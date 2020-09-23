Civil Cases
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Michelle N. Browning, Nevada, defendant, suit on account, default judgement against defendant, $987.83.
Crown Asset Management LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Anna Houts, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, default judgement against defendant, $806.37.
Westlake Services LLC, Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. Isaac N. Rael, Stockton, defendant, breach of contract, default judgement against defendant, $5,089.80.
Tower Loan of Missouri DBA, Carthage, plaintiff, vs. Sandra Rector, Jerico Springs, defendant, promissory note, consent judgement against defendant, $4,792.19.
Peggy L. Smalley, Lamar, plaintiff, vs. Patricia Kay Loeschen et al, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, tried by court — civil, amended judgement against defendant, $6,058.00.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Melissa Torocco, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, $1,268.94.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Brian M. Nuding, Sheldon, defendant, suit on account, consent judgement against defendant, $7454.47.
LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, South Carolina, plaintiff, vs. William O. Watts, Dadeville, defendant, suit on account, consent judgement against defendant, $3,517.09.
Ken Richards, Stockon, plaintiff, vs. George Patrick Richards, Collins, defendant, small claims over $100, dismissed by court without prejudice.
Lavell Young, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, limited driving privileges, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. Jeffrey Barber, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. Colton Sawyer, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Wayde Gaines, Schell City, plaintiff, vs. Rebecca Rone, Bolivar, defendant, personal injury — vehicular, summons issued.
Felonies
Koltyn Allen Dawes, Stockton, first-degree assault or attempt — serious physical injury of special victim, class A felony, guilty plea, sentenced to suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation.
Shelby Mae Wilson, El Dorado Springs, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, class D felony, second-degree burglary, class D felony, stealing — firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate, class D felony, execution of sentence suspended, sentenced to five years supervised probation.
Alan Breshears, El Dorado Springs, charge information not publicly available, arraignment scheduled at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 5.
Darrel Bartkoski, Schell City, charge information not publicly available, arraignment scheduled at 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 5.
Stacy Fitzpatrick, Stockton, first-degree assault, class B felony, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, class E felony, first-degree property damage, class E felony, warrant served.
Jeffrey D. Sowell, Stockton, unlawful use of a weapon — subsection 4 — exhibiting, class E felony, unlawful use of a firearm, class D felony, entry of appearance filed.
Jesse Micah Hill, El Dorado Springs, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, class D felony, unlawful use of a weapon — subsection 11 — possess weapon and a felony controlled substance, class E felony, warrant issued.
Krista J. Jarvis, El Dorado Springs, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, class D felony, unlawful use of weapon — subsection 11 — possess weapon and a felony controlled substance, class E felony, warrant issued.
Chipper E. Owsley, Joplin, second-degree burglary, class D felony, violation of order of protection for an adult, class A misdemeanor, first-degree harassment, class E felony, warrant issued.
Carlina Simmons, Stockton, passing bad check, class E felony, criminal summons issued.
Misdemeanors
Joshua Bonuchi, New Franklin, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, class D misdemeanor, guilty plea, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $300.
Marriages
Noah Ryan Grgurich, 21, Clinton, and Katrice Leanne Casey Decker, 23, Schell City.
Owen Mathew Cook, 21, Stockton, and Montana S. Beck, 18, Stockton.
Kenneth M. Tompkins, 54, Stockton, and Melissa Gayle Shields, 37, Stockton.
Dissolutions
Jacqueline K. Tramel, El Dorado Springs, and Jason Lee Tramel, El Dorado Springs, dissolution with children, certificate of dissolution.
Kelly Macguire, Hudsoneville, and Douglass Macguire, Stockton, dissolution without children, dismissed by parties.
Protection Orders
Joseph A. Jr. Marsch, Stockton, adult abuse stalking, order of protection served.
Terry L. Vanholt, Humansville, adult abuse stalking, order of protection served.
Wilbren Trammell, Humansville, adult abuse stalking, order of protection served.
Traffic Cases
John Howard Bonebrake, Shawnee, Kansas, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, fine $50.50 and court costs.
David Brantley, Bentonville, Arkansas, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, guilty plea written, fine $10.
Bryson Santana Leftwich, El Dorado Springs, failure to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, guilty plea written, fine $50.50
Devan Lee Myers, Leavenworth, Kansas, driver failure to secure child less than 16 years old in properly adjusted/fastened restraint, guilty plea written, fine $10 and court costs.
Steven Baker Shaw, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea written, fine $50.50 and court costs.
David Brantley, Bentonville, Arkansas, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, fine $10.
Naomi Lyn Queen, Stockton, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, fine $10.
Patrick Dean Masten, Osceola, exceeded posted speed limit by 20-25 miles per hour, class B misdemeanor, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted seat belt, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Megan Elizabeth Russell, Bolivar, exceeded posted speed limit by 16-19 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Jeffrey Lee Koger, El Dorado Springs, operating motor carrier vehicle on tires fabric exposed/inferior load rate/groove depth, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Gavin James Bailey, Lamar, exceeded posted speed limit by 20-25 miles per hour, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
William Jack Coleman, El Dorado Springs, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Una Joy Barbee, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 20-25 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Gregory Kent Bland, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Regina Bennett, Seymour, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Austin Surber, Fair Play, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Tyler R. Coffin, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 12:52 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Xshia Leeann Crouch, Mineola, Texas, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff's Office reports for Sept. 13-19.
Sunday, Sept. 13
Cow out on road on Mo. 32 west of Crabtree Cove. Gone on arrival.
Trespasser on Route EE in El Dorado Springs. Violating order of protection. Clear, no report.
Traffic stop at Crabtree Cove. Citation issued to Max Nash. He is being transported home. Vehicle to remain for now.
SimpliSafe reported an alarm at Route W in St. Clair County. Transferred to another agency.
Officer out assisting motorist with a disabled truck on Mo. 32 south of El Dorado Springs.
Intoxicated male and female boarded a boat at Hawker Point in Stockton. Transferred to another agency.
Disturbance in Stockton. Subject told to leave premises and to not return or he would be cited or arrested. Handled by an officer.
Monday, Sept. 14
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 401 Road. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 54 and 501 Road. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 54 and 701 Road. Warning given.
Careless and imprudent driver westbound on Mo. 32 by dam entrance. Unable to locate.
Careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs. Handled by dispatcher.
Drive off at Hot Spot in Stockton. Driver located and will return to pay. Handled by an officer.
Motor vehicle accident on Mo. 39 and 1250 Road. It appears the driver hit a culvert. No property damage. Handled by an officer.
Person stated his handicapped placard was stolen from his vehicle while in Woods Supermarket in Stockton. Officer to go check cameras at Woods. Person told to file a report at the license office.
Theft reported at Woods Supermarket. Suspect took two large bottles of Jack Daniels. The merchandise was recovered. Officer went to the residence of the suspect and they were not there.
Person stated a subject slid into Woody's Fast Stop and threw gravel all over his truck. They exchanged information. No report taken.
Traffic stop at Woods Supermarket. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 1675 Road. Warning given.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Traffic stop on Galyan and Sac Street in Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop near Mike’s Garage in Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 5 and Allison Road in El Dorado Springs. Warning given.
Person reported an assault on East Route EE in El Dorado Springs. Subject punched the person, pulled her hair and took her iPhone. Subject has order of protection against him. Person left the residence. Report taken.
Traffic stop on Blake Street at the Stockton city park. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 1350 Road in Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop by City Hall in Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop by First Southern Baptist Church in Stockton. Warning given.
Careless and imprudent driver by the Stockton football field. Gone on arrival.
Officer out to transport a 96-hour case to Springfield.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 97 in El Dorado Springs. Warning given.
Child reported not getting off the school bus at home. Located child.
Officer out on civil process on South Street in Stockton. Papers served
Traffic stop on Route CC west of 425 Road in Stockton. Lane violations. Warning given.
Officer out on a suspicious vehicle at Sac Valley Estates in Stockton. No plate on it. Handled by an officer.
Trespasser causing trouble on East 1804 Road in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 39 and 32 in Stockton. Warning given.
Officer out on extra patrol on 101 Road and Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and Hospital Road in El Dorado Springs. Warning given.
Officer out on follow up on 101 Road and Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs. Location is flying a drone.
Officer out with a suspicious person on Mo. 54 west of 101 Road in El Dorado Springs.
New York state investigator requested assistance on Mo. 32 in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Subject is breaking an order of protection on East Route EE in El Dorado Springs. Subject may have firearms. Threatening suicide by cop. Report taken.
Theft at South Route 39 in Stockton. Camera and motorcycle stolen. Report taken.
Subject on East Route EE in El Dorado Springs. Threatening to choke person reporting the incident. Gone on arrival.
Someone opened the tailgate and took the toolbox on Lee Hopkins Street in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 1675 Road. Warning given.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
El Dorado Springs Police Department notified CCSO of a cow in the road on Route HH south of Mo. 54. Gone on arrival.
Male reported outside Caseys in Stockton drinking alcohol. Handled by an officer.
Officer transporting female from ESPD.
Traffic stop on 1425 Road and Mo. 32 in Stockton. Warning given.
Small shed on fire on South 325 Road in El Dorado Springs. Report taken.
Suspicious activity on Galyan Street in Stockton. Possible domestic dispute. Vehicle left abandoned. Handled by an officer.
Officer flagged down by two individuals on Spring and Main Street in El Dorado Springs. Turned over to ESPD.
Property damage reported on South 155 Road in El Dorado Springs. Person claims the subject punched his truck. Report taken,
Subject reported breaking his ex parte and threatening to kill himself on South Mo. 39 in Stockton. Joshua Smith arrested.
First report of subject breaking his ex parte. Gone on arrival.
Thursday, Sept. 17
Disturbance reported on Oak Street in El Dorado Springs. Transferred to ESPD
Assault reported on Cedar Street in El Dorado Springs. Transferred to ESPD.
Abandoned vehicle on Route EE in El Dorado Springs. Gone on arrival.
Truck broke down on Route J north of Stockton, blocking the roadway. Handled by an officer.
Suicidal subject reported at Airport Village in Stockton. Ambulance transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
Suspicious person at Country Corner Cafe in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Motor vehicle accident, head-on collision on Route M in Stockton. Transferred to another agency.
Abandoned vehicle on Broadway Street in Jerico Springs. Mike’s Crane and Wrecker to tow vehicle.
Friday, Sept. 18
Officer out with a 96-hour hold on Summer Street in El Dorado Springs.
Cows out on Mo. 82 north of El Dorado Springs. Gone on arrival.
Received a report a juvenile did not go to school in El Dorado Springs. Missouri Department of Social Services contacted. Juvenile located. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on a civil matter on Route N in Stockton.
Traffic stop on Mo. 54 in Vernon County, with lights initiated in Cedar County. Two citations issued.
Abandoned vehicle on Airport Road. Vehicle has been tagged for tow.
Officer transporting prisoner from ESPD to CCSO.
Saturday, Sept. 19
Suspicious person riding a bike on Third Street in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Open door at Tinsley Sale Barn in Stockton. Building secured.
Missouri Department of Social Services reported they have been unable to contact a subject on 1215 Road in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Disturbance at Orleans Trail Dock. Wife knocked the glasses off her husband and punched him in the chest. Parties were separated. Handled by an officer.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for Sept. 14-20.
Monday, Sept. 14
Officers responded to 1100 South Main concerning tampering with utilities. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 1303 Greenridge concerning a burglary. The investigation revealed force entry was made through a window and the theft of a green Ryobi power washer, blue Kobalt air compressor, red 28 foot fiberglass ladder, a red Milwaukee nail gun and other assorted tools. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Officers arrested Donna L. Pitts, 54, of El Dorado Springs, for Cedar County Warrants charging her with failure to appear on the original charges of failure to register a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia with a total of $350.00 cash bond. She was transferred to the Cedar County Jail.
Officers arrested Matthew W. Morrow, 39, of Stockton, for a probation violation warrant, on the original charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child with no bond. He was transferred to the Cedar County Jail.
Officers responded to 311 East U.S. 54 Highway, C&H Motel, apartment 3, concerning a subject with arrest warrants. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Krista S. Jarvis, 32, El Dorado Springs, with a Cedar County warrant charging her with failure to appear on possession of weapon with no bond, and failure to appear on dangerous drugs with no bond, a Vernon County warrant for failure to appear on a non-moving traffic violation with a $728 cash bond and El Dorado Springs Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear on dog at large with a $427.50 bond.
She was later transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending bond and court appearance. Also arrested was Jesse M. Hill, 38, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of weapons. Officers completed a probable cause statement for these charges. Officers received a Cedar County Warrant charging Hill with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon, with a $2,500 bond. Hill was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Officers responded to 406 South Allison concerning a structure fire. The investigation revealed a vacant residence with no utility services had burned. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Thursday, Sept. 17
Officers responded to 511 South Main Street, apartment 3, for a reported disturbance. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Jacob J. Patalsky, 39, of El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of fourth-degree domestic assault and possession of a controlled substance. Officers completed a probable cause statement for these charges. Officers received a Cedar County warrant charging him with possession of a control substance with a $25,000 bond. He was transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending bond and a court appearance.
Friday, Sept. 18
Officers responded to a reported larceny from a motor vehicle at 1401 South Park. The investigation revealed the theft of a Straight Talk, pink and gray Samsung Galaxy Prime cell phone. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Saturday, Sept. 19
Officers responded to 709 East Joe Davis concerning a reported larceny and property damage. The investigation revealed damage to a door hasp, the theft of a padlock and gasoline. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Sunday, Sept. 20
Officers responded to 204 North Grand concerning a larceny from a motor vehicle. The investigation revealed the theft of a Pioneer AVH120BT stereo, two Kenwood speakers, a drill, batteries and drill bits. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
The department received a total of 101 requests for service.
Transfers
Haden B. Foster to Randy Myers and Ivan Abherve, sec. 31, twsp. 35, range 27.
Ronald Lee and Margaret Rector and Regina Len Rector Wilson to Jason L. and Ashley K. Rector, lots 245-247, Block 9, Cruce’s Third Southern Addition to El Dorado Springs.
R & T Foster Farms LLC to Noel P. Rumfelt, lots 11 and 12, block 1, R L Hayes Addition to the Town of Stockton, sec. 9, twsp. 34, range 26.
Daniel W. and Candice M. Millard to Dennis W. and Sandra J. Millard, lots 8-11, block 6, R L Hayes Addition to the Town of Stockton.
Dennis W. and Sandra J. Millard to Mike and Sandy Bullard, lots 8-11, block 6, R L Hayes Addition to the Town of Stockton.
Doris J. Thayer to Alfred J. and Sarah E. Maciareillo, lots 1 and 2, block 1, Umber View Heights Addition.
Beverly J. Robb, Successor Trustee of the Lois D. Brandom Trust, to Amber N. Green, lots 1-4, block 9, Putnam’s First Addition to Stockton.
Michael Wayne Thomason, Jessie Lynn and Matthew Dyal and Timothy Dylan and Christina Johnson to Jessie Lynn and Matthew Dyal, secs. 9, 15, 10, twsp. 33, range 27.
Millsap & Singer PC and Daniel L. Nall to Simmons Bank, lots 3-5, block 8, Thompson’s Third Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Jason Lee Tramel to Jacqueline Krystal Forrester, lots 5 and 6, block 15, Thompson’s Third Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Sue A. Tipton to Krystal S. Schuchman and China R. Sare, sec. 35, twsp. 35, range 28.
