The Stockton R-I school board met in regular session on Wednesday, Dec. 16, with a full agenda on their plate.
During R-I superintendent Doug Crawford’s report, he said the district is using a modified quarantine model for COVID-19.
Crawford added that the Centers for Disease Control released a 10-day quarantine guidance due to COVID-19 exposure; however, Cedar County has not yet had a meeting to decide on following this guidance yet, so the district is still following the 14-day quarantine guidance.
“Beyond that, nothing has really changed,” Crawford said.
The board then went on to review evaluation of programs with written reports offered by science, social studies, mathematics and English-Language Arts.
Derek Sears and Matt York then presented to the board for a bus fleet update and lease purchase options.
A lease purchase finance option was offered for members to look over. Leasing would allow the district to make some upgrades to their current fleet, along with allowing the district to add one handicap bus.
Following the bus fleet update and lease purchase, the board voted to approve Crawford as the English Language Learners coordinator and migrant coordinator.
R-I high school principal, Jim Flora, middle school principal Robert Bolte and elementary principal Michael Dake then gave written reports to the board, highlighting updates, including special education director Marisia Stevens, who said the number of virtual special education students has decreased.
The board is next slated to meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
