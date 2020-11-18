With some opting to tune in virtually, the El Dorado Springs R-II school board met in regular session on Thursday, Nov. 12, with a full agenda, discussing the district’s COVID-19 status and CARES Act updates, respraying and painting the track and more.
At the beginning of open session, R-II superintendent Heath Oates said Missouri Governor Mike Parson had announced that because of extraordinary numbers of students were being quarantined in the state, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Missouri Department of Health had been examining options to safely reduce the number of quarantined students and increase the the number of students who could receive on-site instruction.
As of Thursday, Nov. 12, guidance on close contacts and quarantining had been modified to the following: if the school has a mask mandate and a local health department has approved the following, and all parties in close contacts have been properly masked, then parties identified as a close contact will not be required to quarantine if they are not symptomatic.
Oates said the guidance applied only to school contacts.
“So, in light of that, the expectation is that our health department is going to pass that guidance, too,” Oates said. “We are recommending amending our COVID-19 strategic plan to include a mask mandate for all students in the building.”
Oates said the reasoning for this recommendation is that “it will keep more students in school,” and asked for board authorization and permission; additionally, a mask mandate would be what most school districts decide to implement.
The mask mandate would be for every grade, K-12, he said. The board expressed approval of the mandate and the motion was approved unanimously 5-0.
Next, Oates posed another question to the board: should come back into in-class session on Monday, Nov. 16, after a “yellow phase” quarantine, or should the district wait until after Thanksgiving on Monday, Nov. 30, to restart in-class session.
“We talked about this in the administration meetings we had on multiple occasions today and others, and there are good arguments on both sides, of course,” Oates said. “The favor of coming back is kids would be in school, and the favor of not coming back is that there’s been an explosion locally of a number of cases, and it’s not going to help having kids in school.”
Coming back early would have put a burden on teachers, as well, Oates said, because with other kids learning at home, there would be a lot of “double duty.”
R-II board president Josh Floyd said he believed the district should wait until after Thanksgiving for in-person class.
“I want my kids up here as much as possible, but I think given the current situation — and we don’t see anything trending down as of yet — I think it’s probably very difficult to make a decision to come back Monday and then have to turn around and kind of change our mind and go the opposite direction,” Floyd said.
The other issue, Floyd added, was his concern for “mental health of staff up here.”
“I would rather we just spent another week and a half virtually — kind of give them a little bit of direction and not have to prepare to be either-or or both,” Floyd said.
The board had more discussion over the issue, ultimately opting to come back to in-person session after Thanksgiving break.
CARES ACT
R-II assistant superintendent Theresa Christian gave a report over the CARES Act. She said this year, the district has received or been awarded $750,000 in CARES Act funding.
“The bulk of that was ESSERS funds, which is the $484,000 that was awarded back in the spring,” Christian said. “We’ve done a couple of things with that. In the spring, we used some of that money to offset operational expenses, and since school has started, the bulk of this has gone to a couple of programs.”
