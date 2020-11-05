A mental health rally is set to be held in the Stockton City Park on Saturday, Nov. 14, which will see survivors of the troubled teen industry reunite from across the country to return to Cedar County.
The rally and its organizers will work with the local community to repeal the religious exemption laws protecting religious boarding schools and “ignite justice,” according to its website.
The rally began being organized in June this year by Amanda Householder, daughter of Boyd and Stephanie Householder, who were founders of the now-closed Circle of Hope Girls’ Ranch and Boarding School; Miranda Sullivan, founder of the “Troubled” podcast, which focuses on institutional abuse; and Allen Knoll, former Agapé Boarding School student and author of “Surviving Bethel: A True Story of Surviving Torture and Abuse.”
In the early stages of development, the rally was intended to focus on Circle of Hope survivors when the boarding school was still running earlier this year; however, now that Circle of Hope has been closed down, the rally is also turning focus toward Cedar County boarding schools Agapé Boarding School and Wings of Faith, Householder said.
“They are the two schools that my parents took the practices of,” Householder said. “And they are in Stockton.”
Householder said she hopes for the rally to begin at 1 or 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14.
“We’re going to have speakers,” Householder said. “We are going to have booths … We are hoping anybody from the community can come and set up a booth.”
The rally is about bringing the community together to bring awareness over “what’s going on,” Householder said, referring to the troubled teen industry.
So far, 50 people have RSPV’d to the rally, and around all of them are bringing a “plus one,” so the exact amount of prospective attendees at this point are not exact.
A GoFundMe fundraiser is available to donate for the rally at gofundme.com/f/Peaceful-protest-Missouri?member=5841412; additionally, individuals have started their own GoFundMe fundraisers for their trips out to the rally.
“We’re trying to get the Circle of Hope girls out there,” Householder. “Most of it is for the Circle of Hope girls to get closure, and even the Agapé boys.”
Householder said the ultimate goals of the rally are to get the local community to be “more aware” that places such as Circle of Hope still exist in the community — whose owners are facing multiple personal injury lawsuits alleging physical, emotional and sexual abuse.
“Our main goal is to bring awareness to these two schools and what is possibly going on behind the doors,” Householder said. “The other goal is to bring closure to the girls and the boys of Agapé.”
For more information, visit https://talktroubled.org/right-to-rights-rally-missouri/.
