Last week, thousands of antigen test kits — otherwise known as rapid COVID-19 tests, which provide coronavirus test results in roughly fifteen minutes — were shipped to public and private schools across Missouri, and the Stockton R-I school district was one of them.
Rapid COVID-19 testing is a move that will hopefully help keep healthy students and staff in school, according to R-I superintendent Doug Crawford and R-I elementary nurse Karen Collins.
The tests come at no cost at all to the district, and the tests are entirely optional and based on parental consent, Crawford and Collins said.
Only symptomatic students and staff within the district will be tested, Collins said.
“If a kid comes in with symptoms, we’re not testing automatically,” Crawford said, while adding the fact that tests will only be done with signed parental consent.
Collins said students will not have a COVID-19 test done unless a parent signs for consent and a parent is present.
Additionally, the district is not requiring these tests if students are symptomatic; the antigen tests are only an option, and students and family can not face repercussions for opting out of the tests.
If a student tests negative on the antigen test, but still has symptoms of illness, the student does not have to stay in school if they are negative; “that just means that they don’t have to wait to know if they have [COVID-19] for however many days,” Crawford said.
On the contrary, if students are tested for COVID-19 tested somewhere outside of the district, it can take up to a week to see if they test positive for the virus or not, which causes them to be quarantined until they receive the results, Collins said.
“That’s where we’ve seen a large population of our kids or staff go get tested because they’re sick — maybe a headache or a fever — and they go to the doctor’s office or somewhere that does these other tests … they’re out for that entire week,” Collins said.
Thus, rapid testing will help the district get students and staff back to school and to work quicker if they test negative.
Quarantining has been one of the biggest problems the district has faced this year, Crawford said, because a quarantined case does not mean somebody is positive; rather, it means somebody has had direct contact with COVID-19 or a family member has been exposed, to name examples.
“We’ve had students out for quarantine often because a mom or dad or grandma has been tested, and so those people who live with them go into quarantine as well,” Collins said.
Once in quarantine, though, “a test will not take you out of quarantine,” Collins noted.
People cannot visit the school district and request a rapid COVID-19 test so that they may go back to work, for example; the purpose of a two-week quarantine is due to the potential of getting the virus from up to 14 days from the point of contact.
The district has had around 100 kids who have had to quarantine, with just a small percentage of positive cases.
“A lot of people have been out of school when they’re not sick, so we’re hoping this will help with that situation,” Collins said. “The goal is to have healthy kids and staff in school.”
“If a student is positive, then our contract tracing can be much quicker as opposed to waiting those five days,” Crawford said.
Collins noted the false-negative and false-positives for antigen test kits are “very low.”
“They do show good accuracy,” she added.
Speaking on the scope of the tests, Crawford said the district was allowed to order one test per student and staff; Crawford also ordered a few extra tests for substitutes, as well.
Additionally, the antigen tests were free to the district, as well to any public Missouri school that has requested them — which benefits students who could not otherwise afford COVID-19 testing.
Speaking on how the testing process works, once test results are discovered, the results are submitted to an online portal that reports to the Department of Health and Senior Services and the state of Missouri.
Collins, R-I’s high school nurse and the district’s co-op nurse have been trained to give the antigen tests and will be the ones giving them to students and staff.
Meanwhile, the district is continuing to roll onward as cold and flu season raises into the public’s consciousness.
And in all the meanwhile, Crawford noted how this rapid testing will help alleviate the struggles teachers have faced amid the pandemic, given all of the changes they have seen.
“Our teachers have done an amazing job,” Crawford said.
More information
Nearly 330 districts/schools applied to participate in Missouri’s BinaxNOW Antigen Testing Program for K-12 Institutions, requesting a total of nearly 583,000 test kits for use among symptomatic students and school personnel, according to a Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education news release.
DESE describes the test kits as “minimally invasive nasal swab tests” that must be administered by a health professional (e.g. a school nurse), and yield results in just 15 minutes.
Many districts/schools will perform these rapid tests onsite, after receiving the appropriate consent from the staff member or the student’s parent/guardian. Some districts/schools have partnered with their local health department or another medical provider in their community to assist in administering these tests. Positive and negative test results will be reported electronically to DHSS within 24 hours.
DHSS prioritized public and private K-12 schools to receive the Abbott BinaxNOW rapid antigen test kits free of charge, along with higher education institutions and long-term care facilities. Missouri is expected to receive a total of 1.84 million Abbott BinaxNOW antigen test kits.
