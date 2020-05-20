A number of Memorial Day services and ceremonies will take place Monday, May 25, in the greater Stockton area.
American Legion Trent-Sallee Post 230 will hold a memorial service at 9 a.m. at Stockton Cemetery.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5525 will conduct services Monday, May 25, at the following times and cemeteries:
7 a.m. — Cedar Gap Cemetery
7:30 a.m. — Lindley Prairie Cemetery
8 a.m. — Hartley Cemetery
9 a.m. — Pankey Cemetery
9:30 a.m. — Hamby Cemetery
10 a.m. — Virgil City Cemetery
10:45 a.m. — Anna Edna Cemetery
11:15 a.m. — Gum Springs Cemetery
Note: Inclement weather may delay arrivals and exact memorial times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.