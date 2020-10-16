B12_piettes flag_ks.jpg

Around the time of the Black Walnut Festival, Mark and Jennifer Piete noticed the American Flag flying outside of their restaurant, Piette’s Cafe, was missing and presumably stolen; thus, the Stockton Lake Elks Lodge decided to bring a new flag to the restaurant. Pictured here, from left, Larry Evert, Mark Piette, Jennifer Piette and Stockton Lake Elks exalted ruler Denise Russo pose for a picture by the new flag. 

