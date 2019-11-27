Takes no action on possible CNC purchase
During its monthly meeting Wednesday, Nov. 20, the Stockton R-I board of education met Truman, a 2-year-old, 120-pound Great Dane who is training to become an emotional therapy dog for Stockton High School.
Truman, who lives with high school librarian Keli Vaughn, is being trained by Bark Busters for his AKC Canine Good Citizen certificate and by Bolivar Complete K-9 for emotional therapy certification. After completing his testing in December, Truman will join Domino of the elementary school as a therapy dog.
In other action, the board heard updates from the high school and middle school student councils. High school council president Tyler Johnson, vice-president Stella Bahr and middle school council president Allie Flora reported on various activities the council sponsored during the first quarter, including a mixer held during school hours and Homecoming events.
The board approved a filing period for candidates for the April 7, 2020, election. Candidates may file between 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 17, and 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Dr. Shannon Snow, R-I superintendent, talked about the possibility of purchasing a computer numerical control machine, or CNC, for the vocational agriculture department. Snow said the district could apply for a grant worth $15,435 which could be used to purchase a 4-by-8-foot CNC table for $31,753 or a 4-by-4-foot table for $24,536 with an eye toward vo-ag students establishing a business utilizing the machine, with the grant considered as a sort of start-up loan.
A few board members were intrigued with the idea but wanted to hear more input from vo-ag teachers and students.
“How interested are the ag teachers in starting this as a business for the students?” board vice-president Dianna Saathoff asked. “There’s a lot of work that goes into starting a business, managing a business.”
“The teachers have to be involved, there has to be some oversight, but the kids need to be doing the work,” Snow replied.
“My real question is, how are they going to assure us their work is going to be worthwhile?” Saathoff said.
“I like the idea of students learning how to manage money,” Phyllis Rutledge said, adding the possibility of starting a Stockton student store, where products created and made by various school departments could be marketed.
Saathoff and Dave Steinmuller both wanted to hear more from ag teachers Brandon Neill and Jim Phillips. Billy Bruce thought more preparation should go into a CNC proposal. Ultimately, the board took no action.
In administrative reports, middle school principal Robert Bolte presented a letter from a concert goer complimenting the middle school choir’s recent performance at the Baldknobbers Theatre in Branson.
The special education department reported four Stockton students have qualified in bowling for the Special Olympics state indoor games Friday-Saturday, March 20-21, in St. Charles.
Present for the meeting were Saathoff, Steinmuller, Rutledge, Bruce, Eddie Johnson and Michele Pate. Bill Crabtree was absent.
The next meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, in Snow’s office at the middle school.
