Felonies
Brian Lee Queen, Stockton, unlawful possession of a firearm, class D felony, warrant issued.
Misdemeanors
Brandon Lee Damewood, owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14.
David Ray Pinkman, El Dorado Springs, failure to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident, class A misdemeanor, failure to comply with ignition interlock device requirements, class A misdemeanor, operating motor vehicle while revoked/suspended for failure to maintain proof of ignition interlock device due to point violation, class A misdemeanor.
John William Kasper, El Dorado Springs, driving while intoxicated — class B misdemeanor, driving while revoked/suspended — first offense, class D misdemeanor, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14.
Robby D. Stafford, Nevada, violation of education requirement for a child, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10.
William Donald Denning, El Dorado Springs, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, failure to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection, class C misdemeanor, motion for disclosure.
Erica Bybee, El Dorado Springs, supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person, misdemeanor unclassified, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24.
Jason Duane Arnold, Stockton, driving while revoked/suspended — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21.
Traffic Cases
Jackson Seth La Don Jones, Stockton, failure to display/fasten front/back license plate on motor vehicle/trailer, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 4.
Teresa Dianne Collins, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 11-15 miles per hour, arraignment scheduled at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 4.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff Office’s reports for Feb. 14-20.
Sunday, Feb. 14
Person reported subject who has an order of protection against him has pulled into her driveway on Locust Street in Stockton. Unfounded.
The Department of Family Services requested assistance on an investigation.
Person believes someone tampered with his brakes. When he tried to stop out by Crabtree Cove, they did not work. Got a ride with a passer-by to Woody’s Fast Stop and called CCSO. He also stated someone claiming to be him texted his sister and said he was going to kill himself. Vehicle towed. No report.
Welfare check request on Route N. Unable to locate subject.
Burglar alarm at El Dorado Springs Cycle. Exterior doors and windows secure. No report.
Officer assisting motorist on Mo. 32 north of 1350 Road in Stockton.
Abandoned vehicle at east dam entrance. Off the roadway. Not tagged.
El Dorado Springs Police Department reported a careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 32 southbound from El Dorado Springs. Transferred to MSHP.
Reporting person stated a vehicle full of occupants pulled into drive and asked for a male on 1775 Road in Stockton. They were told he did not live there but they still did not leave. Report taken.
Officer requested assistance on Martin Street in El Dorado Springs due to a structure fire.
Officer transported a prisoner to CCSO from ESPD.
Received a call for emergency services in Fristoe. Transferred call to Benton County.
Officer out with vehicle approximately 1.5 miles east of El Dorado Springs. No action.
Multiple alarms going off at Althoff Auto Sales in El Dorado Springs. Owner on scene
Traffic stop by Woods Supermarket in Stockton. Female arrested.
Monday, Feb. 15
Alarm going off on 1425 Road. All doors and windows secure.
Officer assisting motorist that slid into ditch at Woody's Fast Stop in Stockton. Tow truck called. No report.
Welfare check request on Nadine. Husband left the house without a phone and worried he was in trouble. Husband had gotten stuck and walked back home. Handled by an officer.
Pitbull running loose on High Street in Stockton. Owner contacted and took the dog inside. Handled by an officer.
Officer assisting motorist one mile west of El Dorado Springs on Mo. 54. Semi moved off roadway.
Motor vehicle accident between Jones’ Corner and Agape Boarding School. Nobody is hurt. Help on the way.
Officer out on follow up on Church and Elm Street. Citation given to John Herndon and Eric Carter.
Person stated her pipes had busted and were leaking from the ceiling. Officer turned her water off.
Traffic stop by Wood’s Supermarket in Stockton. Failure to stop.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Welfare check requested on 125 Road in El Dorado Springs. Person called back, and the subject had called him.
Alarm going off on 1360 Road in Stockton. Faulty alarm system. Canceled.
Medics out to assist motorist to start a vehicle on Mo. 32 and Route AA. It started and quit again and the subject got out and started beating the vehicle with a bat so the medics left. Vehicle to be towed.
Received a call of information only.
Welfare check requested on Mo. 32 in Fair Play. One male arrested.
Suspicious vehicle on Mo. 32 and 39 in Stockton. Waiting for tow.
Abandoned vehicle on Mo. 97 and Route E. Slid into ditch, minor damage. Tagged.
Alarm on Mo. 39. Secured by an officer.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Officer out putting calf back in pasture on 725 Road.
Welfare check requested on Mo. 32 in Stockton. Subject almost out of wood and food. Arrangements were made to take subject to Nevada Homeless Shelter. No report.
Officer investigating suicide threat on Mo. 32. There was no threat, just a misunderstanding.
Alarm on Mo. 32. No tracks. All doors and windows secure. Handled by an officer.
St. Clair County advised of a stranded motorist on Mo. 54 east of El Dorado Springs. Tow truck en-route. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on agency assist on Mo. 32 and Patricia St. in El Dorado Springs.
Thursday, Feb. 18
Received a call of a civil matter on Route N. Handled by dispatcher.
Male reporting person stated he has been stabbed in the face, neck and hands on 1487 Road in Stockton. Transported by Medic 10 to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. Officer trying to locate female subject. Located and detained. Female brought to CCSO. Report taken
Person stated there is a child in the ditch with a backpack on Mo. 39 in Stockton. Nobody was found.
Person stated there is a vehicle driving through the yard on Mo. 32. Owner will pick it up later.
Officer out assisting a citizen on 320 Road in El Dorado Springs.
Person reported a hit and run motor vehicle accident on Waggoner Road in Stockton. Transferred to MSHP
Alarm going off at Casey’s Gas Station in Stockton. Building secured.
Friday, Feb. 19
Suspicious vehicle on Mo. 32 parked on the wrong side of the road. Handled by an officer.
Person reported a semi parked with the back door open on Mo. 32 at Bear Creek. Officer talked with the driver and he will secure the semi.
Officer transported a prisoner from ESPD to CCSO.
Officer out to meeting with DFS at El Dorado Springs.
Suspicious vehicle parked at Methodist Church in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Saturday, Feb. 20
Person reported a tractor with a bush hog attached stolen on Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs. Report taken.
Person reported kids throwing snowballs at passing cars by Casey’s Gas Station in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Welfare check request at Orleans Trail Motel in Stockton. Subject is threatening suicide. Subject left with family.
Officer out on follow up on High Street in Stockton. Subject breaking order of protection. He allegedly took tires from the property. Tanner Rowland arrested.
Officer out on warrant service for active warrants out of Polk County on Route A in Stockton. Max Nash arrested.
Person called and stated someone came into his apartment at Maplewood Estates and he yelled at them and they left. He later stated it was all in his head and not real.
Traffic stop by Dairy Concepts in El Dorado Springs. Warning for driving too slow.
Traffic stop by C of C in El Dorado Springs. Warning for equipment.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 501 Road in El Dorado Springs. Driver passed a slower moving vehicle.
El Dorado Springs Police
The El Dorado Springs Police reports for Feb. 18-21.
Thursday, Feb. 18
Officers responded to 509 West Fields concerning a reported theft. The investigation revealed the theft of a 1999 Yamaha golf cart along with three bags of golf clubs. Also found missing are several golf balls, men’s golf shoes, set of men’s and woman’s rain gear, ball markers, golf gloves, golf grips, tees and divot fixers, a golf cart organizer, iron/hybrid covers as well as other miscellaneous items and cash. The golf cart has been recovered and returned to its owner. This investigation continues.
Friday, Feb. 19
Officers arrested Jason Hancock, 40, of Buffalo, on an active Cedar County warrant for probation violation with no bond. He was transferred to Cedar County Jail pending a court appearance.
Sunday, Feb. 21
Officers arrested Darrell Reeder, 42, of El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of driving while speeded. He was released on a citation.
Transfers
David and Denise Stutenkemper to 4D1C LLC, sec. 8, twsp. 33, range 26.
Ridgecrest Investments LLC to John and Courtney Zitting, sec. 19, twsp. 35, range 25.
R. Dwain Hammons, Trustee of the Priscilla Faye Hammons Trust, to Keith and Danyel Kasco, block 15, Corbin & Hall’s Addition to Stockton.
Carl Mooney to 1808 S. Highway 32 LLC, sec. 34, twsp. 36, range 28.
Margaret Williams to Cody J. and Rachel M. Swopes, sec. 22, twsp. 34, range 27.
Carol A. Hayes Trustee of the Larry A. and Carol A Hayes Trust, to Richard and Darla Weaver, secs. 4 and 9, twsp. 33, range 27.
Christopher Edward and Julia Elaine Beck to Michael L. Hodges, sec. 4 and 7, twsp. 35, range 25.
William and Anita K. Sokolis to RK Properties and Investments LLC, lot 25, Tanglewood Estates Phase 2 Replat.
DCBC LLC to Lydia Susan Coy, lots 1-8, block 5, Original Fremont Stockton.
Rhonda Buck to John Wilhelm, lots 1 and 6, block 9, Lake View Addition.
