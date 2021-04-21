The Stockton R-I school board met in regular session on Thursday, April 15, bidding farewell to R-I outgoing president Dave Steinmuller — who was not up for reelection — and welcoming elected board member Dean Pate.
“I want to say thank you all,” Steinmuller said to the board as he exited to a room of applause during the board’s recognition.
After Dean Pate was sworn in, the board reorganized. Unanimously, R-I board member Billy Bruce was voted as board president, R-I board member Diana Saathoff was as board vice president and R-I board member Eddie Johnson as secretary.
With election results from the Tuesday, April 6, election approved, the board expressed thanks for the passing of the Proposition Stockton Strong, which saw 391 Cedar Countians vote “yes” and 193 vote “no.”
Stockton certainly will become strong following the passing of this no-tax bond increase, with various improvement projects set to go underway this summer.
MASK MANDATE
On the topic of lifting mask mandates, Crawford noted to the board that mask mandates in areawide school districts are being lifted, including El Dorado Springs R-II, Cedar County’s only other public school.
Crawford said he had surveyed R-I staff for how they feel over mask mandates, and the support for lifting the mandate is “pretty overwhelming,” while also noting that second doses of optional COVID-19 vaccines were scheduled the following day on Friday, April 16.
“I will tell you my thoughts are to not only [lift] the mask mandate, but we have closed down water fountains and we have gone through a ton of water right now,” Crawford said, emphasizing how water has been wasted and masks are being found lying around in various areas. “We went through 1,000 masks in two weeks.”
The concern with building administrators is over the current policy of a mask mandate feeling like an “uphill battle” with having students keep masks on, Crawford said.
Crawford suggested a few recommendations, including either lifting the mask mandate on Monday, April 19, or lifting the mask mandate two weeks after R-I staff had received the second doses of their optional COVID-19 vaccines.
Bruce asked what the Cedar County Health Department’s recommendation was, and Crawford said a CCHD board member did not have any changed recommendation over their previous approach.
After more discussion, the board voted unanimously to lift the district’s mask mandate on Monday, May 3.
ALSO ON THE AGENDA
The board also voted to accept the donation of a Veterans of Foreign Wars building and land to the Stockton R-I school district. The motion was approved unanimously.
Crawford said he would like the VFW men to the board’s next meeting to thank them for the donation.
The board also voted to approve a CTS contract and project bid — option A, which means the board is going with asphalt in the high school parking lot instead of concrete. The board accepted the bid option unanimously.
R-I is next slated to meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20.
