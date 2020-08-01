A12_Quack_Quack_KS.jpg

Republican editor Miles Brite poses with a fluffy, quacky duckling in the Cedar County Republican office on Thursday, July 23. The duck had only nice things to say about its unfortunate-looking sibling: maybe the times really have changed!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.