Civil Cases
LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, South Carolina, plaintiff, vs. Donnie Bowman, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, default judgement against defendant, $735.24.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. Tamara Coffin, Stockton, defendant, defendant, suit on account, default judgement against defendant, $1,184.35.
Ford Motor Credit Company Assignee of Shepherd Team Auto, Mesa, Arizona, plaintiff, vs. James Nehl, Stockton, defendant, contract/account (bulk), consent judgement against defendant, $12,572.50.
Michael Jensen, Humansville, petitioner, vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, trial de novo, judgement entered.
Unifund CCR LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. John Smithson, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, dismissed by parties.
Tower Loan of Missouri DBA Tower Loan of Nevada, Nevada, plaintiff, vs. Constance Stevens, El Dorado Springs, defendant, promissory note, dismissed by parties.
Cavalry SPV I LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. Magdalena M. Mallette, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. Tamara Coffin, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, default judgement against defendant, $1,184.35.
Bobby J. Dearman et al, Jerico Springs, plaintiff, vs. Robert A. Green, Stockton, defendant, small claims over $100, summons issued.
Charles Warren Laub, Humansville, petitioner, vs. State of Missouri et al, expunge records 610.140, request for hearing.
Felonies
Kyle Isaac Dawes, first-degree property damage, class E felony, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, class B misdemeanor, operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license — first offense, class D misdemeanor, criminal summons issued.
Misdemeanors
Kevin Bartalos, Kansas City, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, driving while revoked/suspended — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Hannah Elizabeth Rusch, Miller, driving while revoked/suspended — second or third offense, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Jai Devon Yarnell, Fair Play, violation of protection order for adult, class A misdemeanor, criminal summons issued.
Robin Lynne Brier, Stockton, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Francis Leroy Fitzpatrick, Stockton, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Stacy Fitzpatrick, Stockton, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Michelle A. Mize, Nevada, boating while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, displaying lights other than prescribed on watercraft, class B misdemeanor, motion for discovery.
Stephen Richard Schroeder, Stockton, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Mikayla Paige O’Connor, Stockton, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway when the roadway was of sufficient width, class C misdemeanor, exceeded posted speed limit by 11-15 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor, owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, person 21 years old or less operating moving noncommercial motor vehicle while sending/reading/texting on mobile electronic, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt,
Logan Michael Joplin, Kansas City, first-degree trespassing, class B misdemeanor, second-degree property damage, class B misdemeanor, criminal summons issued.
Marriages
Brennan Anthony Dozler, El Dorado Springs, 28, and Emma Marie Meyer, El Dorado Springs, 21.
Manuel A. Robleado, El Dorado Springs, 53, and Kimberly Dionne Vanholt, El Dorado Springs, 50.
Dissolutions
Douglas Maguire, Stockton, petitioner, and Pauline Kelly Maguire, Hudsonville, Michigan, respondent, dissolution without children, summons issued.
Daniel Dovenspike, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, and Tiffany Dovenspike, Holyoak, California, respondent, dissolution without children, family law interim order.
Omaha Miller, petitioner, and Courtney Conn, Louisville, Nebraska, respondent, motion to modify, judgement entered.
Danielle Cox, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, and John J. Cox, El Dorado Springs, respondent, motion to modify, judgement entered.
Jonathan Long, Aurora, petitioner, vs. Mary Jo Souza, Chelsea, Oklahoma, respondent, motion to modify, judgement entered.
Shanna French, Grapevine, Texas, petitioner, vs. James S. Stone, El Dorado Springs, respondent, reg foreign Judgement — dissolution, other final disposition.
Protection Orders
Eric Shipley, Stockton, adult abuse stalking, order of protection served.
Joseph A. Marsh, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order issued.
Terry L. Vanholt, Humansville, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order issued.
Tommy B. Caraway, Stockton, adult abuse without stalking, ex parte order issued.
Traffic Cases
Ryan James Leach, Harwood, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, guilty plea written, fine $10.
Teresa Jeanette Morrow, Liberty, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea written, fine $50.50 and court costs.
Abby G. Potter, Bolivar, exceeded posted speed limit by 6-10 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor, guilty pleas, fine $60.50 and court costs.
Ryan James Leach, Harwood, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, fine $10.
Conservation Violations
Timas Ibrahim Arya, Stockton, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Transfers
Amy L. Olsen, Trustee of the Olsen Joint Revocable Trust, to Magadalena M. Gordon, sec. 28, twsp. 36, range 28.
H&R Foster Investments LLC to Richard L. and Tana J. Franklin, sec. 17, twsp. 36, range 27.
Russell K. Garrett to Rockville Renovations LLC, lots 8 and 9, block 12, Forest Grove Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Donald and Barbara York to Phillip M. and Alma J. Austin, lot 12, Hood’s First Southern Addition.
Ruth A. Van Der Woude to Sean and Angie Sue Van Der Woude, sec. 23, twsp. 35, range 28.
Edith C. and Charles A. Winfiel, Trustees of the Edith Winfiel Trust, to Shannon Holguin, lots 7 and 8, block 6, Spark’s First Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Eric Wade and Kelly Dawn McPeak to Ethan W. and Brooke N. McPeak, sec. 15 and 16, twsp. 35, range 28.
Angela M. Burns to Angela M., Kenneth L., Collin and Timothy Burns, sec. 9, twsp. 35, range 26.
Joanne Rickman to Tyde LLC, block 13, Corbin and Hall’s Addition to Stockton.
Alice and Robert Hendricks to Connie Fisher, sec. 25, twsp. 34, range 27.
Michael D. and Sharla R. Gregory to Susan Elizabeth Parker, lot 21, Lakeview Drive — Cassell’s.
Lorin K. and Cleone C. Smith to Mike and Sandy Bullard, sec. 8, twsp. 34, range 26.
Glenda Sue Melton to Wire Road Properties LLc, sec. 6, twsp. 35, range 28.
Joseph and Chastity Florido to Jason Lee and Ray Lynn Hackleman, lots 11 and 12, block 3, Spark’s First Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Mark B. and Felicia D. Parshall to James Delmar Jr. and Cortney S. Bender, sec. 35, twsp. 36, range 28.
Michael Elton Dixon to Michael Brehly and Carolina A. Hentschel, sec. 1, twsp. 33, range 27.
Peter J. R. and Leah S. Schwartz to Reuben S. and Emma P. L. Graber, sec. 1 and 2, twsp. 34, range 28.
Ryan G. and Lisa F. Dwinell to Peter A. and Julie A. Codrington, sec. 4, twsp. 35, range 25.
Kevin P. and Jamie S. Costello, Trustees of the Kevin P. and Jamie’s Family Trust, to David D. Morlan, sec. 21, twsp. 35, range 26.
Christopher Joe and Shelley Carothers to Craig William Johnson, Trustee of the Craig William Johnson Trust, sec. 16, twsp 36, range 28.
Thomas W. and Janice S. Britz to Breanna Wood, sec. 29, twsp. 35, range 28.
Robert A. and Margarette R. Payne, Trustees of the Robert A. and Margarette R. Payne Trust, to Miranda Kate Mabee Lightfoot, sec. 10 and 11, twsp. 35, range 25.
Christopher T. and Shelly R. Gray to Michael Dewayne Martin, lots 28 and 29, Lochview Estates.
Brian L. Queen and Samantha D. Gloodt to Barry K. and Anne E. Jr Rippeon, lot 2, sec. 7, twsp. 35, range 25.
Terry Frank and Sandra K. Wheeler to Tony L. and Betty L. Sallee, sec. 32 and 33, twsp. 35, range 27.
Abilene Enterprises LLC to Jeana D. Ochsner, lot 96, block 14, Cruce’s West Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Holly A. Kell to Loandepot.com LLC, sec. 23, twsp. 35, range 25.
Ronald L. and Crystal G. Whitaker to Zachary Trey, Ronald L. II and Crystal G. Whitaker, sec. 24, twsp. 35, range 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.