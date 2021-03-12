Civil Cases
Ronald M. Sewell et al, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Jason Lee Tramel, El Dorado Springs, defendant, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16.
Mary Frances Mansell, El Dorado Springs and James Austin Mansell, El Dorado Springs, family access motion.
Steven Duane Schmidt, Stockton, plaintiff acting pro se, vs. Clint L. Alford et al, defendant acting pro se, small claims over $100, small claims hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13.
Danny T. Cole, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, miscellaneous associate civil — other, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13.
Michael J. Patterson, Elkland, plaintiff acting pro se, vs. Travis Haslock, Stockton, defendant acting pro se, small claims over $100, small claims hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6.
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Whitney L. Stone, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13.
Velocity Investments LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Lois A. Dubois, El Dorado Springs, defendant, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13.
Midland Credit Management Inc., St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. William Geralds, Stockton, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13.
Cayla Sue Dorris, Appleton City, petitioner, vs. Phillip Ryan Dorris, Monrose, respondent, motion to modify, summons issued.
Felonies
Joshua Kyle Ohman, El Dorado Springs, second-degree statutory rape, class D felony, warrant issued.
Cory Douglas Martin, El Dorado Springs, fugitive from out of state, felony unclassified, warrant served.
Christopher R. Gerlt, Humansville, first-degree harassment, class E felony, warrant issued.
Misdemeanors
Owen Randalph Spurgeon, Greenfield, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, failure to drive on the right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14.
Leslie R. Smith, El Dorado Springs, violation of education requirement for a child, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10.
Dissolutions
Jocelyn Russell, Stockton, and Nicholas Russell, Shelbyville, Indiana, dissolution with children, certificate of dissolution.
Municipal Cases
Deanna Mae Layton, El Dorado Springs, failed to register vehicle, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16.
Darrel J. Reeder, El Dorado Springs, operating motor vehicle on highway while driver license suspended, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16.
Trey L. Bryan, El Dorado Springs, driving while revoked or suspended, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16.
Cassandra J. Robison, animal at large, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16.
Carla N. Ritzer, El Dorado Springs, failed to register vehicle, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16.
Turner David Fugate, El Dorado Springs, failure to stop at stop sign/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16.
Korey L. Wegner, El Dorado Springs, stealing/larceny/theft, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16.
Traffic Cases
Chad Michael Hill, Stockton, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14.
Nicolas Able Rima, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 11-15 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14.
Conservation Violations
Allen Hicks, Amoret, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff Department’s officer log for Feb. 28-March 6.
Sunday, Feb. 28
Suspicious vehicle parked on roadway with lights on on Mo. 215. Subject on phone.
Male walking barefooted on Hoff and Worley Street in Stockton. Gone on arrival.
Alarm going off on Carman Street in El Dorado Springs. Transferred to El Dorado Springs Police Department.
Person states subjects in residence refusing to leave on Mo. 39. They have been there for four days. Handled by an officer.
Officer assisting ESPD at El Dorado Springs Motel. Fight going on. Situation contained.
Theft reported on Mo. 54. Rifle and video camera stolen. Person going to ESPD to file a report.
Drive-off on Route B in Jerico Springs. No injuries.
Suspicious vehicle on Mo. 32 at auto sales. No action taken.
Traffic stop at Blake Street in Stockton. Warning for no front plate.
Traffic stop on Stockton square. Warning for speeding.
Traffic on Mo. 54 west of Mo. 32 in El Dorado Springs. Warning issued and plates seized.
Traffic stop on Vine and East Street. Warning for not using lights with wipers on.
Monday, March 1
Suspicious male walking on Mo. 32 by east entrance to the dam. No report.
Theft reported on Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs. Money and other things stolen. No report.
Officer reported a cow out on the road west of Stockton on Mo. 32. No report.
Careless driver reported on North Street toward Caplinger. All over the road. No report.
Assault on Mo. 32 in Stockton. No report.
Person claimed she filed for an ex parte but she had not on 1700 Road. Will do so tomorrow. The ex showed up yelling and punching furniture and left. No report.
Altercation on 1320 Road in Stockton. One subject taken to hospital to hold for evaluation. No report.
Alarm going off on Route N in Caplinger Mills. Gate is locked and the place is secure. Handled by an officer.
Person reported a male trespasser on 770 Road in Stockton. Reporting person was home alone and very afraid. Officer had to use the taser on the suspect. Christopher Gerlt arrested.
Person reported a deer hit by Crabtree Cove and requested an officer to come and put it down. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop by MFA in Stockton. Warning for stop sign.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and Mo. 215 Stockton.
Traffic stop on Route Z and Mo. 32. Warning for equipment.
Traffic stop on Maplewood Street in Stockton. Warning for tags.
Tuesday, March 2
Motor vehicle accident on Mo. 32 near Haslock Apartments in Stockton. Guys just meeting on the side of the road.
Person reported suspicious people at Dollar General parking lot in Stockton. Stopped vehicle on South and Jackson. Shane Wright with active warrant out of Barton County. They will extradite.
Suspicious person on 425 Road in El Dorado Springs. Refused to move to let a motorist by. Unfounded.
Person came into CCSO to report suspicious activity on Facebook. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on warrant service on 770 Road in Humansville.
Traffic stop by Lee Hopkins Drive and North Street in Stockton. Warning for failure to stop
Wednesday, March 3
Officer out with ESPD on Civil Service on Main Street in El Dorado Springs. One female transported to Cox Hospital in Springfield.
Officer transporting to CCMH.
Dead deer reported on the road on Hwy 39 and Z Stockton. Handled by dispatcher.
Person reported neighbor’s dog came onto their property and attacked their dog on 2101 Road Humansville. Person is afraid of the dogs and wants to know how to handle the situation. Handled by dispatcher.
Person reported trespasser at Woods Supermarket in Stockton. Trespasser not allowed at the store for a few months. Handled by an officer.
Motor vehicle accident on Mo. 39 in Stockton. Transferred to MSHP
Officer out on follow up on 360 Road in El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on Hickory Street in El Dorado Springs for information call.
Officer out on Beslile Street in El Dorado Springs for truancy.
Alarm on Mo. 32 in El Dorado Springs. Canceled.
Cow in road on Mo. 32 and 245 Road in Stockton. Animal back in pasture. Handled by an officer.
Thursday, March 4
ESPD reported reporting person needed assistance getting his medicine and other things from his prior residence. Officer advised reporting person to contact parties involved.
Disturbance on 300 Road. Call transferred to St. Clair County.
Alarm reported on 975 Road in Stockton. All clear. Handled by an officer.
Received a call on previous call above. Officer advised reporting person to get an ex parte on Mo. 32 in El Dorado Springs.
Property damage and disturbance on 1925 Road in Stockton. Security system and television broken. The reporting person later accused a neighbor of doing the damage. Report taken.
Person reported she might know who stole a four-wheeler recently. Handled by an officer.
Person trying to make contact on Jackson Street and Marshall Street in El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Officer called in car tags and was told this was a vehicle which was reported as not being returned as scheduled. Vehicle on Route B near Cedar/Vernon line. Owner to pick up in Cedar County.
Motor vehicle accident on Mo. 97 by one lane bridge. No injuries and will have the vehicle towed. Handled by an officer.
Officer advised out checking on a suspicious person at storage units on Mo. 215.
Traffic stop by Mo. 32 at east dam entrance. Warning for lane violation.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and High Street. Warning for speeding.
Traffic stop on Route Z. Citation issued.
Friday, March 5
Welfare check requested on Route N. No report.
Dade County reported a suspicious vehicle northbound on Mo. 215. Vehicle has been in accident somewhere. Dade helped them tape the bumper on. They acted like they were on something. Officer stopped the vehicle at Sonic Drive-In in Stockton. Citation issued for no insurance. Also, warning for tail light. Consent to search denied.
Person called from St. Clair to report assault. Advised to call St Clair County.
Marshfield Police Department requested assistance to reach out to local citizen who they believe owns vehicle which is wrecked and left in Marshfield. Owner had sold the vehicle and was advised to call MPD.
Alarm going off on West Street in Stockton. Owner reported having trouble with the alarm and would like officers to check it.
Person reported someone banging on the garage on 1425 Road in Stockton. Nothing found. Handled by an officer.
Saturday, March 6
Extra patrol requested at Casey’s Gas Station in Stockton. Handled by dispatcher.
Vernon County reported a 911 call from Vine Street in Stockton. Altercation with a knife involved. Officers on scene but the suspect was gone.
Suspicious person at Woody’s Fast Stop in Stockton. Welfare check requested for the subject. Subject is his own guardian. Gone on arrival.
Person reported she was checking on husband who had gone out to chore on 25 Road in El Dorado Springs. She found him passed away on the tractor. Coroner and funeral home contacted. Report taken.
Person reported door to the house and shed are open on Mo. 215. Report taken.
Alarm going off on Mo. 32 in El Dorado Springs. Clear, no report
Cedar County Memorial Hospital reported subject in the emergency room had been bitten by dog. Clear, no report.
Suspicious person on 401 and 800 Road in El Dorado Springs. Officer gave ride to Woods Supermarket.
Employee at Casey’s Gas Station in Stockton asked to have a guy in the car checked. After checking, he was asleep. Handled by an officer.
Welfare check request on Mo. 32. No contact.
Abandoned vehicle on Stockton square. Tagged to be towed. Report taken.
Traffic stop on Church and Elm Street in Stockton. Investigative stop.
Traffic stop on Oak and Blake Street in Stockton. No report.
Traffic stop on Mo. 215 and Airport Road in Stockton. Spoke with the driver.
Traffic stop on Mo. 215 and 245 Road. Warning for no signal.
Traffic stop on 1674 Road. Advised investigation of insurance.
Traffic stop on Cordhill Road. Warning for no turn signal.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and Stockton Dam Road. Warning for tags.
El Dorado Springs Police Department
The El Dorado Springs Police Department’s officer logs for March 1-7.
Monday, March 1
Officers responded to 305 West Hickory concerning a reported burglary. The investigation revealed the theft of a toilet. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 301 North Grand concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of money and a cell phone. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 1300 S. First St. concerning a reported larceny from a motor vehicle. The investigation revealed the theft of a debit card from a motor vehicle. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Korey L Wegner, 34, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of stealing and tampering. He was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Tuesday, March 2
Officers arrested Corey D. Martin, 45, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of fugitive from out of state justice for a Bentonville, Arkansas, warrant charging him with dangerous drugs with no bond. Officer completed a probable cause state for the charge. Martin was transported to Cedar County Jail pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Shane E. Hicks, 22, of El Dorado Springs for three Bates County warrants, charging him with failure to display plates on motor vehicle, owner/operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and failure to appear on the original charges of driving while revoked with a $700 bond. Hicks was transported to the Cedar County Jail pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Shelby M. Wilson, 23, of Adbury, for a Barry County warrant for failure to appear on the original charges of driving under the influence of liquor with a $505 cash bond. She was transported to the Cedar County Jail pending bond and a court appearance.
Wednesday, March 3
Officers responded to 117 West Poplar concerning a reported burglary. The investigation revealed the theft of a black powder pistol. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 204 North Main, suite B, Healy PC, concerning a report of property damage. The investigation revealed damage to a large window. A juvenile suspect was identified and referred to the juvenile office.
Thursday, March 4
Officers arrested John R. Herndon Jr., 23, of El Dorado Springs for a Cedar County warrant charging him with probation violation on the original charge of resisting an officer with no bond. He was transported to the Cedar County Jail pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Gerald L Deeser, 40, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of driving while suspended. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Sunday, March 7
Officers arrested Brandon J. Marriott, 37, of El Dorado Springs for an El Dorado Springs municipal court warrant, charging him with failure to appear on the original charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and trespassing with a $1,270 bond. He was transported to the Cedar County Jail pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to 507 South Summer St. concerning a reported structure fire. The El Dorado Springs Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire. Officers located evidence of arson. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
The department received a total of 116 requests for service.
The Cedar County Commision
The Cedar County Commission met Monday, March 1. Marlon Collins, presiding commissioner, Don Boultinghouse, northern commissioner, Ted Anderson, southern commissioner, and Heather York, county clerk, were present.
The commission met with assessor Chad Pyle.
The commission requests to process court order #26398-26429, to add-on the assessed valuation of newly purchased personal property.
The commission met with Mikayla Fox of the Cedar County University Extension. She presented the monthly activity report.
The commission received a report of a brush cutter damaging a mailbox on 166 Road. Reported to a special road district.
The commission met with Cedar County Sheriff James McCrary. Inmate housing stood at 46 inmates. The body scanner training is scheduled for Tuesday, March 16.
The commission presented a new vehicle tracking system in working order, showing how the system is actively tracking and how it has already assisted.
The Lake Patrol contract renewal was approved and presented for signature.
The commission presented subaward agreement from FY2019 Homeland Security Grant Program for drone equipment in the amount of $4,999.90.
The commission met with Nick Allison, Cedar County economic developer. They discussed economic activities going on in our community.
The commission met with DJ Ford, road and bridge supervisor. They discussed repairs on CR1875, CR1000, and southern graders are located north of Route N, northern graders are headed toward Jerico Springs.
The Peterbilt truck needs repair so is not being driven at this time and the one ton truck had repairs last week.
They discussed culvert ordering with West Pipe.
A motion was made by Anderson to approve signing the Missouri Department of Public Safety Office of Homeland Security Division of Grants for equipment in the amount of $4,999.90, second by Boultinghouse. Collins, Boultinghouse and Anderson voted yes.
A motion was made by Boultinghouse to approve Cares Act Funding for Cedar County University Extension in the amount of $1,150 for installation of COVID-19 prevention screen on counter, second by Anderson. Collins, Anderson and Boultinghouse voted yes.
A motion was made by Anderson to approve Lake Patrol Grant with the Corp of Engineers for $63,000, second by Boultinghouse. Collins, Boultinghouse and Anderson voted yes.
A motion was made by Boultinghouse to go into closed session to discuss legal status with SB391 with Stephen Jeffrey, second by Anderson. Collins, Anderson and Boultinghouse voted yes.
A motion was made by Boultinghouse to resume regular session, second by Anderson. Collins, Anderson and Boultinghouse voted yes.
The commission scheduled an appointment with Great River Engineering at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 8.
The commission reviewed monthly reports for circuit clerk, county clerk and recorder of deeds. Bills and payroll were approved.
Transfers
Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to James and Viola Simmons, lots 2 and 3, sec. 3, twsp. 34, range 27.
Dwayne and Barbara Wallen to Zoe Sozos LLC, sec. 28, twsp. 36, range 28.
Jeanie D. Baldwin to Mary Martin, Seth R. Baldwing and Travis K. Baldwin, lot 63, block 12, Cruce’s second north addition to El Dorado Springs.
James and Rebecca Trapani to James T. JR, trustee, Rebecca S., trustee, and James T. JR & Rebecca S. Trapani trust, sec. 18, twsp. 35, range 27.
Danny T. Cole to Shire Home LLC, lots 5 and 6, block 5, Pate’s first addition.
J. Kevin Checkett, trustee and Norma Jean Wood to Derek Thomas and Jesse Jo Eason, sec. 5, twsp. 35, range 28.
Saundra R. Carnahan to Castorland Properties LLC, lots 10 and 11, block 1, Cruce’s Third South addition to El Dorado Springs.
Jason L. and Ashley K. Rector to Edward J. and Danielle M. Polzin, lots 228 and 229, block 10, Cruce’s third south addition to El Dorado Springs.
Tyde LLC to Jordan Thomas and Shelby Malynne Abercrombie, block 13, Corbin and Hall’s addition to Stockton.
Wanda A. Cassell to Michael Allen Dawes II, lots 5 and 6, Cassell’s Addition.
Majestic Livestock and Agriculture LLC To B.Z. Holdings LLC, sect. 14, twsp. 35, range 25.
Kevin P. and Amy R. Kozup to Kevin and Amy Kozup, trustees of Kevin and Amy Kozup Trust lot 1, Goodwin Estates, sec. 16, twsp. 34, range 26.
Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to Refuge of Grace Academy, sec. 3, twsp. 34, range 27.
Bobby R. and Theda A. Satterfield to Ronnie L. and Corrine A. Cole, lot 38, Lu Acres Subdivision second addition.
4D1C LLC. to 4D1C2 LLC., lot 1, secs. 6 and 7, twsp. 34, range 27. Secs 7 and 8, twsp. 34, range 27. Secs. 9 and 16, twsp. 33, range 27.
4D1C2 LLC to Sarah J. Stoltzfus, lot 1, secs. 6 and 7 and sec. 8, twsp. 34, range 27.
