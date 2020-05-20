The El Dorado Springs R-II school board met in regular session on Thursday, May 14. With social distancing put into place by tables in the El Dorado Springs High School gym, the board approved funds, considered bids and reviewed the 2020-21 school year’s preliminary budget.
At the beginning of open session, R-II superintendent Mark Koca made a motion to approve moving PDC excess funds to transportation. The motion passed unanimously.
The board then reviewed bids for a sewer project, looking at proposals from ADEX Construction in Stockton and two other companies from Bolivar and Springfield, respectively.
“Having gone through the proposals, the ADEX proposal is more complete,” Koca said. “The other two companies are excluding concrete. One of them has excluded receding of an excavated area.”
Koca said ADX did a good job of looking over the site and had a “really good understanding of the project.”
A motion was made to approve ADX Construction’s bid for the sewer project. The motion passed unanimously.
After the approval, the board switched gears to reviewing the preliminary 2020-21 school year budget, with Koca looking at the monthly budget summary first.
“Right now, we’ve spent 79% of what I expect we will spend in the rest of May and June,” Koca said, adding June is a “huge month” because of teacher payments and end-of-year bills.
All in all, Koca said, this is a little better than he initially had projected, noting this is looking closer to “debt even,” which will start balances better during the next school year.
“We’re looking at relatively stable fund balances, and maybe actually a little progress in that area, so I’m pretty happy about that,” Koca said.
Koca then spoke about the CARES Act, telling the board it is projected the district will get around $484,000-$485,000 from the act.
“Normally with federal dollars, they’ve got to grab them so tight, you can’t even figure out how to spend it,” Koca said. “In this case, basically, the only restriction is, you’ve got to spend it on something that’s [COVID-19] related.”
One of the first things the district will likely do with the CARES Act funds is reimburse expenses which have been experienced since March 13, including a transportation contract, meal service, postage, salaries and more.
The rest of the money may be spent toward virtual school if there is a way to figure out how to implement virtual school, Koca said.
“I think if we don’t have a plan for that and have the equipment purchased, and we wind up in a boat for three months again next year, there’s not going to be any of this stuff from the state that says, ‘Well, just do what you can,’” Koca said. “It’s going to be what Kansas said — ‘you’re going to provide education, and it’s going to be for a grade, and you’re going to figure it out.’”
Koca said the plan will be to figure out how to deliver instruction to R-II students and spend money this way. Some of the CARES Act money could be used to purchase Chromebooks, which the district will “need anyway,” he said.
“Within a month, we’ll have a plan,” Koca said.
Switching topics, Koca noted some events which have been scheduled in the upcoming months are still up in the air, including prom — which is scheduled to take place in June — and senior graduation, as well as eighth grade recognition.
“In my opinion, if we can have 500 people at a ball game, we ought to be able to have eighty kids at a prom, but that’s more than they’d really like us to have right now,” Koca said.
He noted no matter what decisions the district makes regarding holding events or canceling them, people from both sides of the COVID-19 issue will be concerned with the outcome.
“We’re just going to have to toughen up and say we’re making the best decision we can make with our kids, and move forward from there,” Koca said. “I’m not looking forward to next month for that reason.”
Regarding summer school, the session can be started as late as July 6, but Koca said the prospects of attendance is unknown.
Koca said the direction of athletics is also still unknown, with no “real directions being given on this,” he said, adding there are state directions which bar coaches from meeting with students until the school calendar year runs out.
“We’re just trying to keep our ear to the ground and kind of do what we’re supposed to do and go as far as we’re allowed to,” Koca said. “My personal thoughts on this whole business is, if we get to August and September next year, I don’t see how — unless we just have people dying in groves — I don’t see how the public is going to stand for not having school.”
Koca noted there are different ideas from other schools of students going to school on alternating scheduled days, staying in smaller groups and getting rid of tables in favor of single-file desks.
“This right now is a horrible hardship on all of our parents, especially those who have been called back to work — they have no daycare,” Koca said. “This is going to become a big old mess if we can’t go back to school next fall.”
However, he said, the school still needs to be prepared if another wave of COVID-19 causes the district to shut its doors again.
