group environments, assigning staff and/or senior residents to monitor all aspects of daily life, including showering and using the restroom; routinely physically assaulting and manhandling residents, as well as performing “restraints,” which involved four or more people holding the limbs of an individual and pressing on pressure points.
Abusive policies and procedures also listed in the petitions include there were arbitrary determinations that students were either “overweight” and “underweight,” and force feeding students until they vomited, as well forcing students to perform constant unpaid labor instead of daily schooling, refusing to provide medical treatment for serious injuries and infections that occurred to residents, and more.
