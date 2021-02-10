With years of experience of working in newsrooms under his belt, Aaron Pyle has taken the reins as Cedar County Republican’s new editor.
Pyle just recently left his duties as the assistant editor of the Hometown Girard Newspaper, where he worked for almost three years. As assistant editor, Pyle implemented roles ranging from delivery to proofing, while also reporting “all kinds of stories,” he said, including sports and photography.
Incidentally, the Hometown Girard also is Pyle’s hometown paper, as he was born and raised in Girard, a town in the southeast corner of Kansas with around 900 more people than the city of Stockton.
Regarding his education, Pyle graduated from Pittsburg State University in December of 2019, earning a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Communications with an emphasis in News Editorial. Pyle’s minor was Photography.
While at Pitt State, Pyle said he worked as a sports reporter for The Collegio, a student publication. In this role, he has the chance to cover PSU’s football team and their season.
Speaking on his major accomplishments, Pyle said becoming the assistant editor at the Hometown Girard meant a lot to him as he worked his way up to such a role in a newspaper for a town he has lived in all of his life.
“The town just means everything to me,” Pyle said. “Another accomplishment would be getting the role of editor at CCR as well.”
Pyle noted he has always heard great things about the city of Stockton and “how beautiful it is,” as well as how well-kept the city is, while adding he is sure “it’s even prettier in the summer time.”
“To be honest, it’s always been my dream to live near the lake,” Pyle said, noting he enjoys the outdoors. “[It] just felt like a dream come true … Teamwork is key in this field and I feel we have the best crew around, willing to put the best content out there. “
Pyle said he hopes to keep the tradition this paper has of providing the best unbiased news which the general public will enjoy.
Additionally, Pyle hopes to grow within the community by building relationships with community members, he said.
“I’m going to put my everything into putting out the best content for our readers week in and week out,” Pyle said. “[I’m] excited to start this new chapter of my life in such a city as Stockton and I hope to make a lasting impression within this community.”
To contact Aaron, call him at the office at 276-4211 or email him at aaronp@cedarrepublican.com.
