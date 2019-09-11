The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office took a report Monday, Sept. 2, of trespassing, property damage, and theft of walnut logs.
Following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, Missouri Department of Conservation and the landowner, Brian Queen, 48, and Shawn Hunt, 41, were arrested Friday, Sept. 6, and charged with first-degree property damage and felony stealing. Both are currently being held in the Cedar County jail on $10,000 bond.
It should be remembered the charges are merely accusations and all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.