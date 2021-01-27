The Stockton R-I school board met in regular session last week on Wednesday, Jan. 20, with several items on the agenda.
Before regular session began, the board held a public hearing on the 2021-22 school year calendars, approving the calendar with 151 student days and 1,084.23 hours of student attendance; 150 full school days and one half-day ending at 12:30 p.m.; 168 days for teachers; and the school year’s start date is Tuesday, Aug. 24, with an end date of May 26, 2022.
Next up, the 2019-20 audit was presented to the board, with the board approving the audit that was presented unanimously.
Following the audit presentation, minimum wage switched to the focus of discussion.
“On January 1st, Missouri minimum wage bumped from $9.45 to $10.30 an hour for employees,” R-I superintendent Doug Crawford said.
School districts, however, are not required to meet those minimum wage requirements and are exempt, Crawford said.
Crawford said based upon conversations with the board last year, R-I had met Missouri’s minimum wage bump up to $9.45 last year. Crawford asked if the board’s conversation vied toward meeting minimum wage bumps in the state for the next few years, and Steinmuller said he did not think the board voted for a long-term plan on meeting the bumps.
Crawford said this year, minimum wage bumped 85 cents; next year, minimum wage will jump another 85 cents; and the following year, it will hump to $12 an hour.
The staff that would be most impacted by this change would be custodians and substitutes, he said.
When a single employee is bumped from $9.45 to $10.30, there is an increase of $1,781.60 per employee, Crawford said, reaching a $15,000 yearly increase to the district just to meet the $10.30 bump.
Additionally, the board has chosen to pay for health insurance for those employees — which is not going to lower — and there is an increase to retirement and state federal taxes, as well, which is overall a 15% increase.
In a three-year span, this bump equals around $60,000 just in salaries.
“While we are not required to provide this minimum wage as a public school system, our custodians this year — and every year — have been the basis of keeping us in school between the sanitations, the buses and everything,” Crawford said.
Substitutes are currently paid $80 a day, but this does not meet the minimum wage requirements; bumping this up to $85 will meet the minimum wage requirements, Crawford said.
Ultimately, Crawford recommended to the board to go ahead and bump the minimum wage up to $10.30 this year, and when the budget is looked at next year, he would plan for the jump to present to the board.
“I want the school to be the place of preferred employment in the area,” Steinmuller said. “That’s our thought on teachers that we hire, that’s our thought on administrators, coaches that we hire, so I’m in support of the increase.”
The board approved to correct January payroll for this year to reflect the minimum wage increase. The motion was approved 7-0.
OTHER ITEMS ON AGENDA
A resolution was considered calling for a special school bond election to be held on Tuesday, April 6. A motion was made by Saathoff and seconded by Campbell to approve the wording of the bond Proposition Stockton Strong; the resolution was unanimously approved.
This year’s high school graduation ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 23. The dates for summer school are also set from Tuesday, June 1, through Wednesday, June 30.
Additionally, the board voted to approve a resolution extending COVID-19 leave, which expired on Dec. 31, 2020, through the end of the 2020-21 school year. The board approved the motion unanimously.
The board’s next board meeting is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
