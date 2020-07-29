WC: 3,721
Civil Cases
Abilene Enterprises LLC, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Calvin Anderson, El Dorado Springs, defendant, small claims over $100, default judgement against defendant, $5,083.50.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Lewis E. Cox, Osceola, defendant, suit on account, default judgement against defendant, $1,004.69.
Midland Funding LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. April Cramer, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, default judgement against defendant, $1,461.87.
World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Samantha D. Gloodt, Stockton, defendant, breach of contract, default judgement against defendant, $2,207.86.
Second Round Su B LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Karen Hieber, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, consent judgement against defendant, $1,470.56.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Timothy S. Wyrick, Nevada, defendant, suit on account, tried by court — civil, $3,448.95.
Felonies
Christopher C. Zumwalt, Cleveland, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, class C felony, guilty plea written, sentenced to seven years department of corrections.
Tyler J. Pate, Stockton, charge information not publicly available.
Marriages
Weston Harvey Byler, El Dorado Springs, 22, and Meredith Ruby Simmons, Nevada, 22.
James David Coffey, Stockton, 56, and Marykay Vesco, Stockton, 53.
Dissolutions
Charles Stone, El Dorado Springs, and Elizabeth Stone, El Dorado Springs, dissolution with children, consent judgement on dissolution.
Brittany M. Wendt, El Dorado Springs, and Andrew L. Wendt, El Dorado Springs, dissolution with children, certificate of dissolution.
Protection Orders
Joseph A. Hughes, El Dorado Springs, adult abuse stalking, protection order issued.
Traffic Cases
Michael Anthony Alcala, Jerico Springs, operated a motor vehicle with brakes not in good working order (two sets except motorcycle), guilty plea written, fine $50.50 and court costs, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear a properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, guilty plea written, fine $10.
Kary Burton, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea written, fine $50.50 and court costs, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, guilty plea written, fine $10.
Autumn Marie Righter, Stockton, operating a motor vehicle with brakes not in good working order (two sets except motorcycle, guilty plea, fine $100.
Sierra Christen Morris, operated motor vehicle with brakes not in good working order (two sets except motorcycle), driver/front seat passenger failure to properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, fine $100 and court costs.
Jennifer Tadeo Uscanga, Kansas City, exceeded posted speed limit by 6-10 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor, guilty plea written, fine $60.50 and court costs.
Samuel James Baderdeen, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea written, fine $50.50 and court costs.
Michael A. Alcala, Jerico Springs, operated motor vehicle with brakes not in good working order (two sets except motorcycle), fine $50, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, fine $10,
Misdemeanors
Jacob Ferguson, Springfield, driving while intoxicated — prior offender, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, sentenced to 10 days of jail, execution of sentence suspended.
Kimberly D. Johnson, Liberal, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license — first offense, class D misdemeanor, guilty plea written, fine $74.50 and court costs.
Stephanie Renae Turner, El Dorado Springs, failure to yield to vehicle approaching from opposite direction when turning left, class C misdemeanor, guilty plea written, sentence of 6 months probation and court costs.
Drew Landon Carpenter, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, fine $150 and court costs.
Stephanie Turner, El Dorado Springs, failure to yield to vehicle approaching from opposite direction when turning left, class C misdemeanor, six months of probation and court costs.
Jacob Ferguson, Springfield, driving while intoxicated — prior offender, sentenced to 10 days jail, suspended execution of sentence.
Sierra Christen Morrison, operated motor vehicle with brakes not in good working order (two sets except motorcycle),
Conservation Violations
Kaylene French, Springfield, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea written, fine $49.50.
Randall Harris, Fair Play, take or attempt to take deer with bait, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea written, fine $249.50 and court costs.
Dirk Holdeman, Walker, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea written, fine $49.50.
Jeffrey Morton, Holt, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, guilty plea written, fine $49.50 and court costs.
Josh Ridings, Kansas City, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea written, fine $49.50 and court costs.
Watercraft Violation
Rodney D. Harrill, Bolivar, insufficient personal flotation device, fine $25 and court costs.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for July 19-25.
Sunday, July 19
Suspicious vehicle on East 350 Road in El Dorado Springs driving up and down road with lights off. Someone did try to break into the garage.
Welfare check requested on East 1658 Road in Stockton. Received two requests on this person. Officer received pictures via email. Handled by an officer.
Officer out doing building check at Hopewell Church Stockton. Code 4.
Officer out doing building check on 1900 and 125 Road in Jerico Springs. Code 4.
Traffic stop on 725 Road north of Route B in Jerico Springs. No action taken.
Male trying to break into a house on East 360 Road in El Dorado Springs. Clear, no report.
Building check at Stockton Hardware. Code 4.
Traffic stop on RB Road and Blake Street in Stockton. Warning given.
Monday, July 20
Suspicious vehicle driving up and down 350 Road in El Dorado Springs with no lights on. Gone on arrival.
Traffic stop on 500 and 101 Road in El Dorado Springs. Warning given.
A female struck a light pole on Mo. 32 and 1750 Road in Bear Creek. Vehicle towed. Transferred to Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Vandalism reported at horseshoe pits at Stockton Park. Handled by an officer.
Received a call that a son in law was beating his daughter. Turns out it was an argument between husband and wife on South 75 Road in El Dorado Springs.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and Sac River Bridge. Warning given.
Drive off at Hot Spot in Stockton. Reporting person will check cameras. Identified vehicle and officer tried to make contact on South Route A in Stockton. Negative contact, left card in door. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop at Polk County Line on Mo. 32. Citation issued to Samantha Bolen.
Officer out on motorist assist on Mo. 32 and 500 Road in El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Alarm Company reported an alarm going off at Stockton Middle School. Code 4.
Reporting person stated he left his phone at Crab Tree Cliffs and when he went back to get it, it was gone. Handled by dispatcher.
Traffic stop on Mo. 97 and 2100 Road in Jerico Springs. Warning given.
Tuesday, July 21
Male possibly trying to steal an ATV at Calypso Cove in Stockton. Subject booked and released. Vehicle towed. Citations issued.
Subject threatening employee at O'Reilly's in Stockton. Requested extra patrol. Same name of subject as in previous incident. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop just north of Spur N. Caplinger. Search denied.
Reporting person requested subject leave the premises on East 725 Road in Humansville. Handled by an officer.
Welfare check requested on Orchid Street in Stockton. Notices sent to Barton, Jasper and Newton Counties. Barton County located subject. Asleep in the back seat. Barton to notify the reporting person.
Death reported on East Rt. Z in Stockton. Medic and Brumback’s notified.
Traffic stop 1.5 miles south of Mo. 54 on 101 Road. Warning given.
Officer out at open door on garage on East 350 Road in El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Wednesday, July 22
Officers out on warrant service on North Street in Stockton. Negative contact.
Male subject causing a disturbance at Englewood Apartments in Stockton. Subject told to stay in his residence the rest of the night. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on extra patrol on Waggoner Road in Stockton. Code 4.
Officer out on warrant service at Airport Village in Stockton. Ricardo Zanoni arrested.
Walk in at CCSO seeking a women’s shelter.
Male subject showed up where he should not be due to an order of protection on Route Z. Jaie Yarnell arrested.
Officer out on civil process on South Park El Dorado Springs. Due to COVID-19 is non-extraditable.
Traffic stop on Mo. 54 west of 501 Road in El Dorado Springs. Warning given.
Officer out on civil process on East 1300 Road in Stockton. Negative contact.
Received a call of two young males running down the highway on Mo. 32 by Agape. Unfounded.
Neighbor believes the house next door has been broken into and glass broken on Mo. 97 in Jerico Springs. Officer noted the wind had blown it open. Neighbor contacting owner.
Received a call of possible identity theft. Charges made at Cox North. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on follow up at Sonic Drive-In.
Received a call of a dispute at Airport Village in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Alarm Company reported alarm on Alta Dr. Clear, no report. Code 4.
Traffic stop on 1225 and 1500 Road. Warning given.
Thursday, July 23
Person reported his home had been broken into on 1650 Road in Stockton. Clear, report taken.
Officer reported a careless and imprudent driver at Casey’s in Stockton who appears intoxicated. Driver sped off. Officer located the driver on the square behind the lawyer's officer. Brian Jones arrested for expired license. Also has a warrant out of Springfield but will not extradite.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and 1560 Road in Stockton. Warning given.
Careless and imprudent driver at Cedar Ridge. Older male, intoxicated, driving an ATV almost hit a child. Gone on arrival.
Person reported two male subjects hollering and causing a disturbance on Blake Street in Stockton. Clear, no report.
Officer reported 3 subjects at Casey’s Stockton, possibly highly intoxicated, yelling and cussing. All three subjects walking home. Clear, no report.
Officer out assisting motorist on Mo. 32 by Calypso Cove in Stockton. Vehicle had a flat tire.
Person reported a domestic disturbance south Mo. 54 on Route H. Female walking north and male going after her. It appears she was upset and may have been hit. Handled by an officer.
There is a case of fraud reported involving gift cards bought for a scammer. Handled by an officer.
Abandoned vehicle in the Stockton United Methodist Church parking lot in Stockton. Vehicle marked for tow. Handled by an officer.
Friday, July 24
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and Hospital Road in El Dorado Springs. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Main Street and Joe Davis Street in El Dorado Springs. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 97 Road in El Dorado Springs. Warning given.
Family domestic reported on Orchard Street in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Burglary reported on East 15656 Road in Stockton. After investigating it was learned no one had broken in as had been reported. Handled by an officer.
Male and female fighting in Woods Supermarket parking lot Stockton. Just verbal, no physical. Handled by an officer.
Polk County informed us a careless and imprudent driver was headed our way on Mo. 32. Handled by an officer.
Inmate released from CCSO this morning and later some of his property was found by an officer. Handled by an officer.
Hot Sport reported a drive-off. Clear, report taken.
Received a call from the suicide hotline stating they received a call from a male threatening to kill himself. He would not give a name or location. He did state he had a gun and would kill himself. Dispatch got a ping on the phone number and it was in Vernon County. Dispatch contacted Vernon County.
Received call there is possibly a male on East 1120 Road in Stockton who may have shot himself. Medics dispatched and requested Brumbacks. Clear, report taken.
Received call requesting assistance locating a Stockton resident on South Bryant Street in Stockton. Caller needs a subject to call them as there has been a death in the family. Officer made contact with the subject.
Person stated a garage has been broken into and tools and a 2007 Toyota Yaris were taken at 1656 Stockton. Clear, report taken.
Sonic in Stockton reported two males fighting on a lot. Two males stated they were just playing around. Handled by an officer.
Saturday, July 25
Disturbance reported at Orleans Trail Cabins in Stockton. Female banging on doors to wake up her husband. No fighting going on. Clear, no report.
Officer out at Brian’s Auto Shop on Mo. 32 and Route M. No further assistance needed.
Abandoned vehicle on Mo. 32 and EB Road between two dam entrances in Stockton. Vehicle was moved off the roadway. Handled by an officer.
A resident reported a careless and imprudent driver from the night before on South 725 Road in Stockton. Speeding and afraid someone was going to get hurt. Advised to call when the driver comes back.
Officer out doing a building check at J and D Storage in Stockton. No further assistance needed.
Person stated a physical disturbance at South Mo. 39 in Stockton. Caller hung up before all information could be taken. Officers dispatched. All verbal and parties separated. Handled by an officer.
Received information stating son may have broken into house on Mo. 32 in Fair Play. Person does not want to file charges. Believes son may be going crazy, not on drugs. There may be firearms in the house. Handled by dispatcher.
Federal Protection reported an alarm at Stockton High School. Clear, worker hit the alarm accidentally.
Verbal disagreement over river rights on Cowan Bridge. Handled by an officer.
Person reported a tree blocking the roadway on Mo. 32 and Route A in Bear Creek. Transferred to another agency.
Trespasser on South 2001 Road and refusing to leave. Reporting person canceled the call.
Received a call of an elderly male walking in the road, and is drunk on Mo. 215 at state park. He got into a fight and is badly beaten up. Officer arrested Lars Webb and brought to CCSO for detox.
Person stated male shining a flashlight into windows on East Carmen Road in El Dorado Springs. Officer advised male not to go back to that location.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for July 20-16.
Tuesday, July 21
Officers responded to 112 Winner Road in reference to a larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a CNA identification card, operator license, Turbo Tax debit card, US Bank debit card, Wal-Mart Gift Card and a Woods Supermarket reward card. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 113 Winner Road in reference to a larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a fanny pack contained an AARP credit card, $150 cash, and a savings account book. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Wednesday, July 22
Officers responded to 204 West Spring on a reported tampering with a motor vehicle. The investigation revealed the word "Blood" had been written on the window of a parted vehicle. A report was taken and investigation continues.
Officers responded to 1606 South Jackson concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of an American Flag with the image of President Trump. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 317 West Spring concerning a reported tampering. The investigation revealed the words "Blood Gang [Expletive]" had been written on the side of the residence. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Gary W. Patterson, 54, of El Dorado Springs for a Miller County Warrant, charging him with failure to appear on original charges of driving while revoked, with no bond. Patterson was also arrested for the probable cause of driving while revoked. Patterson was transported to the Vernon County jail pending transfer to Miller County jail.
Sunday, July 26
Officers arrested William E. Soban, 35, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of driving while revoked, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance. Officers completed a probable cause statement for these charges. Soban is being held pending a warrant.
The department received a total of 136 requests for service.
Transfers
Steven and Marilyn Fish to Steven and Marilyn Fish, lot 2, sec. 4, twsp. 33, range 25.
Mark E. Sloop to Ralph S. and Pamela L. Yeater, lots 3-5, block 4, Umber View Heights Addition.
Kenneth W. Jr and Helen B. Russell, Trustees of the Helen B. and Kenneth W. Jr. Russell Trust, to James A. and Donna R. Pelfrey, lot 6, Hickory Heights First Addition, Stockton.
HLI Inc. to Crystal and Curt Dieckman, lots 24 and 25, block A, American Resorts Block A.
L L Lewellin Sr. to Robin Duncan Cain, lot 1, block 1, Forest Grove Addition to El Dorado Springs, lots 1 and 2, Cruce’s 4th Northern Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Margaret M. Marshall to Terri A. True and Tania S. Molz, lot 1, block 1, McCray’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Lynn M. Costigan to Jeff D. and Michelle A. Simpson, lot 5, Boone’s Subdivision, sec. 30, twsp. 34, range 26.
J. Tyler Kenney to Henry Jr., Donnis V. and Stephen L. Sawyer and Brenda Lynne Abercrombie, lot 1, sec. 5, twsp. 34, range 26.
Pamela Sue Bateman and Patricia Ann Steinmuller, Trustees of the Mary Ellen Clark Trust, to Lawrence Sr. and Shelia Hand, sec. 17, twsp. 34, range 26.
Janet Lea and Ronald Eugene Hensley, Trustee of the Ronald Eugene and Janet Lea Hensley Trust, to Christopher L. and Brenda L. Moore, lot 1, sec. 3, twsp. 35, range 25, sec. 2, twsp. 35, range 25, lot 1, sec. 2, twsp. 35, range 25.
Shawn P. and Joni E. O’Banion to Ronald M. and Evalyn K. Sewell, lots 1-3, block 7, Hall’s First East Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Robert J. McElroy to Moses and Anna Lee, lot 12, Hawker Point Estates.
Robert J. McElroy to Eric Wade McElroy, lot 11, Hawker Point Estates.
Phyllis Jensen to Edward A. III and Julia A. Lounsburg, sec. 8, twsp. 34, range 26.
Steve D. Cully to Bonnie Willinger, Trustee of the BMW Family Trust, block 14, Corbin and Hall’s Addition to Stockton.
Raymond L. and Amy Jo Frye to Raymond L. and Amy Jo Frye, sec. 31, twsp 34, range 25.
Carolyn S. Price and Eldon R. Hubbard to Carolyn S. Price, Eldon R. Hubbard and Jamie Joe Lee, lot 1, block 2, the Third Addition to Phillips Fairway.
Benjamin C. Zitting to Donald L. and Cynthia S. Turley, lot 1, Rolling Meadows Estates.
Douglas Stubbs to Amber M. Lundin and Lance C. Schaffer, sec. 4, twsp. 33, range 25.
Steven and Marilyn Fish to Steven and Marilyn Fish, lot 2, sec. 4, twsp. 33, range 25.
Theron R. and Noble King to Theron R. and Noble King and Douglas S. Newman, sec. 7, twsp. 33, range 27.
Elliot Jay and Nancy Gentry, Peggy Lou and Roger Lindsey to B Z Holdings LLC, sec. 8 and 9, twsp. 35, range 25.
Stacy and Tonya Collins to Troy R. and Carla S. Henry, lots 7-11, Green Acres Replat.
Mark S. Popken to Donnie R. and Kimberly J. Williams, lot 2, sec. 6, twsp 33, range 28.
John and Beatrice Simon to Emily M. Ford, sec. 31, twsp. 35, range 28.
Ruby L. Meyers, Gary Lynn and Dudley Wayne Meyers, Power of Attorney, to Susan R. Kirk and Nancy Thomason, lots 2 and 3, block 1, Phillips Addition to El Dorado Springs Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.