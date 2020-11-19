Whew. What a week it’s been. You, too? I thought with the release of my book 2020 was looking up … and then last week happened.
Last week reminded me it’s still two thousand twenty, the year of craziness and chaos. Also, it reminded me I am not in control, but I know a man who is.
My daughter and I were minding our own business chatting over a can of cream of mushroom soup in the grocery store when a man's voice overpowered our own. In a kind tone, he asked about our masks. Unfortunately, my answer did not appease him. And, in an instant, his kindness turned to cursing me and my 13-year-old daughter. I was shocked and angry. I will be honest with you; it is a good thing I have an ounce of self-control because my husband may have been bailing me and my daughter out of jail. I was in momma bear mode and ready to fight. But, I did not. I gave him a momma bear look and walked on.
As I prayed through the situation, God showed me it was not personal. This man was full of fear and opinions — and they ruled him.
Fear makes us respond irrationally to our situations, and it rules the way we speak and how we respond to those around us. It took some time, but God gave me a soft spot for this man because clearly, something other than the truth ruled him.
Friend, if we are not careful, especially living in the times we are in, we will become fearful and selfish. Treating people like our opinions matter more than their hearts. But that's not true. They matter to the Father. By the way, the crazy man cursing me and my daughter, his heart matters too.
God does not look at us and see who is wearing a mask or who is not. Who is voting for this party or that — although I believe we should vote for the things which matter to the heart of God. He looks on our heart because our heart matters to Him. Our heart is precious and valuable to the Father. Our heart is eternal.
I have my opinions (some of which I will not share) and so do you. But my opinion, your opinion, does not trump God's truth: we matter. Yes, stand up for what is right. But do not get so consumed by opinions you neglect God's truth. God is more worried about our eternity than He is our mask-wearing habits and the habits of others. Remember, our hearts are eternal. When we take our last breath on earth, we will enter eternity. But it will be our hearts choosing our destination.
In the meantime, it is our job to draw people to the Father, so they can experience a heart change. We cannot do this if we are worried about fighting over our opinions. Wear your mask, trash your mask, it does not matter to the Father if your heart is pure and you are leading others toward Him.
Friend, I am praying for you. I am believing great things for your life, but I am wondering, what are you allowing to rule your life, your heart? Is it fear, selfishness, politics, or Jesus? Spend a little time today sorting through the opinions and find the truth.
“You will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” — John8:32.
Cassie Downs is a speaker, author of Chasing Jesus, a 60-Day devotional, and founder of Everyday Jesus Ministry. Connect with Downs on Instagram or online at cassiedowns.com.
