Civil Cases
Simmons First National Bank, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Anna Smith, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Betty J. Bryant, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Brian M. Nuding, Jerico Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Elena C. Dyas, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Simmons First National Bank, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. John T. Glenn, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Gary Lee Hutsell, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Cynthia S. Scott, El Dorado Springs, defendant, small claims of more than $100, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Bart L. White, Jerico Springs, plaintiff, vs. Andy Pirtle dba Pirtle Automotive, Stockton, defendant, small claims of more than $100, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Christina J. Griffin, Collins, plaintiff, vs. Tyler Eugene Nissley, El Dorado Springs, defendant, personal vehicular injury, petition filed for damages, summons issued to defendant.
Vehicle Claims
James Laurel Kline, Kansas City, petitioner, vs. Director of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, injunction, petitioner’s driving privilege restored.
Jonathan Willis et al, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, petition for declaratory judgment, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Felonies
James Wallace Varner, El Dorado Springs, charges pending, defendant waives preliminary hearing and is ordered to appear at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, for further proceedings. Court continues defendant’s release on bond.
Misdemeanors
Kathryn Ann Blevins, Stockton, speeding by 11-15 mph, class C misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $70.50.
Joshua Kent Butcher, Springfield, failure to display specified ski flag from 11 a.m. to sunset, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $20.50.
Donny John Cantrell, Fair Play, speeding by 11-15 mph, class C misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, guilty pleas, fine $80.50.
Rutger T. Crawford, Osceola, possession of 10 grams marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, class D misdemeanor, guilty plea, six months of court-supervised probation; and possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $50. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3; case review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
Ryan W. O’Grady, Springfield, taking wildlife by molesting a nest, den, home or eggs, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $24.50.
Samuel Montana Sloan, Carterville, speeding by 20-25 mph, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $155.50. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Robin Marie Stickfort, Waterloo, Iowa, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea, suspended imposition of sentence, two years of court-supervised probation; and failure to drive on right half of roadway, class C misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $200. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020; case review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
Jason William Myers, Stockton, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Melissa Lynn Winder, Bolivar, failure to register a motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor; owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Bruce Lee Hensley, Nevada, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Elmer Vann, El Dorado Springs, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Donald Lavaughn Fugate, El Dorado Springs, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Kayla A. Boswell, El Dorado Springs, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor; and speeding by 1-5 mph, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Kyle Isaac Dawes, Stockton, failure to register a motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor; owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Jonathan Bradley Dahmer, Grandview, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Kayla Carol Besendorfer, Jerico Springs, passing a bad check, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Richard A. Barr, El Dorado Springs, passing a bad check, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Larry Wayne Pursley, Stockton, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor; speeding by 1-5 mph, infraction; and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
William Wade Callaham, Leesburg, Virginia, possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Christopher Reed Kessell, Jefferson City, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Misty Gibbs, Holt, fishing without a permit, Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Jackson Hill, Willard, fishing without a permit, Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Justin Layne Deer, Mound City, Kansas, fishing without a permit, non-resident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
April Rubatt, Willard, glass containers not safely secured in vessel, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Lavonna G. Walkingstick, Aldrich, failure to register a motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Traffic Cases
Heather Lee Gaither, Nevada, speeding by 1-5 mph, guilty plea, fine $50.50.
Tyler J. Graves, Stockton, speeding by 1-5 mph, guilty plea, fine $50.50.
James V. Mangin, Lamar, driving without a valid license, guilty plea, fine $60.50. Payment review hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.
Max Eric Nash, Stockton, failure to equip a motor vehicle with two approved red tail lamps, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7.
Marriages
Raymond Edward Dean, 42, Stockton, and Laura Ruth Hurley, 42, Stockton.
Devon Michael Sylvia, 19, El Dorado Springs, and Caetlin Maree Alvarez, 16, El Dorado Springs.
Milo C.F. Schwartz, 19, El Dorado Springs, and Anna M.D. Schwartz, 22, El Dorado Springs.
Domestic Relations
State of Missouri Department of Social Services, Springfield, petitioner, vs. Dennis Jake Spiva et al, El Dorado Springs et al, respondents, motion to modify, judgment entered terminating child support.
Protection Orders
Mae A. Cash, petitioner, vs. Waylon L. Cash, Humansville, respondent, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23.
Amanda G. Johnson, petitioner, vs. Darrel E. Bartkoski, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse stalking, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23.
Thelma A. Ellifrits, petitioner, vs. Robert Lee Ellifrits Jr., El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse stalking, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23.
Toni Lingle, petitioner, vs. Tammy Shirk, Springfield, respondent, child protection act, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23.
James S. Stone, petitioner, vs. Shanna A. French, respondent, child protection act, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30.
James S. Stone, petitioner, vs. Chad Wagner, respondent, child protection act, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30.
Name Change
Theresa Ann Gums, Jerico Springs, petitioner, petition filed, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for July 14-20.
Sunday, July 14: Medic 10 reported a disturbance at Hot Spot, Stockton. A vehicle causing a disturbance left.
An officer reported animal neglect on 274 Road, El Dorado Springs. An arrest was made.
Received a call saying $75 in gas was stolen from Pete’s Station, El Dorado Springs. Chance Miller was arrested.
Dollar General, Stockton, reported a female set off alarms in the store, would not stop for the employee and left in a Ford Explorer heading toward the square. A report was taken.
Received a call of people causing a disturbance at Orleans Trail boat dock, Stockton, while people are trying to launch boats. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of canoes capsized on Sac River near Route N bridge. An ambulance and a fire truck were dispatched. All canoers were located unharmed.
Received a call of two dogs with collars and no tags running around Dollar General parking lot, Stockton. Handled by dispatch.
A caller reported hearing two cannon-like booms near Joe’s Cabins, Stockton. No report was taken.
Traffic stop on Craig and Ward streets, Stockton. A warning was given.
Traffic stop near El Dorado Veterinary Clinic. A warning was given.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, three in El Dorado Springs, one fire call for a vehicle fire on Route K.
Monday, July 15: Received a request to check the well-being of a subject on 1700 Road, El Dorado Springs. The subject was fine.
Traffic stop near Orleans Trail shower house, Stockton. No action was taken.
Received a report of fireworks possibly at Orleans Trail D-Loop, Stockton. The report was unfounded.
Received a request to check the well-being of a subject at Maplewood Place Apartments, Stockton. The subject was fine.
Security Systems reported an alarm going off on College Street, Stockton. The building was secure.
Received a report saying a worker was spit on while repaving Mo. 39 near Stockton Middle School by a person driving a black Chevy Blazer. The report was unfounded.
Received a call of fraud from Florida on the caller’s credit card. The caller wanted to speak to a deputy.
Received a call of a burglary on High Street, Stockton. A door was broken down. Identification was found and the caller will report to the sheriff’s office.
Received a call of a trailer being stolen at Collins. The trailer later was located at Caplinger Mills.
An officer transported a subject to Citizens Memorial Hospital, Bolivar.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, three in El Dorado Springs.
Tuesday, July 16: Traffic stop on Stockton Square. A warning for speeding was given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and 1774 Road, Stockton.
Received a call of property damage on Route B, Jerico Springs. Handled by dispatch.
Received a call of property damage on South Street, Stockton. The caller’s vehicle was egged again. Handled by dispatch.
Received a call from Evans Drugs stating a suspect pulled a knife on the caller. A citation was issued to Michaeleen Rollag.
Received a call from Route C and Mo. 97, Jerico Springs. A combine hit a truck and stock trailer and the combine and truck left the scene.
Traffic stop at Route B and 425 Road. Transferred to another agency.
Received a call of property damage on 1804 Road. A mailbox lock was broken and scratched up. The caller believed he knew the suspect.
Received a call from O’Reilly Auto Parts stating an employee stole from the store. Arthur Henry was given a citation, terminated and left the premises.
Received a call saying a green Suzuki dirt bike was stolen on Route U. A report was taken.
Received a call of a suicidal subject on Route Z, Stockton. Austin Hutson was arrested.
Received a request to check the well-being of a subject on E. Mo. 32. The subject was not answering the door or phone. An officer made contact and the subject was fine.
Received a call stating the door to the old Powder Horn Restaurant on U.S. 54 and 501 Road had been broken into and hinges were broken. An interior door was secure. The scene was clear, no report was taken.
Traffic stop at Dollar General, Stockton. Brandy Sanders had an active Polk County warrant and will extradite.
Received a call for an investigation on 1400 Road, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop at Casey’s, Stockton. A warning was given.
Traffic stop at Woods Supermarket, Stockton. No action was taken.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, eight in El Dorado Springs.
Wednesday, July 17: Received a call of a cow on the side of the road. Handled by an officer.
An officer out on civil process on 1300 Road, Stockton. The paper was served.
Received a call saying the neighbor’s dog came onto their property on 1730 Road, Stockton, and killed their cat. Handled by dispatch.
Traffic stop at Casey’s, Stockton. A citation was issued to Kyra Jones.
Sundae’s Drive-In, Stockton, reported a suspicious person coming and going and making employees uncomfortable. An officer was unable to make contact.
ADT Security reported an alarm going off on Ward Street, Stockton. The call later was canceled.
Received a call of a suspicious person on U.S. 54, El Dorado Springs. Handled by officer.
An officer was out on a follow-up at Sonic Drive-In, Stockton. An arrest was made.
A subject came into the sheriff’s office to report information of an incident.
Received a call from Johnson County, Kansas, stating a vehicle was left at a hotel. The windshield broken and there appears to be blood on the interior. License plates have been switched. The owner was contacted and stated the vehicle was hers and her son is in process of buying it. The owner will contact Johnson County.
Received a call from an alarm company of alarm going off at Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility. A resident pulled the fire alarm. The call was canceled.
Received an anonymous call of information for an ongoing case from Preston Street, Stockton. Handled by dispatch.
An officer reported possible shots fired on College Street, Stockton. The scene was clear.
Four ambulance calls in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs. One call for a fire investigation, later canceled.
Thursday, July 18: Interface Security reported an alarm going off at Dollar General, Stockton. The building was secure.
Traffic stop on the top of Stockton dam. A warning was given for a lane violation.
Received a report of a horse out on College and Oak streets, Stockton. The horse was located and returned to its owner.
Traffic stop at MFA, Mo. 32. A warning was given.
Traffic stop near Masonic Lodge, Stockton. A warning was given.
Officer reported receiving information near Agapé Ranch of suspicious people. The subjects were gone when an officer arrived.
Received a call of horses out on Mo. 39 south of Cedar Springs. The horses were gone when an officer arrived.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, four in El Dorado Springs.
Friday, July 19: Received a call of suspicious vehicles causing havoc on Mo. 39 Stockton. The caller was asked to come into the sheriff’s office to file a statement.
Received a call of a civil matter on 425 Road, Jerico Springs. Handled by an officer.
Received a request to check the well-being of a subject at Parkview Apartments, Stockton. The subject requested transportation to El Dorado Springs Residential Facility.
Received a call of a vehicle blocking the roadway on Mo. 32 and Route M, Stockton. The vehicle was gone when an officer arrived.
Received a call of a neighbor’s goats and sheep getting into their yard on 1115 Road, Stockton. The owner said he would get the fence fixed.
Received a call of a trespasser on Englewood Drive, Stockton. A family member was at an apartment and is not allowed to be and would not leave. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop at Mo. 32 and 1675 Road, Stockton. A warning was given.
Traffic stop at RB Road and Stockton Country Club. A warning was given.
Traffic stop at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Stockton. A warning was given.
Received a call of a possible domestic dispute at Joe’s Cabins, Stockton. A wedding celebration was going on and subjects were advised to keep it down.
A subject came into the sheriff’s office to report her ex-husband took their child at Crabtree Campground, but the ex has primary custody and there is nothing which can be done. Handled by an officer.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, three in El Dorado Springs.
Saturday, July 20: Received a call of harassment on 850 Road. The subject was told to come into the sheriff’s office Monday, July 22, to file a statement. Handled by dispatch.
Received a call of an assault on Route A, Stockton. The subject wanted to file a complaint. Handled by an officer.
Received a call requesting information on how to have someone removed from the residence. Handled by dispatch.
Received a call of an assault on Owen Mill Road, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a disturbance at Crabtree Cove. The caller stated about 12 individuals surrounded a vehicle and broke out taillights with crowbars. Makynzie Raiens and Whitney Moffatt were arrested for tampering with a motor vehicle and later released.
Received a call of a theft on College Street, Stockton. An air conditioner was taken.
Received a call of a pit bull biting a camper at Caplinger Mills campsite. The dog was not located.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a trailer had been stolen on 1450 Road, Stockton. The subject initially was granted permission to borrow trailer.
Casey’s, Stockton, reported a subject would not leave the store when asked. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a motor vehicle accident on Blake Street and Orleans Trail Road. A truck and trailer lost bales of hay and was blocking the roadway. The roadway was cleared. The owner will get the rest of the hay Sunday, July 21.
Received a call of a careless and imprudent driver on the Stockton Square. The driver did not stop at the sign and was speeding. An officer unable to locate the subject.
Received a call of a careless and imprudent driver on U.S. 54 by Dollar General, El Dorado Springs. The subject was gone when an officer arrived.
Received a call of a careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 32 eastbound from Filley. Traffic stop at Mo. 32 and 1350 Road. A warning was given.
Received a call stating the caller was being harassed on the phone. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a road hazard on Route M and first curve. The hazard was gone when an officer arrived.
A park ranger reported an abandoned vehicle on Orleans Trail Campground. The owner may have got on a boat.
Traffic stop at second dam entrance. A warning was given.
Traffic stop near Mike’s Garage, Stockton. A warning was given.
Traffic stop at Woods Supermarket, Stockton. A warning was given.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, one in El Dorado Springs.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for July 15-21.
Monday, July 15: Officers responded to a theft from a motor vehicle in the 100 block of South Kirkpatrick. The investigation revealed the theft of a Cobra Model 29 CB radio, a Cobra Model 29 CB radio in a box, an unknown brand CB radio, a 20" Visio TV, a Cobra chrome TV speaker, an HP printer, a Blu-Ray player, a can containing approximately $30 in change, a head strap with a flashlight on it and a set of keys. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to a theft from a motor vehicle at 500 S. Ohio. The investigation revealed the theft of three coil packs. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Tuesday, July 16: Officers responded to a larceny at 601 E. Joe Davis. The investigation revealed the theft of two lawn chairs and a plastic trash can. Juvenile suspects have been identified and referred to the juvenile office.
Officers arrested Eric M. Tompkins, 34, for an active El Dorado Springs municipal warrant charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of peace disturbance, with a $225.50 bond, and an El Dorado Springs municipal warrant charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, with a $225.50 bond. He was then released after his court appearance.
Officers arrested Aaron R. Eastham III, 24, for an active Vernon County warrant charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of no operator's license, with no bond. He was transported to the Vernon County Jail pending a court appearance.
Wednesday, July 17: Officers responded to a larceny at 204 E. Olive. The investigation revealed the theft of a 5-gallon gasoline can. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Thursday, July 18: Officers responded to a larceny at 309 S. Forrest. The investigation revealed the theft of several yard ornaments, yard lights and a yard windmill. Some of the items were later recovered and returned to the owner. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Friday, July 19: Officers responded to a larceny in the 100 block of S. Main St. The investigation revealed the theft of two boxes of corn dogs and a box of cheese sticks, taken from a freezer. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers of the El Dorado Springs Police Department, assisted by the Cedar County Sheriff's Office and St. Clair County Sheriff's K-9 Unit, served a search warrant at 310 W. Spring after receiving information concerning illegal drug activity. The investigation led to the arrest of Heather M. Willmore, 33, for the probable cause of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and keeping and maintaining a public nuisance. She was released pending a warrant.
Officers responded to a domestic assault at 110 E. Poplar. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to a larceny at 217 W. Spring. The investigation revealed the theft of a red Schwinn 18-speed bicycle, a red, white and blue Schwinn Beach Cruiser and scrap metal. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Lendia S. Dipman, 39, Sedalia, for an active El Dorado Springs municipal warrant charging her with failure to appear on the original charges of driving while revoked and failure to appear. She was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Saturday, July 20: Officers responded to a theft from a motor vehicle in the 300 block of E. Spring. The investigation revealed the theft of a black Apple iPhone 7 Plus in a pink case. The phone later was recovered. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Steven A. Caudill II for an active El Dorado Springs municipal warrant charging him with failure to appear on the original charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, shoplifting and trespassing with a $1,285 bond. He was released on his own recognizance pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Joseph M. Burnett Jr., 42, charging him with indecent exposure. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to an active theft from a motor vehicle in the 300 block of S. St. James. The investigation led to the arrest of Joseph M. Burnett, 42, charging him with tampering with a motor vehicle and larceny of less than $500 from a motor vehicle. He was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Sunday, July 21: Officers responded to a domestic assault at 220 W. Joe Davis. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues. Officers responded to a larceny at 110 E. Poplar. The investigation revealed the theft of several pieces of jewelry and baseball caps, reportedly taken between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
In the case of all arrests, it must be remembered the charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Transfers
Robert H. Kicker, trustee of the Robert H. Kicker Trust, and Sandra K. Kicker, trustee of the Sandra K. Kicker Trust, to Jerry W. and Dixie C. Rhoades and Kelli R. Burns, land in secs. 14 and 23, twsp. 33, range 27.
Missouri Sow Center, Inc. to Craig A. and Rachael Murray, land in sec. 32, twsp. 34, range 28.
Abilene Enterprises LLC to David R. Judd, lots 4-5, block 2, Richardson’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Sally C.M. Hawkins, trustee of the Hawkins Living Trust, to Chester Eugene and Janet Kay Starkey, lot 7, Wittmeir Addition.
Brenda F. Riggs to Markus J. Poertner, lot 10, Van Witt Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Terrence and Tracy W. (fka Tracy W. Cain) Loudermilk and Clinton and Mary L. Cain to Tommarra Kincheloe, land in sec. 18, twsp. 36, range 28.
Joshua Russel, Candice Lee, John Anthony and Bonnie Jo Jones to Josh R. and Candice L. Jones, lot 8, block 5, Phillips Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Floyd L. Hill to Larren D. Adams, part of block 8, Stratton’s Third Addition to Jerico Springs.
Bo S. and Amyl M. Bishop to Joseph Cory and Whitney R. Gayman, land in sec. 16, twsp. 36, range 28.
Paula Parks and Tyler and Heather Hackleman to Paula Parks, land in sec. 22, twsp. 36, range 27.
Mark A. and Jana Renae Burley to Jeremy J. and Ashli T. Garrett, lot 1, Hillcrest Drive Subdivision.
Roger D. and Alice J. Todd to Rachel Todd, land in secs. 17 and 20, twsp. 36, range 28.
Kasey D. Gilbert and Millsap & Singer PC to Federal National Mortgage Association, lots 1-4, block 4, Jackson’s Second Addition to El Dorado Springs.
James E. and Shirley E. Laird to James and Whitney Mayfield, land in sec. 27, twsp. 34, range 25.
James and Whitney Mayfield to 3L Investments LLC, land in sec. 27, twsp. 34, range 25.
