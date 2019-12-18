Koca “irritated” about changes in food service contract
The last regular meeting of the El Dorado Springs R-II board of education for 2019 proved to be a short one, with the open session Thursday, Dec. 12, in the high school library lasting less than 20 minutes after a nearly hour-long closed session. Darrell Eason, Josh Floyd, Chad Whitesell, Terry Shepard and Nathan Murry were present while Benny Brower and Mark Burley were absent.
Among the items the board considered was a proposal for a policies and procedures manual for the district’s Parents as Teachers program. The local PAT chapter wants to achieve “blue-ribbon” status, and superintendent Mark Koca said approval of the manual is a necessary step in the process.
“That would be a big distinction and a big honor for our district to get there because right now I think there’s only one or two blue-ribbon schools in Missouri, so to get there would be pretty neat,” Koca said. “I asked them, ‘Can you do everything that’s in this manual?’ and they said, ‘Well, we’re going to try.’”
The board approved the PAT manual on a 5-0 vote.
Elsewhere, only one bid for $172,000 from Trident Insurance was received for the district’s property and liability insurance in calendar year 2020, which came in about $37,000 higher than Koca had originally budgeted. Koca said premiums throughout southwest Missouri are increasing due to recent payouts for various weather-related damages. With virtually no time left to re-open the bidding process, the board unanimously approved the Trident proposal.
Koca talked about how forthcoming increases in the state minimum wage law could affect the district’s employment budget in the future. By 2023, Missourians will earn at least $12 per hour, but Koca added public entities such as school districts are exempt from the minimum wage law.
Koca said only two or three day care employees make the current minimum and adjustments in their salary will have little effect on the overall R-II budget for now. As the minimum increases, however, Koca believes 30-40 employees may be affected.
“A lot of people in the $9 range, as we move them up to $12, it’s going to be a pretty big impact on the budget as we move forward,” Koca said. “We struggle really hard getting people to fill some of those lower-end jobs here anyway, and if you can go anywhere in town and make 12 bucks an hour when we’re still paying $9.95 or something, it’s going to make it really tough to hire anyone.”
Koca suggested a policy be developed saying the district will comply with the minimum wage law, to which the board showed general agreement.
Koca said the wage law affects other areas such as the district’s food service contract with Opaa Food Management.
“Opaa gave me notice last week that the USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) will allow them to renegotiate the contract we have with them because the minimum wage law was passed after the contract was signed,” Koca said. “I’m pretty irritated with them in the regard that the law was passed way last spring and they wait all the way till December to bring this to me? For this year the impact is minimal, $2,200 or something like that, but next year the impact will be about $7,000 on the contract and the year after that it’ll be about $14,000.
“Because they are not a public entity, they are required to pay the minimum wage. Now again, the USDA lets them modify the contract and they say it’s perfectly legal and all that. My irritation is timing. We’d like to think when we sign a contract, we’re going to be binding on it and apparently that’s not going to be the case.”
The next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in the high school library.
