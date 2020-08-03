The phrase I hear most often when talking to a friend, whether new or old, seems to be, “How do you do it?”
I have a lot on my plate.
Above all, I am a follower of Jesus, then a wife and a mother. I homeschool two of my kids and run the other back and forth to public school. I chase ball games several nights each week, not counting practices. I am an author and a speaker. And I believe in sit-down meals at the table with my family and in friendships and making connections with people. Accomplishing all of this can be difficult.
I am always running — always. I run here and there and around the kitchen. (Hm, I guess I am more of a runner than I thought myself to be. Maybe I enjoy cardio? Just kidding, I definitely hate cardio.)
I am not proud of the busy in my life. I wish our world thought differently about being busy. It is not an honor, it is exhausting. However, I am deeply grateful and honored for children to chase around.
As a family we get busy, but we have learned how to work our “no” muscle. Sometimes we say no to things that kind of stink to say no to. We have had to miss out on opportunities for the sake of sanity and rest. Sometimes I have to have hard conversations about my limits that others may not understand or think foolish. And sometimes life gets overrun with things I cannot control and I have to find strength to push through the busy.
As I was reading by the lake this morning, while waiting on Wyatt to finish practice, I came across a scripture that encouraged me. It has been a crazy two weeks, and this momma is ready for some rest. I am feeling weak and exhausted.
“Finally, be strengthened by the Lord and by his vast strength.” — Ephesians 6:10.
While reading this I heard the Lord ask me, “Where are you searching for strength?”
Friend, where are you searching for strength? Are we looking at the calendar? A person? Vacation? When you need to refresh and gain strength for the journey where do you turn? When you are feeling too weak to keep showing up for your family, your boss, your friend, or your faith, where do you turn? To what do you turn?
Ephesians is clear. We find strength to preserve in the Lord. He wants to help you through the hard days.
When I am overwhelmed by the calendar I run toward a getaway. “If I can just escape the madness, I will gain strength.” And this is true and necessary sometimes. But what about the times when getting away is not possible? I need something greater than vacation to find strength in! I need the Lord's strength. I need His wisdom and power to guide me through the hard days. I need Him.
So, where are you running? If you are feeling weak, if you are overwhelmed, there are things you can do to help with this. Saying no is a great place to start. But no is not always an option. Getting away may help, but what if you cannot get away? You need and I need something supernatural; we need Jesus.
I am praying for you. I believe God wants to do mighty things in and through you, but not by your strength, but His.
Downs serves as a young adult/college leader at her church with her husband. She writes faith-based columns in southern Missouri newspapers.
