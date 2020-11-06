With basketball season just around the corner, Stockton High School’s boys basketball team has seen a new leader take the reins as head coach: Mike Draper will be the new face seen on and off the court — whether he’s huddling up with his team, or teaching in the classroom.
This year marks Draper’s third year as a head basketball coach and his fifth year in education. He previously coached at Keytesville High School for two years, and also served as the junior varsity coach for one year at Harrisonville High School.
“I had good teams there and good players,” Draper said of Keytesville. “We went 33-14 my two years there and we won a conference championship.”
Draper was drawn to Stockton not only due to the open boys basketball coach position, but also from his impression of the area and the school district.
“This job really excited me,” Draper said, noting his previous team had participated in a Stockton basketball tournament. “I had been down here two years, and what an awesome tournament the Stockton Tournament is.”
Thus, once he saw the open position, he remembered the Stockton Tournament and how the gym was “beautiful,” as well as Stockton’s hospitality to visitors.
“I love the lake town,” Draper added. “I love the whole atmosphere and environment of the lake town … It’s an awesome community to be a part of.”
Coaching basketball has always been a “family affair,” Draper said, noting he had his sights set on coaching since he was a kid, watching his grandfather and father coach the fast-paced sport.
“I grew up with my dad and grandfather both being longtime high school basketball coaches,” Draper said. “I remember going to their games — specifically my dad’s — growing up, being a big fan and watching my dad’s teams play … I just knew this is what I wanted to do from a young age.”
Basketball practice is slated to start on Monday, Nov. 2, but Draper said he has already gotten a feel for his team.
“I was very, very pleased with our summer,” Draper said. “I was really excited about our summer. We had a lot of guys working very hard and were just hungry, so that excites me to be their coach — guys that are in the gym all the time, working hard.”
Draper noted SHS senior Tate Wheeler — who is the football team’s running back — will play the position of point guard.
“He’s really fast,” Draper said. “He can flat-out get up and down the floor. He’s going to be exciting to watch for people this year.”
Another exciting senior to watch is senior DJ Bays, Draper added, noting Bays is another hard worker who “lives in the gym,” and is a great kid.
Junior Layne Colvin — who is currently the football team’s starting quarterback — is a “very driven individual” and has great athletic prowess, Draper said.
“I’m really excited for Layne,” Draper said. “I’m expecting him to have a big last two years here.”
Sophomore Jay Baxter earned honorable mention all-conference as a freshman last year, Draper said.
“For a freshman to do that in our conference, that speaks volumes to the type of player he is,” he said. “He’s got good size, good athletic ability.”
Speaking on his ultimate goals for this year’s basketball season, Draper said he has his sights on the team reaching their full potential.
“The most we can possibly get out of this team, we want to get out of this team,” Draper said. “Whatever this team has in store as far as the top of the peak, we want to get to that peak. We don’t want to leave any potential growth untapped. We want every ounce of growth tapped into and reach what we can reach.”
Draper’s coaching philosophy rings true to these sentiments.
“We’re going to play to our strengths,” Draper said about his philosophy. “And when we play somebody else, we want to take away their strengths.”
Regarding the Stockton community, Draper said he is “excited” to be here.
“I hope, number one, we get to play,” Draper said. “If they feel comfortable coming to a game with everything going on, I hope they come watch us play, and really, we want to put a product out there on the floor that everyone in the Stockton community feels proud of.”
