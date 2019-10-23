The Stockton R-I school board raised daily rates for substitute teachers from $68 to $80 during its regular meeting Wednesday, Oct. 16, in the office of superintendent Shannon Snow.
Dr. Snow told the board the district’s previous rate was lower than other nearby districts, making it difficult sometimes for principals to fill teacher absences. The motion passed on a 6-0 vote, with Bill Crabtree, Dianna Saathoff, Eddie Johnson, Dave Steinmuller, Phyllis Rutledge and Michele Pate all voting in favor. Billy Bruce was absent.
A policy was unanimously approved on the 2020-21 calendar, reflective of legislation passed this year by the Missouri General Assembly requiring all schools to open classes two weeks before Labor Day. Thus, the first day of school next year will be Monday, Aug. 24, compared to Tuesday, Aug. 13, this year.
The board also authorized Snow to solicit bids for auditing services.
Snow said a recent compliance check of the special education department revealed some “concerns” but director Marisia Stevens has written a letter detailing the corrections made.
Snow referenced an executive order Gov. Mike Parson signed Tuesday, Oct. 15, on the dangers of vaping. Steinmuller asked if the district had any policy in place on vaping. Snow said the policy was enacted “a year or so ago,” and high school principal Mike Postlewait added the policy currently is in the student handbook.
During evaluations of the fine arts department, vocal instructor Sherice Norman told the board the middle school choir will perform Friday, Nov. 8, at the Baldknobbers Theatre in Branson. Art teacher Charlie Carsten has scheduled an upcoming field trip to Creative Designs.
The board heard presentations from Boys State delegates Seth Webb, Hayden Saathoff, Parker Fox and Jackson Daniels, Girls State delegate Kassidy Dalton, and Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership delegate Stella Bahr. All reported positive experiences at their respective conventions.
Postlewait showed board members a graphic indicating Stockton students who took the ACT last year collectively scored above the state average. Stockton scored 21.2 out of a possible 36, compared to 20.8 for the state. R-I students were above the norm in math, reading and science, and just a tenth of a point below average in English.
Postlewait said the high school would have a Career Day from 12:30-2:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. He also said the Stockton FFA grasslands team took first place at districts and will be competing soon at the state contest.
Middle school principal Robert Bolte said the week of Oct. 21 will be Red Ribbon Week.
Elementary principal Doug Crawford had no announcements beyond his written submission to the board.
The next meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in Snow’s office.
