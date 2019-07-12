Civil Cases
Devon Stutenkemper, Bolivar, plaintiff, vs. Lori Ann Allenbrand et al, Stockton, defendants, breach of contract, judgment against co-defendant The Richard and Lori Allenbrand Revocable Trust, Stockton, $27,081.88. Claim against defendant Allenbrand and counter-claim by Allenbrand denied.
Bank of America N.A., St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Bret B. Rhodes, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, bankruptcy stay, case dismissed by parties without prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. Andria N. Boswell, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, bankruptcy stay, case dismissed by parties without prejudice.
Easy Cash ASAP, LLC, Overland Park, Kansas, plaintiff, vs. Katie Vauble, Stockton, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Great Southern Bank, plaintiff, vs. Sarah R. McAntire (aka Weaver) et al, Humansville, defendants, suit on account, default judgment against defendant, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Uncommon Orthodontics, Joplin, plaintiff, vs. Tayna White et al, Stockton, defendants, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Bank of America, N.A. St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. William C. Walding, Fair Play, defendant, suit on account, change of venue received from Polk County.
The Urology Group, Columbia, plaintiff, vs. Norma Norval, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Vehicle Claims
Justin Lee Williams, Humansville, petitioner, vs. Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, petition for declaratory judgment, petitioner declared owner of a motor vehicle.
Brandon Jennings, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, petition for review of petitioner’s alleged refusal to submit to chemical test, hearing scheduled for hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Karla N. Broadbent, Fair Play, petitioner, vs. Director, Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, petition for reinstatement after five-year denial, summons issued for respondent.
Felonies
James Matthew Rigg, El Dorado Springs, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, exhibiting, class E felonies, defendant waives formal arraignment and applies for public defender, case management conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 17. Court releases defendant on his own recognizance once 9-millimeter gun is surrendered to his mother.
Misdemeanors
Linda Leilani Atkins, Nevada, speeding by 20-25 mph, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $155.50.
Nicholas Gann, Fort Smith, Arkansas, taking wildlife by molesting a nest, den, home or eggs of wildlife, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $49.50.
Tiffany Kaye Gregory, Stockton, failure to register a motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor; and defective equipment, infraction, guilty pleas, fine $150.50. Payment review hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
Dakota Lee Haak, Stockton, speeding by 26 mph or more, class B misdemeanor; and careless and imprudent driving, class B misdemeanor, guilty pleas, fine $200. Payment review hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
Dakota Lee Haak, Stockton, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $150. Payment review hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
Leslie Charles Houts, El Dorado Springs, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor; failure to register a motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor; speeding by 6-10 mph, class C misdemeanor; failure to wear seat belt, infraction; and displaying license plates of another person, infraction, guilty pleas, fine $270. Payment review hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 7.
Mary Ilene Webb, Walker, speeding by 11-15 mph, class C misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $70.50.
Falen M. Andrews, El Dorado Springs, fishing without a permit, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Mike Jay Sean Conner Jr., Lamar, illegal pursuit, possession or disposal of wildlife, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Traffic Cases
William Carl Stefan III, Lockwood, speeding by 1-5 mph, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7.
Chad Shinn, El Dorado Springs, failure to secure child less than 8 years old in child restraint or booster seat, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Marriages
Elon Joseph Gaines, 24, El Dorado Springs, and Marisha Deloria, 27, El Dorado Springs.
Mark Steven Thomson, 55, Stockton, and Sara Lynn Cross, 24, Stockton.
Dissolutions
Erinn Kelly Bollinger, Humansville, petitioner, vs. Richard James Bollinger, Lowry City, respondent, dissolution with children, consent judgment for dissolution.
Victoria Nicole Simon, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Robert David Simon, El Dorado Springs, respondent, dissolution without children, certificate of dissolution, family law interim order.
Wilma S. Smith, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Bobby Ervin Smith, El Dorado Springs, respondent, dissolution without children, certificate of dissolution, family law interim order.
Domestic Relations
Rodney Hazzard, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Carmen Rae Jones, El Dorado Springs, respondent, motion to modify, judgment terminating child support.
Athena Lines, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Charles Ronald Lines, El Dorado Springs, respondent, motion to modify, judgment terminating child support.
Protection Orders
Leslie A. Spencer, petitioner, vs. Joshua T. Smith, Lamar, respondent, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for hearing 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for June 30-July 6.
Sunday, June 30: Received a call of a suspicious person walking down the middle of Mo. 32 near Crabtree Cove. Handled by an officer.
Received a request to check the well-being of a subject on 02 Road, El Dorado Springs. Contact was made and all was fine.
Received a call of a disturbance at Crabtree boat ramp. A male subject appeared intoxicated. William Frings was arrested. Ashley Allen and Allen Bellew also were arrested on active warrants.
Received a call of disorderly conduct at the Cedar Ridge area. Handled by an officer.
Received a call from State Park Marina. Locks had been cut and a motor, life jackets and cables were stolen. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Received a call of a damaged mailbox on 1511 Road, Stockton, possibly hit by an ATV. Handled by dispatch.
Received a call saying the neighbor’s dog killed the caller’s cat on 1730 Road, Stockton. Handled by dispatch.
Received a call of a female causing a disturbance at the Cedar County Courthouse. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of an alarm going off on Route H, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Oak and Chestnut streets, Stockton. A warning was given.
Traffic stop at Mo. 39 and Route Z, Stockton. Allen Bellew was arrested.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, six in El Dorado Springs.
Monday, July 1: An officer was out on follow-up on 1451 Road, Stockton. The scene was clear.
Received a call of cattle out on Mo. 82 near the s-curves, El Dorado Springs. The owner was contacted and the cattle were put up.
Received a call of a suspicious vehicle at Stockton City Park. The occupant was using the phone.
Central SEC Group reported an alarm going off on Mo. 32, El Dorado Springs. The building was secure.
Received a call of a motor vehicle accident with minor injuries on 800 and 401 roads, El Dorado Springs. The subject was cleared and a report was taken.
Received a call of a drive-off from Hot Spot, Stockton. Officers were dispatched but unable to locate the vehicle. The subjects may be identified and notifying.
Received a call from Stockton License Bureau of a subject causing property damage. The subject was angry, spinning tires, throwing stones and almost hitting another vehicle. Handled by an officer.
El Dorado Springs police called relaying information of possible underage drinking on 126 Road, El Dorado Springs. The claims proved to be unfounded.
El Dorado Springs police reported a disturbance on U.S. 54 and 2850 Road, El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, one in El Dorado Springs.
Tuesday, July 2: Received a call of a boat in the roadway on routes M and N. No one was around. Transferred to another agency.
A subject came into the sheriff’s office stating her husband was being hostile. Just wanted to report it. The subject planned to pack a bag and leave the home.
Received a complaint of a suspect shooting fireworks within city limits in O’Reilly Auto Parts parking lot. The vehicle was towed and the garage requested extra patrol. Handled by an officer.
An officer transported a female prisoner from St. Clair County to Cox South Hospital, Springfield.
Received a call of a vehicle causing issues at Caplinger Mills. An officer stopped the vehicle near Hammons Products plant, Stockton. Warnings were given.
Received a call of a vehicle hitting a deer on Route J, Stockton. Missouri State Highway Patrol was contacted and a report was taken.
Received a call regarding a family dispute from Poplar Street, Fair Play. The call was transferred to Polk County.
Traffic stop at Fields and Grand streets, El Dorado Springs. A warning was given.
Received a call from Orleans Trail of a subject damaging property. Handled by an officer.
Received a request for extra patrol on Airport Road, Stockton. Suspicious vehicles had parked there early in the mornings. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, seven in El Dorado Springs.
Wednesday, July 3: Received a call of subjects in the Stockton bowling alley parking lot shooting off fireworks and playing loud music. An officer advised them to go somewhere else.
Received a call of cattle out on 1000 Road, Stockton. The cattle were gone when an officer arrived.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and Route M, Stockton. A citation for speeding was issued to Garret Kane.
Received a call of a subject’s mailbox blown up with fireworks on 1975 Road, Humansville. Handled by dispatch.
Received a call of loud noises sounding like bullets hitting a roof on 126 Road, El Dorado. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a suspicious person on Route U north of Route K, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a request to check the well-being of a subject on 1975 Road, Humansville. The call later was canceled.
Received a call of a motor vehicle accident in Woods Supermarket parking lot, Stockton. Michael Jensen was arrested for driving while intoxicated and later released. The vehicle was towed.
Received a call of an assault on Route W, El Dorado Springs. The subjects were separated for now.
Received a call advising boys were riding bikes in the road on Route J and 752 Road and almost got hit. The subjects were gone when an officer arrived.
Simply Safe reported an alarm going off on 1457 Road, Stockton. All was secure.
Received a request from St. Clair County to check the well-being of an individual on Spring Street, El Dorado Springs. El Dorado Springs police made the contact.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, four in El Dorado Springs.
Thursday, July 4: Atlas Security reported an alarm going off on Mo. 32, El Dorado Springs. The area was secure.
Received a call from an unknown person at an unknown location. The call dropped before information could be obtained and the caller’s phone had restrictions on it so unable to call back.
San Diego Alarm reported an alarm on 1430 Road, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop near Stockton post office. A warning was given.
Received a call saying the Hopewell Church had some property damage. The door was unlocked and trash was strewn everywhere. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a motor vehicle accident on Route EE and 155 Road, El Dorado Springs. A subject was sent to Cedar County Memorial Hospital and then life-lighted out. The vehicle was towed.
Received a call of a suspicious person, possibly under-age drinking. No one under age was there.
Five ambulance calls in Stockton, one in El Dorado Springs.
Friday, July 5: Received a call of children shooting roman candles at a teller window at Simmons Bank, Stockton. Parents were notified and the children were picked up.
Received a call of suspicious people at laundromat in Stockton after hours. They had the door propped open. The owner wanted them gone. The scene was clear and no report was taken.
Received a report of cattle out on Mo. 32 and Route A. The owner was contacted and the cattle put up.
Received a call of fireworks being thrown at passing vehicle on Davis Street, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a road whistle out on 1900 Road at Cedar/Barton county line. The county road and bridge department was contacted and barriers were put up.
Received a call of a motor vehicle accident at Mo. 215 and 191 Road in Dade County. Transferred to another agency.
Received a call of a pit bull running loose around High Street, Stockton. Animal control was notified.
Received a call of a theft of liquor from Hot Spot, Stockton. A security camera had footage of a suspect and the sheriff’s office will attempt to locate and write a ticket.
Received a call of a suspicious vehicle on the missile silo parking lot of Route HH. Handled by an officer.
Central Dispatch Alarm reported an alarm at Route H, Stockton. All was secure.
Traffic stop on North Street, Stockton. Russell Jenkins was arrested.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs.
Saturday, June 6: Received a call of cattle out on Mo. 32 and 1925 Road, Stockton. The owner was located and will put the cattle up.
Received a call of a disturbance on 126 Road, El Dorado Springs. Alcohol and firearms were involved.
Received a call of a disturbance at Caplinger Woods. A female was cussing and refused to leave. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 32 westbound toward El Dorado Springs. Transferred to another agency.
A subject came into the sheriff’s office reporting her daughter had been given medications she should not have been given. Handled by dispatch.
An officer went out to the El Dorado Springs Police Department to pick up suspect and return to the sheriff’s office.
Received a call saying someone reported missing cattle on 1674 Road, Jerico Springs. The caller has located some cattle and asked the sheriff’s office to tell if anyone called.
Traffic stop on 1875 Road. A warning was given.
Received a call of someone dumping off chickens and a rooster on Route AA south of 752 Road, Stockton. An officer made contact with suspects and made them go back and retrieve the birds.
Vernon County called saying they had a tip of someone with warrants out of their county was known to be working and living in Stockton. The suspect is known to be armed and dangerous.
Received a call saying a low water bridge on Mo. 39 at Cedar Springs is almost completely covered with water. Contacted MoDOT and they will put up barriers.
Traffic stop at Mo. 39 and 32. A warning was given.
Received a call asking questions about a restraining order in the Stockton area.
ADT Alarm Company reported an alarm on Mo. 32. Negative contact was made.
Six ambulance calls in Stockton, three in El Dorado Springs.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for July 1-7.
Monday, July 1: Officers responded to a larceny at 107 S. Grand. The investigation revealed several unauthorized charges made on a Missouri EBT card. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Tuesday, July 2: Officers arrested Steven L. Younce, 37, Kansas City, charging him with driving while suspended, failure to provide proof of insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to a larceny at 208 W. Gay. The investigation revealed the theft of a silver window air conditioner. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Wednesday, July 3: On July 3, 2019, officers responded to a larceny at 121 W. Fields. The investigation revealed the theft of a silver and green portable oxygen tank, approximately three feet tall. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Thursday, July 4: Officers arrested Jesus E. Grajeda, 27, for a Camden County warrant charging him with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no license, with a $500 cash bond. He was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Friday, July 5: Officers responded to a reported theft from a vehicle at 318 S. Ohio. The investigation revealed the theft of a Ruger model P90 firearm, and .45 ACP caliber hollow point ammunition. The firearm later was recovered. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Tyler M. Wilkins, 27, for a Cedar County felony warrant, charging him with possession of a controlled substance, except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked or suspended, failure to wear a seatbelt and failure to display plates, with a $5,000 bond. He was transported to the Cedar County Jail pending bond and court appearance.
Sunday, July 7: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at 305 W. Hightower. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
In the case of all arrests, it must be remembered the charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Commission Minutes
The Cedar County Commission met Monday, July 1. Present were presiding commissioner Marlon Collins, northern commissioner Don Boultinghouse, southern commissioner Robert Foster and county clerk Heather York.
Commission minutes for Monday, June 24, were approved.
The commission met with assessor Chad Pyle, who requested to process court orders 24641 through 24645, to add-on the assessed valuation of newly purchased personal property.
Byron Hamilton stopped by to discuss a washboard problem on 570 Road. Residents requested installation of culverts to direct water flow.
The commission met with road and bridge supervisor D.J. Ford, who discussed the 2019 FEMA project and where the county is in the process. Ford said new equipment is working great. He contacted the vendor about delivery of new blades. Ford requested a battery-powered grinder for brush cutter blades. Ford said a new tractor is pushing out a small amount of hydraulic fluid; he contacted John Deere for warranty work and they are sending a technician. Discussed whether a new employee had started work yet.
The commission met with Sheriff James McCrary. Weekly report of inmate housing: 60 out of county, 10 in Cedar County, total 70. McCrary discussed cost estimated for a radio repeater. The commission signed DSSSF grant for 2019-20.
The commission met with Marvin Manring to discuss hospital issues.
The commission met with University Extension county engagement specialist Tammy Ikerd, who reviewed the monthly outreach report.
The commission met with recorder of deeds Carole Wilkerson, who submitted a monthly report, and the annual report of Recorder Pool funds.
The commission met with circuit clerk Melinda Gumm, who brought in an order from the Missouri Supreme Court, to be closed Friday, July 5. Gumm discussed a delayed submittal of the monthly report next week, due to a new reporting system. Reports are done but not in the same format the commission is accustomed to.
The commission discussed whether to be closed Friday, July 5, since Gov. Parson is reported to be signing an order to close state offices. The commission declined closing county offices.
The commission discussed a bid for Myers Bridge.
The commission reviewed Kaysinger Basin Resolution #20190701, Boultinghouse motion to approve resolution, Foster second; Collins, Boultinghouse and Foster all voted yes.
The commission reviewed monthly reports from the county clerk.
The commission reviewed Cedar County Memorial Hospital board minutes.
Bills and payroll were approved.
Transfers
James R. and Natalia A. Findley to Franz Douglas and Tina Denese Penner, lots 1-3, block 2, Owl Haven Subdivision.
Reggie Lee and Kristie A. Breshears to Laura and William Davis and Kenneth and Hailee Lee, land in sec. 13, twsp. 35, range 25.
William M. and Cindy Anderson to Derek Ray and Maranda J. Miner, land in sec. 12, twsp. 35, range 28.
Randy and Penny Copenhaver, John Jeffrey and Gaila Ann Rue, Bruce and Tina Peerson, and Wayne, Heather and Allen Palmer to Ronald L. II and Crystal Whitaker, land in sec. 33, twsp. 35, range 28.
Jeanie Gail Helm to Kayla A. Wilson, lot 9 and part of lot 8, block 7, Moore’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Rita J. Pease to S Land & Cattle LLC, land in sec. 8, twsp. 33, range 28.
Kenneth W. and Marlene J. Pritchard to Kenneth W. and Marlene J. Pritchard, trustees of the Pritchard Family Living Trust, land in lot 4, sec. 6, twsp. 34, range 26.
Andrew Donald Isbell to Zelka Dillon, land in lot 4, sec. 4, twsp. 34, range 25.
Bradley and Jennifer Vincent to Amanda Adams, land in sec. 34, twsp. 35, range 28.
Lana Sue Jones to Stanley H. and Mary Beth Benton, land in lot 2, sec. 4, twsp. 36, range 28.
Homebridge Financial Services Inc. to Newrez LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, lots 21-23, block 4, R.L. Hayes’ Addition to the Town of Stockton.
Newrez LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to Larry L. and Mary Dubic, lots 21-23, block 4, R.L. Hayes’ Addition to the Town of Stockton.
