The quail season — which ends on Friday, Jan. 15 — proves what many hunters had feared: not many birds were found.
Two long time quail hunters, Bob Lott and Gene Thomas, hunted on some of the best looking quail fields in the state, but only flushed one covey, where in times past it was easy to find three or four coveys of bob whites.
"In a normal year we would have flushed at least four coveys in the area we covered this season,” Thomas said.
Lott had his two Brittanys with him, Curley and Stopper, both with a range typical of Brittanys. Thomas brought along his pointer, with a range three times as large, so the area was well covered.
Before the season opened back on Nov. 1, many hunters had forecast a poor season for quail. The reasons were many, including lack of good habitat, too many predators like coyotes, fox and even snakes which find the quail's nest with eggs.
On their lazy quail hunt of the season, they could not have asked for a better set-up. The habitat was impressive with numerous brushy draws surrounding fertile bottom land where corn and soybeans had been harvested.
A little snow on the ground and three good bird dogs should have made for a good late season hunt.
By mid-afternoon, three dogs and two hunters were ready for a break after walking several miles without seeing a quail.
"It had been a long time since I hadn't popped a cap while quail hunting in such a likely looking quail hotspot,” Thomas said.
Phil Hawkins is another Missouri quail hunter that has had a tough season.
"This was one of the poorest seasons in memory,” Hawkins said. “I hunted in places that I usually find a few birds, but I don't know what happened to them. I do hope they make a comeback as they have in the past. Usually you find late season quail by pinpointing prime habitat, but this season that wasn't the case."
Hawkins was hunting with Dave Butler, who had a veteran pointer named Butch, a six-year-old quail finding machine that has pointed lots of coveys, but during the last hunt only pointed one covey.
"If Butch can't find them, they just aren't here,” Hawkins said. “It’s enough to make me think about going to a hunting preserve or someplace they guarantee you birds."
Speaking of hunting clubs, now is the time many hunters expand their seasons by visiting one of the clubs in the state.
Most of these clubs offer hunting for quail, pheasants and chukars. Last year, Ben Jackson took his teenage son and daughter to a hunting club and was pleased with the results.
"I knew we would have some action and I could make sure the kids practiced safety,” Jackson said. “We all had a great time and it will be a hunt they will remember."
It will be a long wait before Nov. 1 this year when quail season will start again and most hunting clubs stay open until April, so hunters can expand their season at one of the clubs in the state.
Some bird hunters did have success, including Gene Roberts, who hunted on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers land as well as several state conservation areas where he was able to get limits of bobwhites.
"Most hunters think public land isn't productive, but I have found that late in the season it can be better than many private areas,” Roberts said. “Most hunters have already given up on public land this late in the season, but there are still birds there for the hunters who are willing to work it out."
Roberts, a native of Warsaw, noted that there are a lot of quail between Warsaw and Nevada, although the area is not well known as a prime quail hunting habitat.
"I have hunted the area between the lakes for nearly 50 years and have taken my share of birds,” Roberts said.
White, a Stockton resident, has a versatile background in sports, both as a journalist and participant. His column appears weekly.
