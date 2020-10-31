The El Dorado Springs R-II Parents as Teachers program has earned a prestigious endorsement from the Parents as Teachers National Center, Inc., as a Blue Ribbon Affiliate, making it one of the top performing home visiting affiliates within the PATNC’s international network.
Only six other school districts in the state of Missouri have a Parents as Teachers program endorsed as “blue ribbon affiliate.” The official designation was made on Thursday, Oct. 1.
Being named a blue ribbon affiliate affirms that the El Dorado Springs R-II Parents as Teachers program is a high-quality member of the home visiting field, implementing the evidence-based Parents as Teachers model with fidelity. Families in the El Dorado Springs School District are positively impacted by the services delivered by this program.
The program includes home visits, group connections, child screening, and connections to community resources. The program equips parents with knowledge and resources to prepare their children for a stronger start in life and greater success in school.
“To earn the blue ribbon affiliate status, we underwent a rigorous self-study and review process from the national center. The process confirms that we are meeting Parents as Teachers’ standards of fidelity and quality,” Lynn McClaughry, program coordinator of El Dorado Springs R-II Parents as Teachers, said.
“Blue ribbon affiliates are exemplary programs, delivering highest quality services to children and families. Implementation with quality and fidelity is vital in home-visiting programs as it determines a program’s effectiveness in accomplishing its original goals and intended outcomes,” McClaughry said.
Blue ribbon certification verifies a program is being implemented as designed. Parents as Teachers’ rigorous endorsement process demonstrates an affiliate's accountability and credibility to the community, its funders, elected officials and the partner organizations with which they work.
The Parents as Teachers team went on to say, “We are so thankful for the support from our El Dorado R-II school administration, DESE Early Learning Team, Children’s Trust Fund of Missouri, Parents as Teachers advisory board, and all of our PAT families in helping to make our program successful. We could not have achieved this without all of you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.