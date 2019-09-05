Cole County Presiding Judge Patricia Joyce entered a restraining order Monday, Aug. 19, delaying the enforcement of Senate Bill 391, the new CAFO (concentrated animal feeding operation) law recently passed by the state legislature.
In a lawsuit filed Monday, Aug. 19, in Jefferson City, the Cedar County Commission, Cooper County Public Health Center, Friends of Responsible Agriculture and three Missouri farmers allege SB391 is unconstitutional and does not operate to rescind previously adopted county health ordinances.
The lawsuit is filed against Gov. Michael Parson, the Missouri Air Conservation Commission and Missouri Clean Water Commission. The lawsuit also names the Missouri Farm Bureau, Missouri Cattlemen’s Association and Missouri Pork Association because each organization has publicly threatened to file lawsuits against any county that has previously adopted a health ordinance relating to agriculture.
“We had overwhelming support from local farmers and ranchers when we adopted our county health ordinance,” Marlon Collins, Cedar County presiding commissioner, said. “We believe this is an important fight because we as local elected officials are in the best position to address local health concerns in Cedar County and to protect Stockton Lake, which provides the water supply for the city of Springfield.”
“Several Callaway County residents have asked our county commissioners to adopt a health ordinance, but they refused based on Senate Bill 391,” Jeff Jones, president of Friends of Responsible Agriculture and an independent rancher owning a Century Farm in Callaway County three-tenths of a mile from a large swine CAFO said. “The stench from their hog barns is everywhere, in our house, even in our clothes, it does not go away.”
“Every resident in Cooper County has the right to clean air and clean water,” Melanie Hutton, Cooper County Public Health Center administrator, said. “The health regulations adopted by our board establishes air emission standards for CAFOs and prohibits underground concrete manure storage pits in area where the Natural Resource Conservation Service say the soils have severe construction limitations or where the Missouri Geological Survey says there is karst geology.”
“The Tipton East CAFO in Cooper County was issued a permit that allowed for two massive underground manure pits at a site where the NRCS has determined the soils have sever limitations,” Susan Williams, a farmer who live less than a mile from the proposed CAFO, said. “Our only source of water are shallow wells, and we are very worried about what would happen if these manure pits cracked and contaminated our water supply.”
“If the NRCS says the soils are bad for underground concrete structures, then that permit should never have been issued,” Fred Williams, Susan’s son, who owns a separate farm located less than a mile from the CAFO, said. “We hired a professional geologist who told the state these soils were poor and that the site had karst geology, but the state ignored us.”
“It is absolutely absurd to permit a CAFO in an area with karst geology,” Todd Parnell, the former chair of the Missouri Clean Water Commission who was dismissed by former Gov. Eric Greitens in 2017 along with three other independent water commissioners, said. “Waste from CAFOs is especially damaging where rain, runoff and seepage through shallow soils presents a clear and present danger to the many springs, creeks, streams, lakes and water tables in the Ozarks.”
“We have been fighting to protect local control for many years,” Rhonda Perry, a Missouri livestock farmer with the Missouri Rural Crisis Center, said. “It only makes common sense that local elected representatives who are aware of the unique circumstances in our counties are better suited to protect our health, water and air as opposed to just deferring to state agencies that have demonstrated that they cannot and will not protect us from out-of-state and foreign corporate interests that have no stake in our communities.”
“The restraining order entered by the court effectively prevents any enforcement of Senate Bill 391,” Stephen Jeffery, the attorney representing the plaintiffs, said. “Over 20 Missouri counties and health boards have health regulations in effect, and the order specifically prohibits the three ag trade groups and their affiliates and members from filing a multitude of meritless lawsuits across the state against these counties who are only protecting the health of their county residents.”
A hearing is set for Monday, Sept. 15, in Jefferson City for the court to determine whether to enter a preliminary injunction against SB391.
Ag groups respond
The following joint statement by Missouri Farm Bureau, Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, Missouri Pork Association, Missouri Soybean Association and Missouri Corn Growers Association was released Thursday, Aug. 22.
“The legal system is being misused by those determined to stifle Missouri farm and ranch families from opportunities to grow and keep future generations on the farm. This frivolous lawsuit is a last-minute, desperate attempt designed to disrupt Missouri agriculture.
“Family farmers and ranchers operate on a handshake, not a court order. But make no mistake; we will use every tool available to protect them from this small band of naysayers hell bent on overturning the work of the Missouri legislature.
"Senate Bill 391 will end the practice of using scientifically unfounded county health ordinances to regulate animal agriculture. We need to stop this regulatory fiasco for farm and ranch families and focus on growing agriculture and creating new economic opportunity.
“The plaintiffs clearly have no desire to advance Missouri agriculture, and they will be met with relentless opposition from the actual farmers and ranchers our groups collectively and proudly represent. We stand ready to work with Gov. Mike Parson, Attorney General Eric Schmitt and others to mount the necessary response to this unfounded temporary restraining order.
“Finally, Missouri agricultural groups were included in this lawsuit for no other reason than to chill our right to free speech. We are being sued for having an opinion. This action by the plaintiffs far exceeds the normal scope for handling policy disagreements in a civilized society.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.