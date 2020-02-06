The Stockton R-1 school district has confirmed a group of the district’s high school students were exposed to mumps on Saturday, Jan. 25.
R-1 Superintendent Shannon Snow told the Republican there have been no confirmed cases of students contracting mumps; so far, the only concern has been exposure.
Explaining the background of the situation, Snow said she received a call from the Cedar County Health Department on Monday, Jan. 27.
In that call, the CCHD informed Snow a group of R-1 students had traveled and participated at an event in a nearby community on Saturday, where the students were then exposed to somebody who had been confirmed to contract mumps over the weekend.
“At this point, we have students who have been exposed but have not contracted mumps,” Snow said. “We have zero confirmed cases. It’s just that they have been exposed in this other area who had mumps.”
Health departments get notified when somebody contracts communicable diseases, Snow said, and that’s why the CCHD and R-1 was notified of the exposure, as well as other areas.
“To be safe, we sent the letter home to students,” Snow said. “We’re being proactive rather than waiting.”
She said the high school students who participated at the Saturday event “had immunizations.”
On the topic of immunizations, Snow said students are not required by R-1 itself to be vaccinated for mumps or other diseases; that policy is mandated by Missouri law, which allows parents to sign a religious exemption to abstain from vaccines and come to school.
“For students to come to school, we either have to have that signed religious exemption or their shot records — one way or the other,” Snow said. “We don’t get into the business of vaccination or no-vaccination, that is the parent’s choice.”
According to R-1’s news release on Facebook, in the event of an outbreak, students who are exempt from immunizations for any reason will be excluded from school for their own protection and that of other students, in accordance with Missouri state law.
“The only exception will be students exempted by a physician, because they have already had the disease and have available laboratory confirmation of immunity,” the release added.
However, Snow said, even with immunization, some people still can be at risk for contracting mumps.
“These students could — even if they’re immunized — get a lighter case of the mumps,” Snow said.
But, she added, an exposure does not necessarily mean a person can contract the disease; because of that, the district “may make it through with no one getting the mumps, which would be a best-case scenario.”
If a student does end up having a confirmed case, Snow said the CCHD will instruct the district on what to do next.
Speaking on a different communicable illness, Snow said the school also is in the prime of flu season.
“We haven’t had any confirmed cases of the mumps, but we have had confirmed cases of the flu,” Snow said. “We try to sanitize everything. We make sure we hit water fountains and doorknobs. We really kind of just pay particular attention to every surface.”
What the district can do is prepare for the worst and hope for the best, Snow said.
According to R-1’s news release on Facebook, the CCHD released information saying incubation period of mumps is 16 to 18 days.
The initial symptoms of mumps are flu-like, including body aches, lack of appetite, headache and low-grade fever. The disease is generally characterized by swelling of one or more salivary glands — usually the parotid glands, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.