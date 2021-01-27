A man from Stockton was injured in a wreck on Wednesday, Jan. 20, in Cole County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Steven B. Shaw, 59, was westbound on U.S. 54, driving a 1993 Harley Davidson motorcycle.
The wreck occurred at around 2:06 p.m. as Shaw was making a wide left turn from the right lane of U.S. 54 onto Rock Port Hills Road. A 2003 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Samuel J. Jones, 73, of Belle, impacted the left rear of Shaw’s motorcycle, the report stated.
Shaw suffered serious injuries from the wreck and was transported by Cole County EMS to University Hospital in Columbia. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the report.
Both vehicles received moderate damage in the wreck. The Harley Davidson was towed from the scene by Towed Pro, and the Dodge was driven from the scene.
Sgt. A.R. Sullivan investigated the wreck and was assisted by the Cole County Sheriff’s Department.
Stockton man injured in Polk County wreck
A man from Stockton was injured in a wreck in Polk County on Saturday, Jan. 23.
According to the MSHP crash report, Stephen R. Langendorff, 41, Stockton, was southbound on East 475 Road around 4 miles south of Halfway in a 2018 Toyota passenger car.
The other vehicle involved in the wreck was driven by Eric B. Kropf, 25, of Halfway, with passenger Lucretia D. Kropf, 22, of Halfway.
The wreck occurred at around 8:30 p.m. as both the vehicles crested a hill on a county road and struck nearly head-on, the report stated.
Langendorff suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. He was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
Lucretia Kropf suffered minor injuries and was also transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. She was not wearing a seat belt, the report stated.
Trooper Bridges investigated the crash.
