Civil cases
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Nicholas J. Dirusso, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, consent judgement entered against defendant, $6,596.41.
Paul Shirk, Springfield, plaintiff, vs. Toni Michelle Winder, defendant, Stockton, motion to modify.
Pittsburg State University, Kansas City, plaintiff, vs. Hailey Donahue, Jerico Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Sarah Melissa Maudlin, Eureka, Kansas, petitioner, vs. Gerald Joseph Maudlin, El Dorado Springs, respondent, motion for special process server, summons issued for Sarah Melissa Maudlin.
Ivan Stewart, Weaubleau, plaintiff, vs. Daniel R. Rummel, Humansville, defendant, unlawful detainer, hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Travis Farran, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Kevin McCullough, El Dorado Springs, respondent, other tort., entry of appearance filed.
Second Round SU B. LLC, Saint Louis, plaintiff, vs. Josie Jessen, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 3.
Discover Bank, Bentonville, Arkansas, plaintiff, vs. Polly A. Potter, Fair Play, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 3.
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A., Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. Brenda P. Duncan, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, summons issued for Duncan.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Linda A. Garrett, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, default judgement against defendant, $1,139.95.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Stephen R. Kaumans, Nevada, defendant, suit on account, default judgement against defendant, $1,687.62.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Tamitha Lambert, El Dorado Springs, suit on account, consent judgement against defendant, $9,718.92.
Capital One Bank USA N.A., Saint Louis, plaintiff, vs. Barbara Faye Lee, Jerico Springs, defendant, suit on account, default judgement against defendant, $2,644.44.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Melinda F. McGuire, defendant, suit on account, default judgement against defendant, $779.88.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Janet R. Pike, Nevada, defendant, suit on account, consent judgement against defendant, $607.32.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Shannon Sanderson, Nevada, defendant, suit on account, consent judgement against defendant, $1,782.52.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Chad Shinn and Emily Shinn, El Dorado Springs, defendants, suit on account, default judgement against defendants, $2,021.67.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Stefine L. Toste, suit on account, default judgement against defendant, $4,035.71.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. Samantha Grandell, Stockton, defendant, breach of contract, dismissed by court without prejudice.
Easy Cash, Overland Park, Kansas, plaintiff, vs. Alma Patterson, Stockton, defendant, dismissed by court without prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. Steven Lee Morford, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, default judgement against defendant.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Jeramie West, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, dismissed by parties.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Jonathon L. Winkelman, defendant, dismissed by parties.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Tamitha Lambert, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, consent judgement against defendant, $9,718.92.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Carolyn D. Loane, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, consent judgement against defendant, $935.36.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Melinda F. McGuire, defendant, suit on account, default judgement against defendant, $779.88.
Kristain Shay McCullick, Hardwood, plaintiff acting pro se, vs. Alexandra Stranimier, El Dorado Springs, defendant acting pro se, small claims over $100, dismissed by parties.
Vehicle Claims
Leif Pettersen, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, petition to declare ownership of a motor vehicle, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Felonies
Duke S. Grider, Lebanon, third-degree domestic assault, class E felony, change of venue received, pre-trial conference and hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, jury trial scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, April 30.
Tyler W. Miller, El Dorado Springs, passing bad check, class E felony, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Shelby Mae Wilson, Aurora, passing bad check, class E felony, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Reyne Bachtel, Eldon, charge information not available, defendant waives preliminary hearing and is ordered to appear at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, for further proceedings.
Jessica Haslock, Stockton, charge information not available, defendant waives preliminary hearing and is ordered to appear at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, for further proceedings. Court continues defendant’s release on bond.
Shawn P. O’Banion, Bolivar, charge information not available, defendant waives preliminary hearing and is ordered to appear at 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, for further proceedings.
Cody A. Boultinghouse, El Dorado Springs, information for charges not available, defendant waives preliminary hearing and is ordered to appear and is ordered to appear at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, for further proceedings. Court continues defendant’s release on bond.
Marriage filing
Denver Jeremiah Beachy, 20, Stockton, and Emma Grace Eason, 18, El Dorado Springs.
Jacob Charles William Houchin, 25, El Dorado Springs, and Holly Leanna Marie Swartz, 23, El Dorado Springs.
Dissolution
Tim Snodgrass, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Michelle Snodgrass, Aurora, respondent, dissolution without children, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Misdemeanors
Cade Arrow Holt, Columbia, exceeded posted speed limit and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.
Robert Elliott Ford, Humansville, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $50.50.
Melody Dawn Haskins, Ozark, take, attempt to take and/or possess deer without deer permit on person, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $74.50.
Chase Honeycutt, Stockton, failure to check deer as prescribed, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, $74.50.
Norman E. Millsap Jr., Stockton, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea, defendant sentenced to $50.50 and court cost.
Joshua Nathaniel Moore, Jerico Springs, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, class A misdemeanor, and failure to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, guilty pleas, defendant sentenced to two years court supervised probation, fine $300.
Kalynn M. Perrodin, El Dorado Springs, vilate privileges of landowner deer permit, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $144.50.
Jason Bennett Pyle, Nevada, place grain, salt products, minerals, consumable natural/manufactured products within cwd containment zone, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $149.50.
Thomas Cle Reiser, Stockton, driving while revoked/suspended, class D misdemeanor — first offense, guilty plea, fine $400.00.
Dakota Shrock, Stockton, take or attempt to take wildlife from public roadway, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $249.50.
Mackenzie Kiersten Keith, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 20 - 25 mph, misdemeanor class B, guilty plea, fine $155.50.
Conservation violations
Dustin J. Orrell, Dunnegan, failure to wear orange-colored clothing during deer season, guilty plea, fine $24.50.
Traffic Cases
Royceann Deborah Andra, Stockton, operated a motor vehicle with brakes not in good working order, guilty plea, fine $150.
Patrick Logan Decker, El Dorado Springs, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, guilty, fine $110.
Tyler A. Howard, Greenfield, operated motor vehicle with brakes not in good working order and driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, guilty pleas, fine $110.
Ernie Santana Leftwich, Nevada, exceeded posted speed limit by 1- 5 mph, guilty plea, fine $50.50.
Reggie Alan Swartzentruber, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 13 mph, guilty plea, fine $70.50.
Hayley Dawn Broughton, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 20-25 mph, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $155.5 and court cost.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for Jan. 20-26.
Monday, Jan. 20: Officers responded to 200 W. Twyman, MFA, concerning a reported tampering with a motor vehicle and larceny. The investigation revealed batteries of a vehicle tamper and the theft of lug nuts and GPS. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 213 W. Martin concerning a reported burglary. The investigation revealed the theft of two rolls of electric wiring, miscellaneous tools, a large wagon wheel, catalytic converters, and a leather jacket. Suspects have been identified and the investigation continues.
Tuesday, Jan. 21: Officers responded concerning a reported theft of a motor vehicle at 424 South Belisle. The investigation revealed the theft of a "rolling" chassis of a 1997 Kawasaki KZ1000P and a green and purple Ryobi chainsaw. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 107 W. Martin St. concerning a reported peace disturbance. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Krista S. Jarvis, 31, of El Dorado Springs, for two Cedar County warrants, charging her with failure to appear on the original charge of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with no bond, and failure to appear on the original charge of unlawful possess firearm, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest with no bond. She was transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending a court appearance.
An officer arrested Jesse M. Hill, 37, of El Dorado Springs, on an El Dorado Springs Municipal Warrant, charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of property damage and assault with a $653 bond. Hill was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020: Officers responded to a reported burglary at 206 W Cruce St. The investigation revealed the theft of a red and black Honda Generator EU3000IS, a blue Keen Engineering Air Compressor 7-80, and electric branch/hedge trimmer. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Thursday, Jan. 23: Officers responded to 314 W. Hightower concerning a reported motor vehicle theft. The investigation revealed the theft of a brown 2012 GMC Acadia with front end damage. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Saturday, Jan. 25: Officers responded to 115 East US Highway, Pitt Stop, concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a bottle of alcoholic beverage and two DVDs. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Eric Tompkins, 34, of El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of stealing. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Sunday, Jan. 26: Officers responded to 100 East U.S. 54 Highway, Casey's General Store, concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of an alcoholic beverage. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Joshua Wright, 30, of Nevada, for the probable cause of stealing. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Land transfers
Karen Patricia Wollaston to Paul B. Weatherly, lot 11, block 1, Pleasant View Heights Addition to Stockton.
Zachary J. and Amy Fencl to Christopher P. and Tanya S. Barber, lot 4, block C, Heritage Hills Subdivision Cedar County.
G4 Restorations & Remodels LLC to Mitchell Withrow, sec. 30, twsp. 34, range 26.
Leroy and Carol J. Robbert to Leroy and Carol J. Robbert, lot 6, sec. 2, twsp. 34, range 27.
Leroy, Carol J., Larry, Nancy Robbert, and Lisa and Gene Grassmuck, to Leroy and Carol J. Robbert, lot 6, sec. 2, twsp. 34, range 27.
Kyle C. and Rayma A. Spurgeon to Keith Raymond and Nancy Elaine Simhiser, lot 5 sec. 6, twsp. 34, range 25.
Simmons Bank to Judy Clark, lots 16-18, block 2, Cedar Gap.
Eunice D. Roll and Michael L. Tichenor to Reuben E. and Sarah J. S. Graber, secs. 2 and 3, twsp. 34, range 28.
Brentton to Stephanie Minehardt, lot 2, Van Witt Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Martin M. and Theresa G. Bauman to Mark R. Steck and Diane A. Steck, lot 77, Replat Sac Valley Estates.
Sara Beth and Rocky Lee to John David Dwerlkotte, lot 3, sec. 3, twsp. 34, range 25.
John David Dwerlkotte to Todd L. and Maranda N. Spangler, lot 3, sec. 3, twsp. 34, range 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.