The Stockton R-I school board met in regular session on Wednesday, Sept. 16, with a hearty agenda of numbers and good news on its plate.
Enrollment, COVID-19 update
During R-I superintendent Doug Crawford’s report to the board, he spoke on current district enrollment numbers.
There is currently an enrollment of 974 students, Crawford said, including 67 students who are enrolled in the district’s virtual learning.
Steinmuller asked if the district’s fifth grade was out of the “yellow” phase of the district’s COVID-19 parent reentry plan. Crawford confirmed the fifth graders returned.
Crawford also said at that time, there were no active cases, but there were quarantines based upon contact.
“I’ll say I appreciate the way you handled the [COVID19] case,” R-I board member Billy Bruce said. “We’ve kept the kids in the classroom, and all I’ve heard is positive reactions from the community.”
However, according to a Stockton R-I social media post on Friday, Sept. 18, an eighth grade student received a positive test for COVID-19.
The student was last on campus on Tuesday, Sept. 15. The Cedar County Health Department will complete contact tracing and all individuals considered to be close contact have been notified. The middle school will move to "yellow" until the quarantine is over.
Talking bonds
A general obligation bond refunding parameters resolution was approved at Wednesday’s regular session.
According to a follow-up news release, it authorized the sale of $3,435,000 general obligation refunding bonds with reordering yields ranging from 0.50% to 0.75%, compared to the average interest rate of 2.21% for the series 2015 bonds.
The district reduces the future interest expense by about $154,987, which is an improvement of $33,449 from previous projections. This $154,987 — plus the approximate savings of $756,845 from previous refunding and prepayments — means the district has saved about $911,832 of interest expense since 1992. It is the result of the extremely strong current municipal bond market which is producing historically low interest rates, the release said.
Crawford expressed enthusiasm and support for the refunding option selected by the board.
“This plan achieves significant savings and allows the district to capture better conditions in the municipal bond market for the benefit of our taxpayers,” Crawford said in the release. “It also preserves considerable flexibility for the district in the future for building improvements.”
R-I board president Dave Steinmuller pointed out that the $154,987 of interest savings for the series 2015 refunding is an excellent example of how a very short call feature can be of use for the district when an unanticipated rapid decrease in interest rates occur.
“The district is locking in levels that are about one and one-half (1.50%) lower than they were in 2015,” Steinmuller said in the release. “We are striving to save money wherever we can as stewards of the financial resources of the Stockton R-I school district.”
L.J. Hart & Company, St. Louis, prepared the refunding proposal and explained how it can fit into the long-range plans of the district, the release said.
L.J. Hart & Company Vice President Brad M. Wegman mentioned the three significant factors making the series 2020 refunding possible were the interest rates in the municipal bond market reaching historic lows, the fact that the series 2015 bonds became subject to prepayment on March 1, 2019, at no penalty and the district’s ability to participate in Missouri’s direct deposit program, according to the release.
This program makes it possible for the district to receive an “AA+” rating from S&P Global on the refunding bonds.
Wegman complimented Crawford for his prompt and thorough preparations to supply the data necessary for the rating application and official statement, as well as the board for their foresight in making the series 2015 bonds callable in four years, the release said.
The proceeds from the series 2020 refunding bonds will be used to prepay the series 2015 bonds on Tuesday, Oct. 6. The series 2020 refunding bonds were offered to local institutions and investors. Mid-Missouri Bank acquired $350,000 and the Community Bank of El Dorado Springs purchased $3,085,000 of the bonds, the release said.
The release also said several board members commended Crawford and L.J. Hart & Company for developing the attractive refunding plan in a prompt manner.
“It is great to be able to save $154,987 of our taxpayers’ money by taking advantage of the most favorable conditions in the municipal bond market in over 60 years and boost our total savings to about $911,832,” R-I board Vice President Dianna Saathoff said in the release. “Of course, we are also very appreciative for the support from the Mid-Missouri Bank and the Community Bank of El Dorado Springs to purchase all $3,435,000 of the refunding bonds.”
Prom-posals
During the open session’s administrative reports, Stockton High School principal brought up an idea which may make prom a little smoother for all parties involved.
“We have some issues with prom at the high school in my opinion,” SHS principal Jim Flora told the board.
In the past, juniors raise money and put on the prom for the seniors, and this is the way it has always worked. Additionally, every four years, a new teacher becomes responsible for prom as the junior class sponsor, Flora said.
But one issue from this setup is having to train teachers on how to put prom together, as well as the student fundraising, Flora said. Money can be an issue because prom is paid for in three ways: fundraisers, prom tickets and class dues.
“Last year, it was not possible to get anyone to do a fundraiser,” Flora said. “The problem with [the tickets] is you don’t get that money until they sign up for prom. Well, we have to pay for all of the stuff for prom beforehand.”
At the high school, class dues are $50 per year, but students are not generally paying class dues. When they become juniors, the unpaid class dues total up to $150.
“I have a real hard time, especially in today’s climate, trying to make kids pay $150,” Flora said.
Flora told the board he had two proposals: the first proposal was for the district to stop doing prom as a high school in the sense that the district is not in charge of prom; for example, he added, parents of seniors are responsible for planning prom in other area schools. This option would give the students and parents more freedom to travel outside of Stockton for other prom venues.
The second option would be a more traditional approach to prom, having seniors plan their own prom.
This year, SHS’s seniors are planning their own prom because they bought prom items and planned the class of 2020’s prom, which ended up being canceled.
By having the seniors plan their own prom instead of the juniors, it would give the school an extra year to fundraise for the event.
After further discussion, Crawford asked if the board had any objection to Flora’s first proposal. R-I board member Rodger Campbell expressed approval of the proposal, although the matter was not up for a vote.
