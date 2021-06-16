Thousands of visitors are set to visit Stockton this weekend for the return of the Stockton Lake Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association Rodeo.
Set for Friday and Saturday, June 18-19, at the Zumwalt Expo Center and Outdoor Arena, the rodeo will feature bronc and bull riders from across the nation, as well as international participants from four other countries.
The event will feature merchandise vendors, food, concession, drinks, gun raffles and more for “clean family fun.” Additionally, there will be a rodeo dance nightly.
Attendees are asked to use the parking area at Stockton’s R-I’s football field and middle school. There will be a free shuttle to and from the rodeo. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to avoid heavy traffic.
The two-day event looks to become a permanent fixture in the Stockton business scene and brings a new attraction to the county seat’s summertime offerings.
Purchase tickets from the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce office located on the town square or online at stubwire.com.
