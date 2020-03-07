Pictured here, Cedar County Recorder of Deeds Carole Wilkerson, far left, poses for a photo in Jefferson City at the Recorder Association of Missouri Day at the Capitol. Pictured from far right are Cheryl Dawson-Spaulding, Greene County; Charlotte Pickering, Jasper County; Kelly Blunt, Christian County; and Stacy Satterfield, Dallas County.
