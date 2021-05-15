If a vehicle is running low, now is the time to fill it up.
Gas prices are predicted to rise, pending the outage status of the Colonial Pipeline.
Recently, the largest United States fuel pipeline system, Colonial Pipeline, shut down on Friday, May 7, following a cyber attack. The attack has prompted worries in the southeast region as well as the east coast about a spike in gasoline and diesel prices ahead of the peak summer driving season.
The pipeline is a 5,500-mile system running between Houston, Texas and Linden, New Jersey. It transports more than 2.5 million barrels of fuel every day. Around 45% of all fuel is consumed on the U.S. East Coast.
A criminal group originating from Russia named "DarkSide" is believed to be responsible for a ransomware cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, according to the FBI in a report on Monday, May 10.
The Colonial Pipeline said in a statement Sunday, adding it "will bring our full system back online only when we believe it is safe to do so, and in full compliance with the approval of all federal regulations."
According to experts, prices are not expected to rise unless the outage lasts more than three days. But, the impact could be significant given the size of the line.
"While average gas prices jumped last week as the nation continues to see COVID-19 recovery, all eyes are now on the Colonial Pipeline and the fact a cyberattack has completely shut all lines, leading to what could become a major challenge for fuel delivery," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy said. "The situation is growing more intense each day that passes without the pipeline restarting, and motorists are advised to show extreme restraint or exacerbate and prolong the challenges.”
Currently, gas prices are reaching record numbers. According to studies, gas prices are just three cents away from being the highest they have been in more than seven years.
The national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.95, while the average price in Missouri is $2.71 for regular and $2.92 for diesel. Up 10 cents per gallon from a month ago, the national average stands $1.12 per gallon higher than a year ago. Average price of gasoline has risen 4.5 cents per gallon in the last week.
Demand dropped sharply when people were ordered to stay home, so the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting in the Middle East drastically cut production of crude oil and has been slow to ramp production back up.
Storms early this year took out more than two dozen U.S. oil refineries, too, meaning those production issues are affecting prices. Additionally, people are getting vaccinated, have stimulus money to spend and want to travel again. Overall, demand is up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.