Sunday, Nov. 15 and Wednesday, Nov. 18, Stockton United Methodist Go Green Team hosted its annual light bulb recycling drive — and for the first time, also collected political yard signs for recycling. Seven households in our community recycled 196 political yard signs, including steel stands.
Most of the signs were made from the hard-to-recycle corrugated plastic, polypropylene, identified by the resin identification number five. Commonly used for bottle caps and yogurt containers, PP-5 is often the plastic of choice for yard signs because it is lightweight, rigid, durable and water resistant.
After much non-productive research looking for a company that could recycle PP-5, Rose, in the city of Springfield recycling office searched and searched until she found just one for the job. It accepted the signs only during the month of November.
Sixteen households recycled 212 light bulbs — 76 florescent tubes, two light emitting diode tubes, 20 compact florescent lamps and 114 incandescent light bulbs. In addition to recycling the glass and metal in all of the bulbs, this responsible recycling kept over 1,020 milligrams of toxic and valuable mercury out of our environment.
Residents who missed this local annual recycling drive can recycle CFLs for free at Lowe’s or Home Depot; look for the drop bin inside the entrance. Recycle florescent tubes in Springfield at the Computer Recycling Center or Complete Electronics Recycling. Both charge $1 per tube — a small price to pay to prevent releasing toxic mercury into our environment where it damages human health. As bulbs burn out in your home, save them in a safe place and bring them to our 2021 bulb recycling drive.
The Go Green Team exists to tend God’s garden, to take actions to help renew God’s good creation.
The Go Green Team also shares its appreciation with all who participated.
