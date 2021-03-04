The Mid-Lakes Virtual Conference Scholar Bowl for junior high and high school was hosted by Forsyth on Saturday, Feb. 27.
Stockton High School went 3-2 in tournament play, losing a close contest by a slim margin, which knocked the team into third place on the day.
Medal recipient for points scored in tournament matchups for the high school was Michael Brown, who came in second place and a new best score in points earned for the team in match play.
The junior high team also came away with two honorable mentions: Owen Garver, fourth place, and James Flora, sixth place.
The high school has one tournament left on Saturday, March 6, before districts, which is hosted at Pleasant Hope on Saturday, April 17.
