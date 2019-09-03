Regional Grazing Schools enable producers to efficiently graze pastures by providing knowledge on plant and soil fertility, matching forages to livestock, livestock nutrition, fencing and watering systems and their layout, economics of grazing management, farm tours and hands on paddock allocation exercises.
A Regional Grazing School is scheduled for 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Sept. 9-11, at the Dade County Extension office in Greenfield. Attendance of all three days qualifies participants for grazing system state cost share. Registration is $125 per person and $50 for additional persons sharing materials. Part of the NRCS + MU Grasslands Project. For more information call the Cedar County Soil and Water Conservation District at 276-3388, ext. 3, or e-mail Jill Schedt at scheidtjk@missouri.edu.
