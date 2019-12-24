Independent auditor’s report presented
A full agenda of business was on tap for the Stockton R-I board of education Wednesday, Dec. 18, with an open session lasting two hours and 20 minutes. President Bill Crabtree, vice-president Dianna Saathoff, secretary Eddie Johnson and members Dave Steinmuller, Phyllis Rutledge and Billy Bruce were present with Michele Pate absent.
Ken Shultz of the Springfield accounting firm of Shultz, Wood and Rapp presented the annual district audit. The 55-page report showed total revenues for fiscal year 2019 of $9,857,819, down from $9,972,805 the previous year. Expenses for FY2019 were $9,804,450 compared to $9,830,213 in FY2018.
“We encountered no significant difficulties in dealing with [district] management in performing and completing our audit,” the accountants wrote as part of the audit’s conclusion.
Elsewhere, teachers Megan Richner, Kristen Doeden and Laurie Primm showed the board results from online surveys regarding the four-day school week. Responses to virtually all of the questions were positive about continuing the four-day week. Detailed results will appear in next week’s issue of the Republican.
Technology specialist Sara Young told the board the district needs more security cameras and access points for the computer and wi-fi network. During program evaluations for science, social studies, mathematics and English and language arts, several teachers said more access points are needed in both the high school and town campus so more students can go online. Not only is additional hardware and software required for the upgrade, but the district would have to upgrade its license to accommodate the increased amount of equipment.
After much discussion, Bruce moved to purchase a security package worth about $26,400 which included all the desired upgrades. The motion passed 6-0.
In administrative reports, high school principal Mike Postlewait reported students Tyler Johnson and Emma Black have been accepted to attend the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Conference. He also noted 29 students have had perfect attendance so far this year. Middle school principal Robert Bolte added 52 students in his building have perfect attendance as well.
Special education director Marisia Stevens said two students in her department have applied to enroll at Crowder College. She also is making plans for a future Job Olympics event in Stockton.
The next meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, in the superintendent’s office. The annual calendar hearing to set the schedule for 2020-21 will be at 6:15 p.m. prior to the regular meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.