With new superintendent Heath Oates on deck, the El Dorado Springs R-II school board met in regular session on Thursday, July 9, with an agenda full of approving items and laying out the groundwork for the district’s strategic plan regarding COVID-19.
During the meeting, Oates said Missouri had released “some clear guidance,” on how to approach the novel coronavirus earlier in the same day.
Regarding the plans R-II has already created, Oates said “the default is to have school.”
“We want to have school physically, and when we can’t have school, then we move into yellow and red [days] if we need to,” Oates said. “But we prefer to have school, because we think that’s what’s best for our kids.”
Assistant superintendent Theresa Christian also spoke to the board, explaining the overview of the plan and describing it as having changed over the summer.
Christian told the board she and the district’s teacher leaders had been working with the building principals for the past month, going over the district’s strategic plan.
Christian said green, yellow and red days will be the district’s phases in response to COVID-19, but some facets of these days have changed as the district has gone over the plan.
Describing the color-coded days, Christian said green days have face-to-face instruction, with students in classrooms, transferring in hallways as much as possible, etc.
Even on green days, Christian said, teachers must still be thinking about how they can deliver their instructions remotely in order to be prepared for a sudden next-day closure.
“Green means I’m delivering [instruction] like I always have, but here’s my backup plan in case I can’t be here,” Christian said.
Red days mean R-II is delivering virtual school, Christian said.
Online programs are being added and expanded upon for students to have remote availability to their coursework and instruction, she said. Two programs are being added — Seesaw, for elementary students, and Canvas for middle and high school students.
“When we think about school canceling for COVID-19 now, it’s ‘the school building is closed, but school is open,’” Christian said. “Teachers are teaching, students are learning, we get no free pass again.”
The district is trying to prevent barriers during green and red days; in between those color-coded days, yellow days are murky water and can mean “a variety of things,” Christian said.
“Our intention is that during yellow [days], teachers are onsite, providing instruction,” Christian said. “It may be face-to-face with some students or no students, but they’ll be here, supporting learning at school.”
Yellow days also mean having as many elementary students at school as possible. Christian said the district feels younger students need to be in-person at school as much as possible, because teaching reading needs immediate feedback in person.
In a couple of weeks, the district will provide distance learning workshops for teachers on the basic areas of Google classrooms, Screencast-o-Matic, distance classroom management and more.
A board member asked Christian if the district has identified thresholds as to what kicks R-II into yellow or red days.
“Yes and no,” Christian responded, giving an example of a COVID-19 scenario: if a teacher has a family member who tests positive for COVID-19, the teacher has to self-quarantine for 14 days. If the teacher is an elementary school teacher who has been sitting around a table with students for extended periods of time, anybody within six feet of the teacher for longer than fifteen minutes will probably have to self-quarantine for 14 days.
“Does that mean that entire grade level self-quarantines?” Christian said. “No, but that means the rest of the grade level is probably in a yellow situation, where we are now going to have enhanced social distancing, probably bring in some staff members to make smaller groups so that we can hopefully contain and there is not any spread.”
Christian said her gut tells her the district will not truly know what yellow days look like until they are confronted with a COVID-19 situation vying toward a yellow day.
Christian said she heard somebody recently say, “I just want things to go back to normal.”
“Our normal changed March 6,” Christian said. “We had a 100-degree paradigm shift in how we think of teaching and learning and school.”
Also on the agenda
At R-II’s regular session, the board also approved a bill payment, reviewed old business, reviewed county funds/ESSER funds, spoke on a sewer project update, considered a uniform contract with Nike, readopted a conflict of interest ordinance and set a tax rate hearing date for Thursday, Aug. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.