A number of Memorial Day services and ceremonies will take place Monday, May 25, in the greater Stockton area.

American Legion Trent-Sallee Post 230 will hold a memorial service at 9 a.m. at Stockton Cemetery.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5525 will conduct services Monday, May 25, at the following times and cemeteries: 

7 a.m. — Cedar Gap Cemetery

7:30 a.m. — Lindley Prairie Cemetery 

8 a.m. — Hartley Cemetery 

9 a.m. — Pankey Cemetery

9:30 a.m. — Hamby Cemetery

10 a.m. — Virgil City Cemetery

10:45 a.m. — Anna Edna Cemetery

11:15 a.m. — Gum Springs Cemetery 

Note: Inclement weather may delay arrivals and exact memorial times. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.