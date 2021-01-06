Public Record
Civil Cases
Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, plaintiff, vs. Denise Wynne, El Dorado Springs, defendant, contract — other, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Midland Credit Management Inc., West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. Jamison H. Neill, Fair Play, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Gary D. Smith, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Amanda Gale Holman, El Dorado Springs, defendant, rent and possession, hearing scheduled at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 8.
Felony
Thomas Miller, Milan, operated vehicle on highway without valid license — third and subsequent offense, class E felony, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing — creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, class E felony, second-degree property damage, class B misdemeanor, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, exceeded posted speed limit by 26 miles per hour or more, class B misdemeanor, operating motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility, class D misdemeanor, probable cause statement filed.
Misdemeanors
Marla Gettys, Stockton, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Desara Stewart, Sheldon, operating vehicle on highway without a valid license — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Julie Hessler, Jerico Springs, operating a vehicle on highway without a valid license — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Trace Aaron Daniels, El Dorado Springs, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, failure to stop for stop sign before crosswalk or nearest intersection, class C misdemeanor, operating vehicle on highway without a valid license — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Municipal Cases
John Colby, El Dorado Springs, possession of drug paraphernalia, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Levi Marquis Smith, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 11-15 miles per hour, fine $70.50 and court costs.
Louis M. Stockdale, El Dorado Springs, possession of marijuana, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Louis M. Stockdale, El Dorado Springs, possession of drug paraphernalia, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Traffic Cases
Jessica Hodge, Jerico Springs, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Skylar K. Waddell, Kansas City, operating vehicle on highway without valid or no license, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Madison Nichole Collins, El Dorado Springs, operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Deanne Earlene Arnold, Jerico Springs, failure to display/fasten front/back license plate on motor vehicle/trailer, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Devon Michael Sylvia, El Dorado Springs, operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Marshall Lynn Queen, El Dorado Springs, failure to display/fasten front/back license plate on motor vehicle/trailer, initial appearance scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff's Office reports for Dec. 27-Jan. 2.
Sunday, Dec. 27
El Dorado Springs Police Department reported a semi-truck lost its trailer at Mo. 54 and 101 Road in El Dorado Springs. MSHP contacted.
Person reported a car full of kids threw eggs at her car on Sunset Street in Stockton. Requested extra patrol. No report.
Person reported shots were fired at them. No one was hit but the car by them was hit on 1487 Road in Stockton. Brian Queen arrested.
Officer out on warrant service at Hot Spot in Stockton. Warrant out of Christian County. Brandon Duncan arrested.
Person stated someone tried to break into her car on Davis Street in Stockton. Nothing taken. No report.
Car reported off the road on Mo. 97 and Route D. MSHP requested assistance until they could arrive. Handled by an officer.
Polk County reported a male kicked a female out of a car and kept her phone. They requested CCSO go to the residence on 2025 Road in Stockton to recover the phone. Phone recovered. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop by Umberview. Warning for registration.
Traffic stop by Mo. 32. Warning for no front plate.
Traffic stop by Pirtle Automotive. Warning for registration.
Monday, Dec. 28
CCMH reported an owner was bitten by her dog on Mo. 32 in El Dorado Springs. Small puncture wounds to right hand and forearm. Handled by dispatcher.
Reporting person stated two packages of face masks had been taken from his mailbox on North Street in Stockton. Reporting person did not want to file a report. Handled by dispatcher.
Citizens Memorial Hospital Emergency Room reported an owner was bitten by her dog on 1300 Road in Stockton. Small wounds to right hand. Handled by dispatcher.
Person reported cows on property with no ear tags on 1570 Road in Jerico Springs. Handled by dispatcher.
Officer out on extra patrol at Independence Church on 1025 Road in Stockton. No report.
St. Clair County reported a careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 82 from Taberville. Gone on arrival.
Person reported that her convertible was egged on Craig Street. Did not want to make a report. Handled by dispatcher.
Alarm reported on East Mo. 32 in Stockton. Unfounded.
Traffic stop by Charles Street in Stockton. Citation given for no insurance. Both occupants have active warrants from Polk County but will not extradite.
Traffic stop on Mo. 54 and 151 Road in El Dorado Springs. Warning for equipment.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 in the east dam entrance. Warning for speeding.
Traffic stop on South Street and Richter. Warning given. Denied consent to search. Two occupants have active warrants but will not extradite.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Assault reported in the Bear Creek area. Reporting person stated male assaulted girlfriend. Girlfriend did not want to press charges and denied report. Handled by an officer.
Alarm reported on 2191 Road in Humansville. Owner thought the heater triggered the alarm.
Barton County requested assistance on a vehicle heading east from Route C in Milford. Original intent was for burglary and a domestic. Disregard at this time.
Drive-off at Hot Spot in Stockton. Driver did return to pay.
Alarm reported on 2191 Road in Humansville. Handled by dispatcher.
ESPD received a 911 call and could hear yelling in the background on Route EE in El Dorado Springs. Female stated nothing is going on. Handled by an office.
Motor vehicle accident on Route B in Jerico Springs. Truck rolled over trapping driver. Driver deceased on scene. Towing called, Brumback called and the coroner. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Route Z and 1225 Road. Investigative stop.
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Trespassers reported on 400 Road in Stockton. House is vacant and no one should be there but there are lights on. Call canceled.
Person reported a fight between brothers and one brother would not leave the residence. Wants an officer out there at southwest 51 Road in Stockton. Transferred call to St. Clair County.
Person stated his father’s house had been broken into on Allison Road in El Dorado Springs. Front door glass has been broken. Handled by an officer.
Person reported that the neighbor’s pit bull on 1345 Road in Stockton chased his wife from the mailbox to the house. Did not bite her. Last year, the dog got hold of wife’s coat and they were hardly able to get it loose. Officer left a message for the owner that if it happens again, he will be cited and the dog will be put down. The dog must be kept on a leash.
Person stated his double wide trailer had been broken into and a cabinet full of antique glassware was stolen near Alder Church in Stockton. Requested extra patrol. Report taken.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and 1325 Road in Stockton for no front plate. One occupant on probation and parole. One occupant with an active warrant out of Greene County, non-extraditable. Parole officer notified. Consent to search denied by both occupants.
Traffic stop on East St. in Stockton. Warning for equipment.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and 1325 Road. Warning for not stopping at a stop sign.
Traffic stop on Route B and 125 Road in Jerico Springs. Warning for not stopping at a stop sign. Active warrant out of Nevada, non-extraditable.
Thursday, Dec. 31
Burglar alarm going off at Simmon’s Bank in Stockton. False alarm. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious person reported walking on Mo. 32 near Filley. Family members contacted to pick the subject up. Handled by an officer.
Friday, Jan. 1
Person stated a person he met online is threatening him in El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Person reported ex-boyfriend harassing her at work on Mo. 32 in Stockton. Subject left but told her he would be back. Handled by an officer.
Person reported her car had been egged again on Sunset Street in Stockton. She has text messages to prove it. Report taken.
CCSO received a call from a person stating her niece spent the night with her on 951 Road in El Dorado Springs. She was afraid to go home because her step father beats her. Transferred call to Vernon County.
Alarm reported going off at Woody's Fast Stop in Stockton. Contacted owner. No issues. Handled by dispatcher.
Traffic stop at Patricia’s. Warning for failure to stop at a stop sign.
Saturday, Jan. 2
Person reported a suspicious vehicle driving around Orleans Trail Resort and looking in windows and trying to get in cabins. Gone on arrival.
Person reported a suspicious person on the Stockton square walking around looking into businesses. Officer talked with the subject and resolved the situation.
Person reported she had hit a deer and wanted the Missouri Department of Conservation’s number. No injuries and no road blockage. Handled by dispatcher.
Person reported ex-girlfriend is harassing him and his new girlfriend on Sac Street in Stockton. Spoke to an officer and was told this is a civil issue.
Motor vehicle accident near Amvets in Stockton. Subject was transported to CMH. Missouri State Highway Patrol, Sac Osage Electric and Centurylink were all notified of damages. Vehicle to be towed. No report.
Traffic stop by the Red Barn in Stockton. Warning for registration. Nothing found on search.
Traffic stop on Pine and South Street in Stockton. Stopped vehicle because the rear tire looked like it was going to fall off. Warning for expired registration and license.
Traffic stop on Higgins and High Street in Stockton. Warning for failure to stop at stop sign and for display of plates.
El Dorado Springs Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department’s office log for Dec. 28-Jan. 3.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Officers responded to 508 E. Twyman for a reported burglary. The investigation revealed the theft of $500 in cash. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Officers responded to 314 S. Summer for a reported burglary. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Harold K. Williams, 47, of El Dorado Springs for an El Dorado Springs municipal warrant, charging him with failure to appear on the original charges of trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia with a $1070.50 bond. He was released pending a court appearance.
Thursday, Dec. 31
Officers responded to 201 S. Belisle concerning a report of minors in possession of alcoholic beverages. The investigation resulted in eight juvenile suspects referred to the juvenile office.
Friday, Jan. 1
Officers arrested Clifford W. Short, 57, of El Dorado Springs on a Nevada municipal warrant, charging him with failure to appear on a traffic offense with $125 cash bond. He was released pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to 314 S. Summer concerning a reported burglary. The investigation revealed the theft of a Ruger .32 H&H Magnum revolver and a Springfield Armory standard .45 ACP. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Saturday, Jan. 2
Officers responded to Foster’s storage units at 904 S. Allison Road concerning a reported burglary. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 512 E. Lafayette Street, Missionary Baptist Church, concerning a reported burglary. The investigation revealed forced entry was made and damage to a safe. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 501 S. Summer concerning a motor vehicle theft. The investigation revealed the theft of a black 2003 Chevrolet Suburban. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
The department received a total of 90 requests for service.
Transfers
James S. And Jo L. Sumner to Kerry and Amber Weighill and Thomas and Jacqueline Widacki, lots 5-8, block 3, Chapel Hills Subdivision of Cedar County.
Millsap and Singer PC, Ashley N. Tally and Mary Lou Johnson to H&R Foster Investments LLC, lot 2, Roe’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Wanda A. Cassell to Chad and Amber Holland, lots 17, 19 and 21, Starlite Drive. Cassells Stockton Hills.
Darla Schuchman to Donna Slyter, lot 13, North City View Addition to Stockton.
Barbara Barrymore to Donna Slyter, lot 13, North City View Addition to Stockton.
Joseph D. III and Carolyn Bolek to Todd A. and Monika Hill, sec. 4, twsp. 34, range 25.
Karl Creek to Kelly Maxine Creek, lots 1 and 2, sec. 6, tsp. 34, range 25.
Kyle and Amanda Collins, Amanda Custodian Collins, Jayson and Dalton Adams by Custodian, to William E. III and Tina Smith, lots 17-19, Original Sub Cedar Springs.
Troy and Carlene Brackman, Mark and Julie Williams, and Ron and Carlla Johnson to William E. III and Tina Smith, lots 1-16, block 1, Original Sub Cedar Springs, lots 1-8 and 20-21, block 6, Original Sub Cedar Springs.
Circle of Hope Girls Ranch and Boarding Schools to Enos D. Gingrich, sec. 9, twsp. 35, range 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.