The El Dorado Springs R-II board of education spent the lion’s share of its half-hour open session Thursday, Jan. 9, reviewing and approving the district’s annual independent audit for the school/fiscal year ending June 30, 2019. All seven members — president Darrell Eason, vice-president Josh Floyd, Benny Brower, Mark Burley, Nathan Murry, Terry Shepard and Chad Whitesell — were present.
The 56-page document, prepared by Kirkpatrick, Phillips and Miller, CPAs and Advisors of Springfield, showed a net position of $3,165,493, a decrease of $2,497,035 from the same time a year prior.
“That would normally give you a heart attack,” superintendent Mark Koca said, “but that was the end of those bond funds being spent to finish up the [high school addition] project in the last fiscal year.”
Total assessed valuation for calendar year 2018 as $94,740,775. With $295,000 worth of bonds retired during FY19, the district has $7,205,000 in payable bonds remaining. Total receipts were $12,020,882 while disbursements came in at $14,517,917.
Elsewhere, Dr. Theresa Christian, R-II assistant superintendent, showed the board a “first draft” of the district’s Comprehensive School Improvement Plan for the next three years.
“We have made some significant changes so far to the CSIP,” Christian said. “The committee this year has done some really good work so far, very productive work.”
Among the main points in the first draft — under the theme of “Committed to Learning, Preparing for Life” — include safety and security of students, college and career readiness, fiscal security and infrastructure, communication and family engagement, and branding and marketing for the district.
Christian said the CSIP will be finalized by the committee on Monday, Jan. 13, and presented for board approval at the next meeting.
The board was shown a sample of new athletic banners which eventually will be hung in the upper gym. The 4-by-6-foot banners will note the years Bulldog teams won conference and district championships, as well as state final four appearances. Koca said he will be researching newspaper archives to determine championship teams from the 1920s to the present. He also may try to compile a list of all former school board members in the district’s history.
In closed session, the board hired Alysson Schmitt as a high school math teacher for the second semester of the current school year. Teachers Shana Newman and Tracy Lanser announced their retirements effective Tuesday, June 30.
The next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, in the high school library.
