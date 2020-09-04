Dear Editor,
Bud Olinger, I have never met you and I do not want to.
You have no right to call anyone insane. This is what is wrong with this country — division. You have a right to vote for anyone you want in office, just like anyone else.
Latinos have gone to fight for freedom, too. Both yours and mine and do not ever forget it.
My decendents came from overseas. And, five generations back, they worked the land around Branson. They were Maddux, Hawkins and Berrys.
My husband’s family came from Scotland.
Thank you, Bud.
And, get the leather out of your mouth.
Velma J. Glennie
Humansville
