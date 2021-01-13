Two men charged in separate crimes last week saw their high-speed attempts at escape ending in the hands of the law.
JONES
Christopher Jones, 33, of Joplin, is charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, class D felony and resisting or interfering with arrest, class E felony, in Cedar County Circuit Court, after attempting to flee from local law enforcement in a vehicle.
According to the probable cause statement, related to the series of events, a Cedar County Sheriff’s deputy began pursuing a 1999 pewter Chevy truck driven by Jones that had been reported stolen from El Dorado Springs on Route EE just west of 125 Road at 10:53 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7.
After the deputy activated his red-blue-white lights and audible sirens, Jones accelerated from 48 miles per hour to 77 miles per hour. Jones then failed to yield eastbound to First Street in El Dorado Springs, turned right and traveled southbound First Street at speeds from 70-80 miles per hour, the statement said.
Jones turned onto Mo. 54, failing to stop at a stop sign and continued failing to yield, according to the statement.
Jones continued westbound just west of 101 Road at 100 miles per hour, passing a westbound vehicle on the right shoulder just west of 101 Road and again before the county line, to which Vernon County was dispatched, the statement said.
Cedar County Sheriff’s deputies entered Vernon County at 99 miles per hour. At 725 Road in Vernon County, Jones passed another vehicle on the right shoulder at 99 miles per hour, and shortly later passed a semi-truck on the right shoulder at 88 miles per hour. Around this time, Cedar County Sheriff chief deputy Jake Johnson advised Vernon County had five units en route.
The pursuit led to a house on E. Militia Road in Nevada, to which Jones drove into the driveway and hit a basketball goal; he then exited and ran from the vehicle. A Vernon County deputy took Jones into custody. He was transported to the Vernon County Jail.
LAWSON
Brandee Gene Lawson, 43, El Dorado Springs, is charged with possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, class D felony, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing — creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, class E felony, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, class D felony, and driving while impaired, class B misdemeanor, in Cedar County Circuit Court.
According to the probable cause statement, a Cedar County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a silver Ford Fusion driven by Lawson for a traffic stop on Wednesday, Jan. 6.
Lawson refused to stop for 10.2 miles from South 725 Road, East Mo. 32 and South Mo. 39, until spike strips were deployed and stopped his vehicle, the statement said.
Officers discovered a glass pipe containing a white powdery residue on Lawson’s person, as well as a clear plastic bag which contained a white crystal type rock-material and a white powdery substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Lawson’s case management conference is scheduled at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.