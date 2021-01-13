Last week's assault on our nation's capital building was absolutely appalling. Who could have imagined this happening in our United States of America, the beacon of democracy?
While some Trump supporters protested peacefully, a Trump inspired mob forced its way into the capital and past law enforcement injuring several officers and killing one. They terrorized elected officials and staffers.
This was a deplorable act of violence perpetrated by a gang of thugs. No more — no less. There is no rationale and no excuse for the events on January 6. This was one of the darkest days in our history. The pictures and videos are chilling. Fortunately law enforcement showed courage and restraint or many more lives would have been lost. They are true heroes.
Edmund Burke said and he is often quoted, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men and women do nothing.”
Remaining silent (even as we are personally disgusted) may be interpreted as indifference or even tacit approval and support. Fellow citizens, this is no time for inaction or passivity, We must speak out. We must act.
Now, the perpetrators, not just persons in the mob but also those who incited the riot, must be held accountable. The investigation into the culprits' actions must be fair and impartial. Then, punishment consistent with the severity of the crimes must be applied.
The United States of America has overcome daunting challenges for nearly 250 years. And as we come together, we will do so again.
Daniel G. Yoder
El Dorado Springs
