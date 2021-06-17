The skies cleared and the golfers appeared. Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the organization’s annual golf tournament on Saturday, June 12, at the Stockton Country Club after being postponed.
The original date of the tournament on Saturday, May 15, was moved to June 12 due to inclement weather.
A total of 23 teams compete in Saturday’s three-man scramble tournament.
“We feel blessed that so many people want to come to take part in the tournament,” SACC executive director Bill Crabtree said.
In the championship flight, the team of John Hobbs took first place in the tournament with a total score of 58. The team of Doug Haines finished in second place totaling a score of 60. Jermey Storment’s team closed the flight in third place with a score of 63.
In the “A” flight, the team of Kenny Turner took first place overall with a total score of 68. Second place went to the team of Dwain Hammons who finished the day scoring 70. The Lakins at Time to Shine Detailing closed Saturday’s tournament in third place finishing with a score of 72.
Stockton’s Chamber also hosted a number of contests during the tournament such as closest to the pin and the longest putt. Jeremy Fowler and Josh O’Connor won the tournament’s contest for closest to the pin on holes five and eight. Rick Coale claimed victory in longest putt while Mike Croak won the longest drive.
According to Crabtree, money raised from the tournament will go back into the SACC’s fund which goes towards the advertising and maintenance of the Stockton area community, businesses and programs.
Crabtree extended a “thank you” to Great Southern Bank and Mid-Missouri Bank for being the corporate sponsors, caterer Jeff Witt of Hillbilly Express for feeding the golfers and Quentin Rogers of the Stockton Country Club for the use of the course.
The SACC works hand in hand with the community to preserve the small town charm and beautiful conservation area, while also encouraging economic growth and sustainability. For additional information on the SACC, check out the chamber's website, Facebook page or call at 276-5213.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.