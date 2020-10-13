The Stockton United Methodist Church’s Go Green Team rescheduled its seventh annual Dead Electronics and Appliances Recycling Drive which will now take place 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, in the church parking lot facing Mo. 32, just east of the Stockton square.
Due to coronavirus safety concerns, please remain in your vehicle with windows up and follow new traffic lanes as directed. Volunteers wearing masks will unload items; it may take a little longer to inventory and unload.
Meredith Recycling, Montrose, transports and dismantles most of the accepted items. The Go Green Team distributes some smaller items to other local outlets in Springfield and El Dorado Springs.
The Go Green Team participates in several events throughout the year focusing on protecting creation. In addition to channeling items through responsible recyclers, collecting items locally reduces the collective miles required to individually transport such items to various facilities — a valued community convenience. Items containing personal information, such as computer hard drives and cell phones, are shredded to protect personal information.
Recycle for free: computers, keyboards, tablets, laptops, cords; small items with a cord or battery, such as toasters, curling irons, and coffee pots; CD/DVD/cassette players, VCRs, telephones/cell phones, fax machines; printers/copiers; satellite receivers; washers, dryers, refrigerators, microwaves; re-chargeable battery packs; small batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, all buttons); CDs/DVDs (NO cassettes or VHS tapes);flash drives; EPS foam packaging blocks and coolers (white only, pristine clean, identifiable by small round beads molded together to form block or shape).
Recycle fora fee: CRT monitors and TVs, including those in wood cabinets, $20 each; all other TVs, $10 each. Fees pass directly to the companies extracting toxic substances.
Go Green Team member Janice Dunne is the recycling drive organizer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.