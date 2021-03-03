The El Dorado Springs Lady Bulldogs turned their eight-game winning streak into a nine-game winning streak after they opened their state class 4 district 13 tournament play at home against the Pleasant Hill Chicks on Monday, March 1.
A minute into the first quarter, Lady Bulldog sophomore Wriley Taylor nailed two points in the paint, but a Chick swiftly responded with two points of her own. Shortly later, Lady Bulldog junior Reese Schaaf netted a three-point shot.
A bit later, El Do junior Tevi Gurley swiped the ball from a Chick and dribbled down court for the layup, but a Chick was caught in the crossfire under the net and injured in a foul, prompting Gurley to shoot for two at the free-throw line. Pleasant Hill responded by putting in four points on the board, but Schaaf came through with a three-point play, as well as free-throw points from El Do sophomore Macie Mays and more points from Schaaf and Gurley, ending the first quarter at a 14-point lead of 24-10.
Coming into the second quarter, Pleasant Hill started out with a mission in mind by putting in five points early, but Taylor netted a three-pointer and Mays caught a defensive steal that lead to a layup to keep the Chicks trailing by 11 points halfway through the quarter.
Later in the second quarter, Schaaf came down court for four points in the paint. When the Chicks landed a three-point shot, Mays responded with a three-point shot of her own, prompting the Chicks to shoot for another three-pointer.
A late-quarter tray of points from the Chicks brought them closer to the lead, but the Lady Bulldogs still kept ahead at 39-33 by the half.
Coming back from the half, an early three-point shot from Pleasant Hill brought the Chicks veering closer to the Lady Bulldogs’ lead, taking the score up to 39-36. But a layup by Schaaf and two points in the paint from Mays tilted the dominating momentum for the Lady Bulldogs to follow up on.
As the third quarter progressed, Taylor netted a jumper, Mays put three points on the board from an and-one play and Schaaf caught a defensive steal, which she carried down court for a layup. Shortly later, Mays put on another two points, followed by two points from Schaaf, taking the Lady Bulldogs to a score of 55-39 at the end of the third quarter.
In just eight minutes, El Do had diminished the small three-point thread the Chicks had previously held to tying the game.
In the fourth quarter, Mays netted an early two points in the paint, shortly later followed by a three-point and-one play from Schaaf. El Do junior Dani Ogle nailed two points in the net, taking the lead up to 65-40.
The Chicks’ offensive and defensive momentum continued to match up to the Lady Bulldog’s energy as they continued putting points on the board, and more late-game points from El Do freshman Tenlie Steward, Schaaf, Mays and Gurley cemented the Lady Bulldog’s win by a score of 74-52.
Schaaf and Mays were the Lady Bulldog’s leading scorers, with both players netting 23 points each, followed by Gurley with 11 and Taylor with nine.
The Lady Bulldogs, who hold a 22-5 season record, are slated to play the district championship game against the Notre Dame de Sion Lady Storms on at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 6, at home. The Lady Storms hold a season record of 17-6.
